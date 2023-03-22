This Is the Deadliest Volcanic Eruption in World History

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Melly Alazraki.

In 1815, Mount Tambora in Sumbawa, Indonesia, erupted, causing the deaths of 92,000 people. The eruption was the largest in human history, and the death toll was the highest of any volcanic eruption, according to the United States Geological Survey report “Which volcanic eruptions were the deadliest?”

The death toll from the eruption was caused by more than just the immediate explosion and lava flow. Starvation was a major factor, as the eruption caused crop failures and food shortages. The ash from the eruption also made it difficult to breathe, and many people died from respiratory problems.

Scientists have tools that can help predict if a volcano will explode, although it is not an exact science. Seismic activity, ground deformation, and gas emissions can all be indicators that an eruption is impending. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to predicting volcanic eruptions.

The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington was the most destructive volcanic disaster in U.S. history. The eruption killed 57 people and caused over $1 billion in damage. Mount St. Helens is still active today, and scientists are monitoring it closely in case of another eruption.

Volcanic eruptions are one of the most destructive natural disasters. They can cause widespread death and devastation, and their effects can be felt for years afterwards.

