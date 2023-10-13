Can You Answer These Real Jeopardy! Clues About US History? Naval History & Heritage Command / Flickr

“Jeopardy!” has been one of most beloved primetime game shows in America for decades. Three contestants duke it out answering trivia questions in several categories, including a very popular one — U.S. history. There have been nearly 700 questions about the country’s past on the show since 1984.

“Jeopardy!” is different from other game shows by way of an unconventional approach. Answers to questions, or clues, are presented to contestants, and they have to reply in the form of a question.

24/7 Tempo went through J! Archives — a site created by fans of the show that lists clues going back to 1984 — to identify some of the most interesting and challenging questions about U.S. history.

Wonder how you’d rate on the game show? Take the following pop quiz and see how you stack up. You can also test your knowledge in another area — U.S. states: Here are 50 real “Jeopardy!” questions about each state.

Source: 24/7 Wall St $1,200:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Grant

Source: 24/7 Wall St $200:

Source: 24/7 Wall St $600:

Source: ideabug / Getty Images Alabama and Mississippi

Source: 24/7 Wall St $800:

Source: Adventure_Images / Getty Images Antietam

Source: 24/7 Wall St $1,000:

Source: Sean Pavone / Getty Images Greensboro

Source: 24/7 Wall St $400:

Source: spencerrabin / Getty Images New Mexico

Source: 24/7 Wall St $1,200:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons DuPont

Source: 24/7 Wall St $1,600:

Source: herraez / Getty Images The United Mine Workers

Source: 24/7 Wall St $2,000:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Mugwumps

Source: 24/7 Wall St $4,000 (Daily Double):

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images Poverty

Source: 24/7 Wall St $800:

Source: Kropewnicki / Getty Images (Meriwether) Lewis

Source: 24/7 Wall St $1,600:

Source: fpdress / Getty Images The Bering Sea

Source: 24/7 Wall St $2,000 (Daily Double):

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Seminole

Source: 24/7 Wall St $400:

Source: guvendemir / Getty Images Afghanistan

Source: 24/7 Wall St $600:

Source: 24/7 Wall St $1,000:

Source: 24/7 Wall St $800:

Source: 24/7 Wall St $800:

Source: JosephJacobs / Getty Images Iowa

Source: 24/7 Wall St $400:

Source: 24/7 Wall St $1,600:

Source: 24/7 Wall St $400:

Source: LIFE Photo Archive / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain Boss Tweed

Source: 24/7 Wall St $600:

Source: Kagenmi / Getty Images Virginia

Source: 24/7 Wall St $800:

Source: volvob12b / Flickr / Public Domain Louisiana Territory

Source: 24/7 Wall St $200:

Source: IcemanJ / Getty Images The minimum wage

Source: 24/7 Wall St $400:

Source: 24/7 Wall St $800:

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images Washington

Source: 24/7 Wall St $1,600:

Source: Lya_Cattel / Getty Images Washington DC

Source: 24/7 Wall St $1,000:

Source: ideabug / Getty Images Kansas and Nebraska

Source: 24/7 Wall St $4,000 (Daily Double):

Source: sorincolac / Getty Images Honolulu

Source: 24/7 Wall St $600:

Source: andrewsafonov / Getty Images A slave revolt

Source: 24/7 Wall St $1,000 (Daily Double):

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images Abraham Lincoln

Source: 24/7 Wall St $600:

Source: Chalabala / Getty Images The police

Source: 24/7 Wall St $400:

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images The Supreme Court

Source: 24/7 Wall St $100:

Source: Courtesy of THE NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY DIGITAL COLLECTIONS Benjamin Franklin

Source: 24/7 Wall St $500: