The Most Iconic Food From Every State

Each region of America has distinctive foods, from New England lobster to Southwestern enchiladas. But look closer and you’ll find certain dishes intrinsic to a state’s identity, even if barely known beyond its borders. (These are America’s most iconic dishes.)

Cuisine often reflects a state’s settlers – Mexican influences in the Southwest, European and Russian immigrants shaping the North and Midwest, and formerly enslaved people impacting Southern food. (These are iconic Southern foods every American should try.)

Some iconic state foods feature local ingredients, like Maryland crabs. Others arrived via immigrants, like German sausages in Wisconsin. Some were invented locally and remain popular domestically, like cheesesteaks in Philadelphia. And some are iconic for reasons largely unknown.

To compile a list of the most iconic dish in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted listings in The Daily Meal, Food Network, Time Out, BuzzFeed, Southern Living, Thrillist, and Taste of Home, as well as numerous state-specific sites.

Click here to see the most iconic dish in every state