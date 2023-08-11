Iconic Dishes America Has Gifted the World

What makes a dish truly iconic in America? Does it just need to be popular nationwide? Does it require a long history? Or does it need to exemplify how we as a nation dine and have dined? In our view, the most iconic foods check all these boxes.

Travel the country and you’ll see every state has its own iconic foods, like King Crab legs in Alaska, deep dish pizza in Illinois, and Hoosier sugar cream pie in Indiana. Some have gone national, but many remain local gems. Each state has culinary icons. Here’s more about the most iconic foods in every state.

Like state foods, many cities also have signature dishes. Cincinnati is known for spaghetti with meat sauce and cheese, Cleveland for kielbasa, coleslaw, fries, and barbecue sauce on a bun, and Milwaukee for fried cheese curds. These are signature dishes from 50 American cities.

Many iconic American foods started as regional specialties. Some origins are debated, some came from inspiration, and many began as “foreign” dishes now considered standard American fare, reflecting our melting pot.

Regardless of origin, these foods have become quintessential, indelible parts of American culinary culture we simply can’t imagine life without.

