Naturalized Citizens Who Made Their Mark

Immigration remains controversial in America, yet it’s undeniable that some of the country’s greatest cultural contributions have come from immigrants who became U.S. citizens.

From renowned musicians and actors to groundbreaking scientists and public figures, many influential people were born overseas but found success after moving to the U.S. and eventually naturalizing. (On the other hand, these are also famous Americans who are no longer U.S. citizens.)

To assemble a list of famous foreigners who became U.S. citizens, 24/7 Tempo gauged the popularity of a wide range of public figures according to Wikipedia page views.

While their motivations varied, from pursuing Hollywood acting careers to seeking wider recognition for their innovations, these famous immigrants made a major impact on American culture and society after establishing their lives in the U.S. (See which countries most immigrants in the U.S. are originally from).

