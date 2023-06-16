Which Americans Own the Most Guns: All 50 States Ranked

To much of the world, the United States is a country defined, at least in part, by its gun culture. And with good reason. The U.S., along with Guatemala and Mexico, is one of only three countries in which gun ownership is a constitutional right. Even more telling, according to a 2020 study by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the U.S. is home to an estimated 433.9 million civilian-owned firearms, equal to about 1.3 guns for every American. No other country comes close to having that many guns, let alone more guns than people.

However, not all Americans are gun owners. Far from it, in fact. According to a 2020 study published by the RAND Corporation, a research and public policy advocacy group, only about 32% of American households own a firearm. Therefore, based on the total number of guns in the U.S. many gun-owning households likely own far more than one.

At the state level, gun ownership rates vary considerably. In some parts of the country, fewer than one in every 10 households own at least one firearm. In others, meanwhile, well over half of all households do.

Using data from the RAND Corporation, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the highest gun ownership rates. States are ranked by the estimated share of households that own at least one firearm.

Firearm regulations at the state level are closely linked with gun ownership rates. Gun control advocacy group Giffords Law Center grades states based on the strength of their gun control laws on an A to F scale, with A representing the strongest gun control policies, and F representing the weakest. Each of the 10 states with the highest gun-ownership rates received an F from the Giffords score card, while nine of the 10 states with the lowest gun-ownership rates received a B+ or higher.

Common gun control policies – which are largely absent in the states with the highest firearm ownership rates – include, but are not limited to, mandatory waiting periods, licensing requirements, public carry restrictions, and stricter background check standards. These laws are designed to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and reduce the likelihood of gun violence, accidental or otherwise. (Here is a look at the states with the strictest gun control policies.)

With a greater prevalence of firearms, and often a more lax approach to gun control, gun violence tends to be more common in the parts of the country with higher ownership rates. For example, in Massachusetts, where only 9% of households own a firearm, there were 3.4 firearm-related deaths for every 100,000 people in 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By contrast, the firearm death rate stands at 33.9 per 100,000 in Mississippi, a state where over half of all households own a firearm. (Here is a look at the states where gun-related crimes are surging.)

