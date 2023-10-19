34 Breakfast Cereals You Can’t Buy Anymore

Special Report

Oh, the days when it was socially acceptable to eat pure sugar in ice cold milk for breakfast. For those of us who grew up on breakfast cereal, the nostalgia runs deep for our old favorites, especially those we’ll likely never taste again.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of breakfast cereals that are no longer available. While it is by no means a complete archive of discontinued flavors, it includes many cereals that were released in conjunction with a popular movie or cartoon and subsequently disappeared when the hype died down. Also revealed are cereals that have since been reformulated to appeal to changing tastes or, surprisingly, to address parental concerns over the color of their children’s stool.

It is not always clear when some of the cereals were discontinued. We contacted customer relations representatives to confirm each cereal was in fact removed from the market. For cereals without an exact end year, we listed the decade.

Major food companies employ virtual armies of chefs, food scientists, and marketing gurus dedicated to rolling out new products. They please us with their vivid flavors and attractive textures — and when they eventually disappear from the shelves, as many of them do, we end up missing them — here are 40 popular discontinued snack foods we really miss.

Source: Courtesy of Player One Collectables via Amazon.com

Vanilly Crunch
> Years available: 1971 – early 1980s
> Manufacturer: Quaker
> Description: Birthday cake flavored Cap’n Crunch balls

Source: Courtesy of The Mirisch Corporation / IMDB.com

Pink Panther Flakes
> Years available: 1972 – 1974
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Neon pink frosted corn cereal

Frute Brute Halloween Werewolf Monster Breakfast Cereal by General Mills Cereals 2012 by Mike Mozart
Frute Brute Halloween Werewolf Monster Breakfast Cereal by General Mills Cereals 2012 (CC BY 2.0) by Mike Mozart

Fruit Brute
> Years available: 1975 – 1983
> Manufacturer: General Mills
> Description: Fruit flavored cereal pieces with lime flavored marshmallows

Source: Courtesy of Home Comforts via Amazon.com

Moonstones
> Years available: 1976 – 1977
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Fruit flavored, space-shaped cereal of stars, half-moons and planets

Source: ilbusca / Getty Images

Donkey Kong Crunch
> Years available: 1982 – 1984
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Barrel-shaped crunchy corn cereal

Post Strawberry Honeycomb Cereal by theimpulsivebuy
Post Strawberry Honeycomb Cereal (CC BY-SA 2.0) by theimpulsivebuy

Strawberry Honeycomb
> Years available: 1983 – 2002
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Strawberry flavored, honeycomb-shaped cereal *Temporarily made a come-back in 2015

Source: ilbusca / Getty Images

Pac-Man
> Years available: 1983 – 1988
> Manufacturer: General Mills
> Description: Corn cereal with Pac Man-shaped marshmallows

Source: Courtesy of Hanna-Barbera Productions

Smurf Berry Crunch
> Years available: 1983 – 1988
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Red and blue corn puffs in berry flavor

Source: jpgfactory / Getty Images

C3POs
> Years available: 1984 – 1986
> Manufacturer: Kellogg’s
> Description: Infinity-shaped, honey sweetened oat, wheat and corn cereal, that basically tasted like Lucky Charms but without the marshmallows

Source: Courtesy of Blue Crab Magnets via Amazon.com

Ghostbusters Cereal
> Years available: 1985 – 1990
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Oat cereal shaped like the Ghostbusters logo with ghost-shaped marshmallows in a glow-in-the-dark box

Source: Courtesy of Nerds Candy via nerdscandy.com

Nerds
> Years available: 1985 – late 1980s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Featured two separate tangy flavors divided in one box, like the candies

Source: Courtesy of DIC Entertainment via IMDB.com

Rainbow Brite Cereal
> Years available: 1985 – 1990
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Fruit flavored, rainbow-shaped cereal pieces in multiple colors

