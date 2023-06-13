The World's Largest Gun Makers

America’s firearm industry is a multi-billion dollar behemoth. According to the advocacy group The Firearm Industry Trade Association, sporting arms, ammunition, and supporting industries employ over 390,000 people and have an economic impact of more than $80.7 billion annually.

While there are thousands of firearm manufacturers operating in the United States, the gun industry is dominated by just a handful of companies. These companies not only market their products to the civilian market, but many also have lucrative government contracts, selling both handguns and long guns to militaries and law enforcement agencies around the world — bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. (Here is a look at the 22 guns used by U.S. federal agents.)

Using data compiled by career site Zippia and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the world’s largest gun manufacturers. The brands on this list are ranked by revenue for the most recent year of available data. In cases where revenue figures were not available in financial disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, we used figures reported by Zippia or estimates provided by other private entities.

Only companies with at least one U.S. manufacturing facility and annual revenue exceeding $50 million were considered.

Of the 14 firearm brands on this list, nine are American companies. The foreign gunmakers on this list, including Beretta, Glock, Heckler and Koch, are mostly European, though one brand on this list, Taurus, has its global headquarters in South America. Still, even brands with foreign headquarters manufactured thousands of firearms within the United States in 2021 alone.

Among the five largest firearm brands on this list by revenue — with annual revenues ranging from $355 million to $950 million — three are American. These brands include Ruger and Remington, the names behind, respectively, the 10/22 rifle and 870 shotgun — two of the most popular firearms in the world.

