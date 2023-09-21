When craving coffee, many people have a go-to place, whether it’s brewing at home, grabbing a cup from Starbucks or a gas station, or visiting a local independent shop.
The best independent cafes offer quality coffee and passionate, knowledgeable baristas who provide an inviting space to meet up, work, or just enjoy a comforting cup. (These are the best and worst coffee cities in America.)
Unlike corporate chains, these shops often source directly from the world’s top growers, roast in-house, or use well-regarded local roasters.
At some spots, coffee aficionados can sample various single-origin brews and learn about their distinct flavors. Other places craft unique drinks beyond big chains’ offerings. (If that ubiquitous chain is your thing, though, you’ll want to know the Starbucks capitals of America.)
To determine the best independent coffee shop in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed from articles and rankings on a wide range of websites, including Yelp, as well as numerous state and local coffee shop listings, then used editorial discretion to make our final choice.
Click here to see the best independent coffee shop in every state
