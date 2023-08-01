What Americans Should Do Before, During, and After a Nuclear Attack

With the Ukrainian counter-attack underway, analysts around the world fear that Russia’s response could include atomic weaponry. It would be the first time a nuclear bomb has been used in a belligerent manner since the Nagasaki bomb in Japan. While nuclear war in Eastern Europe wouldn’t directly affect the United States, the breaking of the atomic seal could lead many to fear the possibility of a nuclear strike on an American City. (This is what a nuclear attack would do to America’s 25 largest cities.)

To determine what Americans should do to prepare for nuclear war, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of recommendations from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on how people can protect themselves and their families before, during, and after a nuclear blast.

For Baby Boomers, the New York PSA was a reminder of the civil defense video “Duck and Cover” that was distributed to schools in the 1950s. It advised students to duck under their desks during a nuclear attack and cover their heads and necks. In the New York PSA, the instructions call for people to get inside a building and move away from windows; stay inside and remove outer clothes and shower with soap or shampoo; and stay tuned for government information.

The 24/7 Wall St. list is more comprehensive, taking you through key steps before, during, and after a nuclear attack.