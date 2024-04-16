37 American Military Guns That Fought World War 2 Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

World War II shaped the course of human history more than any conflict in recent memory. It shaped the world order as we know it today and much of the world’s military technology. Small arms were integral to the conflict at large and the guns that American troops were outfitted with won battle after battle in their march across Europe. (These are the 18 newest guns currently in use by the U.S. military.)

A variety of small arms played different roles within the arsenal of the U.S. infantry. Rifles, pistols, shotguns and machine guns of varying calibers and capabilities were equipped to soldiers in their operations across Europe and the Pacific.

To identify American military guns that were used to fight World War II by United States forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.

One iconic small arm used during WWII was the Thompson submachine gun, commonly known as the “Tommy Gun.” The Thompson was a select-fire weapon that could fire in both semi-automatic and fully automatic modes, giving soldiers the ability to lay down a hail of bullets when needed. The submachine gun was chambered for .45 ACP. While it was originally developed during the Prohibition era for law enforcement, it found its place on the battlefield and in the hands of soldiers during WWII.

Another small armed used during this conflict and still to this day is the M1911 pistol, a design that had already been in service for several decades by the time the war began. Chambered in .45 ACP, it was renowned for its stopping power and reliability. The M1911 served as the sidearm for officers and non-commissioned officers, offering a potent backup in close-quarters combat. (These are the American firearms used to combat the Global War on Terror.)

Here is a look at the American-made military guns used to fight World War II:

Browning Auto-5

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic shotgun

Semi-automatic shotgun Year introduced: 1902

1902 Manufacturer: Browning Arms

Browning Arms Firing action: Semi-automatic, recoil-operated, self-loading, repeat fire

Semi-automatic, recoil-operated, self-loading, repeat fire Caliber and feed 12-, 16- or 20-gauge; 3- or 5-round tubular magazine

Browning M1917

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy machine gun

Heavy machine gun Year introduced: 1917

1917 Manufacturer: Browning Arms / Remington Arms

Browning Arms / Remington Arms Firing action: recoil-operated, automatic

recoil-operated, automatic Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 250-round fabric belt

Browning M1918 BAR

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year introduced: 1918

1918 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Winchester

Colt Firearms / Winchester Firing action: Gas operated piston, open bolt, selective fire

Gas operated piston, open bolt, selective fire Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 20-round detachable box magazine

Browning M1919

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium machine gun

Medium machine gun Year introduced: 1919

1919 Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal / General Motors

Rock Island Arsenal / General Motors Firing action: Gas operated, belt-fed, air cooled

Gas operated, belt-fed, air cooled Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x51mm NATO, 7.92x57mm Mauser, .303 British; 250-round fabric belt

Browning M2

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy machine gun

Heavy machine gun Year introduced: 1921

1921 Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled

automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Caliber and feed .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO; 110-round metallic link belt

Colt Browning M1895 (Potato Digger)

Type: Belf-fed machine gun

Belf-fed machine gun Year introduced: 1895

1895 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Firing action: Gas operated, closed-bolt, lever-actuated

Gas operated, closed-bolt, lever-actuated Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7x57mm, 6.5x52mm; 240-round fabric belt

Colt M1911

Source: Courtesy of Colt

Type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year introduced: 1911

1911 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Firing action: Single-action, short-recoil-operated

Single-action, short-recoil-operated Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 7-round detachable box magazine

Ithaca Model 37

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Combat shotgun

Combat shotgun Year introduced: 1937

1937 Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company

Ithaca Gun Company Firing action: Manually-actuated pump-action slide, repeat fire

Manually-actuated pump-action slide, repeat fire Caliber and feed 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge; 4-, 5- or 8-round tubular magazine

Johnson LMG

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Squad support weapon

Squad support weapon Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company

Cranston Arms Company Firing action: Short recoil-operated, select fire

Short recoil-operated, select fire Caliber and feed 30-06; 25-round detachable box magazine

Johnson Model 1941

Source: Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic rifle

Semi-automatic rifle Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Iver Johnson

Iver Johnson Firing action: Semi-automatic, short-recoil, rotating bolt

Semi-automatic, short-recoil, rotating bolt Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 10-round cylindrical magazine

Lewis Gun

Source: Lewis Gun (derivated) by Balcer / BY 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/)

Type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year introduced: 1914

1914 Manufacturer: Birmingham Small Arms Company

Birmingham Small Arms Company Firing action: Gas-operated

Gas-operated Caliber and feed .303 British, 30-06 Springfield, 7.92x57mm Mauser; 47- or 97-round detachable pan

M1 Bazooka

Source: Carl Malamud / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher

Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher Year introduced: 1942

1942 Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Firing action: Electrically-actuated, single-shot, reusable tube

Electrically-actuated, single-shot, reusable tube Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot

M1 Carbine

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine

Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine Year introduced: 1942

1942 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Gas operated, short-stroke piston, semi-automatic

Gas operated, short-stroke piston, semi-automatic Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M1 Garand

Source: simonov / Flickr

Type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Year introduced: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Firing action: Self-loading, gas-action piston