Source: CTRPhotos / Getty Images

Spiderman Cereal
> Years available: 1985 – 1990s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Spiderweb-shaped cereal with marshmallows

monster cereals by greyloch
monster cereals (CC BY-SA 2.0) by greyloch

Yummy Mummy
> Years available: 1987 – 1993
> Manufacturer: General Mills
> Description: Fruit flavored cereal with vanilla flavored marshmallows

Source: Courtesy of Hanna-Barbera Productions

Smurf Magic Berries
> Years available: 1987 – early 1990s
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Fruit flavored multigrain cereal with marshmallow stars

Source: Courtesy of Amazon.com

Morning Funnies
> Years available: 1988 – 1989
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Fruit flavored cereal shaped like goofy faces, in a box covered in comics

Source: phillyskater / Getty Images

Dunkin’ Donuts Cereal
> Years available: 1988 – late 1980s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Shaped like donuts, came in glazed donut and chocolate flavors

Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles by Mike Mozart
Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles (CC BY 2.0) by Mike Mozart

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal
> Years available: 1989 – 1995
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Net-shaped cereal with crunchy marshmallows that left your milk green

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Batman Cereal
> Years available: 1989 – 1990
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Bat-shaped corn cereal

Source: ivanastar / Getty Images

Breakfast with Barbie
> Years available: 1989 – early 1990s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Multigrain fruit flavored cereal in the shape of hearts, bows, cars, stars, and the letter B

Source: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. via IMDB

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Cereal
> Years available: 1990 – 1991
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Toasted oat squares with music note-shaped marshmallows

Source: 4kodiak / Getty Images

Cinnamon Mini-Buns
> Years available: 1991 – 1993
> Manufacturer: Kellogg’s
> Description: Corn and oat cereal shaped and flavored like swirled cinnamon bun

Source: Courtesy of RALSTON via Amazon.com

The Addams Family Cereal
> Years available: 1991 early 1990s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Spooky-shaped cereal with a memorable lack of flavor

Source: Courtesy of Titan Sports

WWF Superstars
> Years available: 1991 early 1990s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Vanilla flavored, star-shaped cereal

Source: nicescene / Getty Images

Reptar Crunch
> Years available: 1999 – 1999
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Purple rice crisps with green Reptar-shaped pieces

Limited Edition Kelloggs The Simpsons Homers Cinnamon Donut Cereal by theimpulsivebuy
Limited Edition Kelloggs The Simpsons Homers Cinnamon Donut Cereal (CC BY-SA 2.0) by theimpulsivebuy

Homer’s Cinnamon Donut Cereal
> Years available: 2001 – 2002
> Manufacturer: Kellogg’s
> Description: Donut-shaped cinnamon flavored cereal

Bart Simpson Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch Cereal by Mike Mozart
Bart Simpson Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch Cereal (CC BY 2.0) by Mike Mozart

Bart’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch
> Years available: 2001 – 2002
> Manufacturer: Kellogg’s
> Description: Peanut butter chocolate flavored orbs

Source: radub85 / Getty Images

Monopoly Cereal
> Years available: 2003 – mid-2000s
> Manufacturer: General Mills
> Description: Cinnamon flavored cereal with marshmallow houses, hotels, and deeds

Source: Courtesy of Fiber Plus via Amazon.com

FiberPlus Berry Yogurt Crunch
> Years available: 2010 – 2013
> Manufacturer: Kellogg’s
> Description: Wheat and rice flakes with berry yogurt flavored clusters

Cupcake Pebbles Cupcakes by tawest64
Cupcake Pebbles Cupcakes (CC BY 2.0) by tawest64

Cupcake Pebbles
> Years available: 2010 – 2011
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Cake batter flavored rice cereal

Post Sesame Street C is for Cereal by theimpulsivebuy
Post Sesame Street C is for Cereal (CC BY-SA 2.0) by theimpulsivebuy

Sesame Street C is for Cereal
> Years available: 2011 – 2014
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Apple flavored oat and corn cereal pieces shaped like Xs and Os, made for toddlers

