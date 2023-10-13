Special Report

Can You Answer These Real Jeopardy! Clues About US History?

Naval History & Heritage Command / Flickr
Hristina Byrnes
Published:

“Jeopardy!” has been one of most beloved primetime game shows in America for decades. Three contestants duke it out answering trivia questions in several categories, including a very popular one — U.S. history. There have been nearly 700 questions about the country’s past on the show since 1984.

“Jeopardy!” is different from other game shows by way of an unconventional approach. Answers to questions, or clues, are presented to contestants, and they have to reply in the form of a question.

24/7 Tempo went through J! Archives — a site created by fans of the show that lists clues going back to 1984 — to identify some of the most interesting and challenging questions about U.S. history.

Wonder how you’d rate on the game show? Take the following pop quiz and see how you stack up. You can also test your knowledge in another area — U.S. states: Here are 50 real “Jeopardy!” questions about each state.

$1,200:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Grant

 

$200:

Noah Webster by Marion Doss
Noah Webster (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Marion Doss

Webster

$600:

Source: ideabug / Getty Images

Alabama and Mississippi

 

$800:

Source: Adventure_Images / Getty Images

Antietam

$1,000:

Source: Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Greensboro

50 Longest Running Primetime TV Shows

$400:

Source: spencerrabin / Getty Images

New Mexico

$1,200:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

DuPont

$1,600:

Source: herraez / Getty Images

The United Mine Workers

$2,000:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Mugwumps

$4,000 (Daily Double):

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Poverty

$800:

Source: Kropewnicki / Getty Images

(Meriwether) Lewis

$1,600:

Source: fpdress / Getty Images

The Bering Sea

$2,000 (Daily Double):

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Seminole

$400:

Source: guvendemir / Getty Images

Afghanistan

$600:

Delegates to Bull Moose Convention, Syracuse (LOC) by The Library of Congress
Delegates to Bull Moose Convention, Syracuse (LOC) (No known copyright restrictions) by The Library of Congress

Bull Moose

Most Popular Video Games of All Time

$1,000:

PAN AM bag!! by Taiyo FUJII
PAN AM bag!! (CC BY 2.0) by Taiyo FUJII

Pan Am

$800:

U.S.S. Vanderbuilt by Boston Public Library
U.S.S. Vanderbuilt (CC BY 2.0) by Boston Public Library

Cornelius Vanderbuilt

$800:

Source: JosephJacobs / Getty Images

Iowa

$400:

Scott Walker & Matt Bevin by Gage Skidmore
Scott Walker & Matt Bevin (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gage Skidmore

Scott Walker

$1,600:

Love Canal Niagara Falls, New York by Adam Moss
Love Canal Niagara Falls, New York (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Adam Moss

Love Canal

$400:

Source: LIFE Photo Archive / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Boss Tweed

$600:

Source: Kagenmi / Getty Images

Virginia

$800: 

Source: volvob12b / Flickr / Public Domain

Louisiana Territory

$200:

Source: IcemanJ / Getty Images

The minimum wage

$400:

1906 San Francisco earthquake after by daves_archive_1
1906 San Francisco earthquake after (CC BY 2.0) by daves_archive_1

San Francisco

Worst Shows on Netflix

 

$800:

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Washington

$1,600:

Source: Lya_Cattel / Getty Images

Washington DC

$1,000:

Source: ideabug / Getty Images

Kansas and Nebraska

$4,000 (Daily Double):

Source: sorincolac / Getty Images

Honolulu

$600:

Source: andrewsafonov / Getty Images

A slave revolt

$1,000 (Daily Double):

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Abraham Lincoln

$600:

Source: Chalabala / Getty Images

The police

$400:

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

The Supreme Court

 

$100:

Source: Courtesy of THE NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY DIGITAL COLLECTIONS

Benjamin Franklin

$500:

Source: BackyardProduction / Getty Images

Franklin Delano Roosevelt
