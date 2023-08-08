25 Famous Prisoners of War

In a modern POW camp, it is the duty of the captor to provide humane living conditions to prisoners, while it is the duty of the prisoner to try to escape. The complex dynamic can result in dramatic conflict that has turned prisoners into war heroes and inspired countless books, films, and television shows.

To determine the 25 most famous prisoners of war, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on Wikipedia pageviews. Individuals who were once held as prisoners of war were ranked based on daily average Wikipedia pageviews between Jan. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022.

Many of the most famous prisoners of war leveraged their heroic military tenures into successful political careers. Winston Churchill, for example, first gained worldwide fame after escaping from a prisoner of war camp during the Boer War in South Africa, traversing over 300 miles of hostile territory to secure his freedom. After spending five-and-a-half years at a Vietnamese prison camp, John McCain was able to parlay his minor celebrity into 35 years of congressional service. (Churchill is perhaps the most famous of all the prime ministers who served under Queen Elizabeth.)

While some of the most famous prisoners of war are notable for their military careers, others achieved fame in different fields after their service ended. Italian superstar Marcello Mastroianni, for example, spent several months in a German prison camp before escaping and fleeing to Venice. British actor Donald Pleasance spent time in a German stalag after his Lancaster bomber was shot down during a 1944 mission, an experience that would later inform his performance as RAF Flight Lieutenant Colin Blythe in 1963’s “The Great Escape.” (These are the 50 best movies about World War II.)

Similarly, POW experiences have inspired major works in literature and theory. Kurt Vonnegut, for example, was a prisoner of war during the Dresden bombing of 1945, during which he took shelter in an underground meat locker – an event that would later influence his seminal work “Slaughterhouse-Five.” During his time as a prisoner of war in France in the early 19th century, Prussian military theorist Carl von Clausewitz observed French military strategy and later compiled his insights into his magnum opus “On War.”