Self-loading, gas-action piston Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 8-round internal clip

M1 Thompson

Source: Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1938

1938 Manufacturer: Savage Arms

Savage Arms Firing action: Blow-back system

Blow-back system Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round box, 50-round drum

M18 RR

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle

Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle Year introduced: 1945

1945 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Recoilless

Recoilless Caliber and feed 57x303mmR; Single-shot

M1917 Enfield

Source: Armémuseum (The Swedish Army Museum) / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year introduced: 1917

1917 Manufacturer: Winchester / Remington

Winchester / Remington Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber and feed 7.62x63mm, 30-06 Springfield; 6-round magazine

M1A1 Flamethrower

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia

Type: Portable infantry flamethrower

Portable infantry flamethrower Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Electrical ignition flame jet

Electrical ignition flame jet Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel canister; 5-flamethrows possible

M2 Carbine

Source: Joe Mabel / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Select-fire automatic carbine

Select-fire automatic carbine Year introduced: 1944

1944 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston

Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M2-2 / M9A1-7

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Portable infantry flamethrower

Portable infantry flamethrower Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Rotary cartridge ignition flame jet

Rotary cartridge ignition flame jet Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 7-flamethrows possible

M20 RR

Source: File:M20 75 mm RR.jpg by Rhk111 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle

Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle Year introduced: 1945

1945 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Recoilless

Recoilless Caliber and feed 75mm; Single-shot

M3 (Grease Gun)

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company

Ithaca Gun Company Firing action: Open bolt, blowback

Open bolt, blowback Caliber and feed .45 ACP, 9x19mm Parabellum; 30-round detachable box magazine

M3 Carbine

Source: Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Sniper carbine rifle

Sniper carbine rifle Year introduced: 1944

1944 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston

Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M720

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic shotgun

Semi-automatic shotgun Year introduced: 1935

1935 Manufacturer: Savage Arms

Savage Arms Firing action: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Caliber and feed 12-gauge; 5-round tubular magazine

M9 Bazooka

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher

Shoulder-fired rocket launcher Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation

Conduction Corporation Firing action: Magneto trigger

Magneto trigger Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot

Marlin M2 Hyde

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms

Marlin Firearms Firing action: Blowback

Blowback Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

Marlin Model 1894

Source: Courtesy of Marlin Firearms

Type: Carbine rifle

Carbine rifle Year introduced: 1894

1894 Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms

Marlin Firearms Firing action: Manually-actuated lever-action system

Manually-actuated lever-action system Caliber and feed 32-20 Win, .38 Spc, .357 Mag, .44 Spc, .44 Mag; 6-, 9- or 10-round tubular magazine

Marlin Model 1914

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Belt-fed machine gun

Belt-fed machine gun Year introduced: 1914

1914 Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms

Marlin Firearms Firing action: Gas-operated closed bolt, lever actuated

Gas-operated closed bolt, lever actuated Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x54mm; 240-round fabric belt

Model 10

Source: Olegvolk / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Six-shot revolver

Six-shot revolver Year introduced: 1899

1899 Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson Firing action: Single-action, double-action, revolving cylinder

Single-action, double-action, revolving cylinder Caliber and feed .38 Long Colt, .38 Special; 6-round cylinder

Model 1898

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Six-shot revolver

Six-shot revolver Year introduced: 1989

1989 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Firing action: Rotating cylinder, double-action

Rotating cylinder, double-action Caliber and feed .45 Colt, .45 ACP, .44 Special, .38 Special; Six-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1903

Source: FN Model 1903 002 (cropped) by Swedish Army Museum / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year introduced: 1903

1903 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Firing action: Single-action, blowback

Single-action, blowback Caliber and feed .32 ACP; 8-round detachable box magazine

Model 1917

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Service revolver

Service revolver Year introduced: 1917

1917 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Smith & Wesson

Colt Firearms / Smith & Wesson Firing action: Double-action, rotating cylinder

Double-action, rotating cylinder Caliber and feed .45 ACP; Six-shot rotating cylinder

Reising Model 50

Source: Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson

Harrington and Richardson Firing action: Delayed blowback, closed-bolt

Delayed blowback, closed-bolt Caliber and feed .45 ACP, .30 Carbine; 12- or 20-round detachable box magazine

Remington Model 10

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Pump-action slide shotgun

Pump-action slide shotgun Year introduced: 1908

1908 Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Firing action: Manually-actuated pump-action slide

Manually-actuated pump-action slide Caliber and feed 12-gauge; 5-round tubular magazine

Remington Model 11

Source: Courtesy of Remington

Type: Self-loading shotgun

Self-loading shotgun Year introduced: 1905

1905 Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Firing action: Recoil-operated, auto-loading, semi-automatic

Recoil-operated, auto-loading, semi-automatic Caliber and feed 12-, 16- or 20-gauge; 5-round tubular magazine

Remington Model 1903

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 5-round stripper clip

Winchester Model 70

Source: Michael E. Cumpston / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year introduced: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: Winchester

Winchester Firing action: Manually actuated bolt-action system

Manually actuated bolt-action system Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 3-, 4- or 5-round capacity

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.