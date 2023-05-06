The Emmerson Family Owns the Most Land in America

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Melly Alazraki .

The Emmerson family is the largest private landowners in the United States, with a portfolio that includes 2.3 million acres of land, according to data from individual retirement account firm Madison Trust Company in its report Who Owns the Most Land in the United States. The family’s holdings are focused in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Washington.

The Emmerson family’s land holdings are the result of the family’s ownership of Sierra Pacific Industries, the largest private lumber company in the United States. Sierra Pacific Industries was founded in 1949 by Archie Emmerson, and the company has been owned and operated by the Emmerson family since its inception. Sierra Pacific Industries employs thousands of Americans.

The Emmerson family, owners of one of the largest logging companies in the United States, have been criticized by environmental groups. The company has been denounced for its environmental practices.

