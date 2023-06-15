The US Military's Biggest Wheeled and Tracked Vehicles

After months of deliberations, the U.S. decided earlier this year to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, to help it combat Russia’s invasion. The 70-ton tank was first deployed by the U.S. during the Gulf War in 1991. No U.S.-operated Abrams tank has ever been lost due to enemy fire. It is a formidable weapon, yet it is not the largest U.S. military vehicle.

To determine the largest U.S. Military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of active U.S. military vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world both past and present. We ranked the vehicles according to their size in cubic feet. We have also included for each vehicle its horsepower, top speed, crew size, when the vehicle entered the service, and what role it plays within the military — all from Military Factory. (Also see, 34 combat vehicles used by the U.S. military.)

The M1 Abrams has 1,500 horsepower, tied for the most powerful of any vehicle on the list. It first came into service in 1980. At 3,643.4 cubic feet (length: 32.3 feet, width: 12.0 feet, height: 9.4 feet), the M1 is the fifth-largest military vehicle on our list.

Two of the four vehicles that are bigger than the M1 – the M60 Armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB) and M109 (Paladin) self-propelled artillery vehicle – came into service in the 1960s. Each is more than 3,885 cubic feet. Also larger than the M1 are the M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle battlefield engineering vehicle and the M104 Wolverine. Both are tied with the M1 for the most horsepower.

The largest vehicles in the Army’s inventory are not necessarily lethal. The 10th-biggest vehicle is the M915A5 military tractor, and the seventh-largest vehicle is the M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle. (This is how Russia’s and NATO’s military capabilities compare.)

