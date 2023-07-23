The 11 Newest US Military Bases

Almost all of the U.S. Military’s bases were in the first part of the 20th century, around the time of the two world wars. Some facilities are much older, such as the U.S. Army’s Carlisle Barracks in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, which dates back to the late 1700s. (Here are America’s oldest military bases.)

For the most part, military installations can last centuries with regular maintenance, modernization, and expansions. This means there are very few U.S. domestic bases that have been built from scratch in recent decades. But there are a few, including the U.S. Marine Corps Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, 140 miles east of Los Angeles near Joshua Tree National Park, which was opened in 1952 during the Korean War.

To find America’s newest military bases, constructed since 1950, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed and independently verified the history of active military installations listed on MilitaryBases.com. Bases were ordered by the year they opened, from least to most recently opened. The number of active duty personnel assigned to each base came from the 2019 Demographics Report, compiled by Defense Department contractor Military OneSource. Installations with less than 1,000 active duty personnel or where that data is classified, or those outside the 50 states were not considered. Newly joined bases were also not included.

All of the most recent U.S. domestic military bases are commanded by either the U.S. Departments of the Navy and the Air Force. Schriever Space Force Base in El Paso County, California, was built as an Air Force installation in 1985 but renamed in 2021 to reflect its new orbital defense objectives. The U.S. Space Force is part of the Department of the Air Force. (Here are America’s future weapons.)

The eleven most recently constructed U.S. domestic military bases were inaugurated between 1952 and 1994. The newest base is the naval station in Everett, Washington. Three of these youngest military bases are in California, opened from 1952 to 1964, and two are Air Force bases in North Dakota, opened in 1957. The other newest domestic military bases are located in Georgia, Mississippi, and New York.

Here are America’s newest military bases.