34 Breakfast Cereals You Can’t Buy Anymore Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Oh, the days when it was socially acceptable to eat pure sugar in ice cold milk for breakfast. For those of us who grew up on breakfast cereal, the nostalgia runs deep for our old favorites, especially those we’ll likely never taste again.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of breakfast cereals that are no longer available. While it is by no means a complete archive of discontinued flavors, it includes many cereals that were released in conjunction with a popular movie or cartoon and subsequently disappeared when the hype died down. Also revealed are cereals that have since been reformulated to appeal to changing tastes or, surprisingly, to address parental concerns over the color of their children’s stool.

It is not always clear when some of the cereals were discontinued. We contacted customer relations representatives to confirm each cereal was in fact removed from the market. For cereals without an exact end year, we listed the decade.

Source: Courtesy of Player One Collectables via Amazon.com Vanilly Crunch

> Years available: 1971 – early 1980s

> Manufacturer: Quaker

> Description: Birthday cake flavored Cap’n Crunch balls

Source: Courtesy of The Mirisch Corporation / IMDB.com Pink Panther Flakes

> Years available: 1972 – 1974

> Manufacturer: Post

> Description: Neon pink frosted corn cereal

Source: Courtesy of Home Comforts via Amazon.com Moonstones

> Years available: 1976 – 1977

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Fruit flavored, space-shaped cereal of stars, half-moons and planets

Source: ilbusca / Getty Images Donkey Kong Crunch

> Years available: 1982 – 1984

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Barrel-shaped crunchy corn cereal

Source: ilbusca / Getty Images Pac-Man

> Years available: 1983 – 1988

> Manufacturer: General Mills

> Description: Corn cereal with Pac Man-shaped marshmallows

Source: Courtesy of Hanna-Barbera Productions Smurf Berry Crunch

> Years available: 1983 – 1988

> Manufacturer: Post

> Description: Red and blue corn puffs in berry flavor

Source: jpgfactory / Getty Images C3POs

> Years available: 1984 – 1986

> Manufacturer: Kellogg’s

> Description: Infinity-shaped, honey sweetened oat, wheat and corn cereal, that basically tasted like Lucky Charms but without the marshmallows

Source: Courtesy of Blue Crab Magnets via Amazon.com Ghostbusters Cereal

> Years available: 1985 – 1990

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Oat cereal shaped like the Ghostbusters logo with ghost-shaped marshmallows in a glow-in-the-dark box

Source: Courtesy of Nerds Candy via nerdscandy.com Nerds

> Years available: 1985 – late 1980s

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Featured two separate tangy flavors divided in one box, like the candies

Source: Courtesy of DIC Entertainment via IMDB.com Rainbow Brite Cereal

> Years available: 1985 – 1990

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Fruit flavored, rainbow-shaped cereal pieces in multiple colors

Source: CTRPhotos / Getty Images Spiderman Cereal

> Years available: 1985 – 1990s

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Spiderweb-shaped cereal with marshmallows

Source: Courtesy of Hanna-Barbera Productions Smurf Magic Berries

> Years available: 1987 – early 1990s

> Manufacturer: Post

> Description: Fruit flavored multigrain cereal with marshmallow stars

Source: Courtesy of Amazon.com Morning Funnies

> Years available: 1988 – 1989

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Fruit flavored cereal shaped like goofy faces, in a box covered in comics

Source: phillyskater / Getty Images Dunkin’ Donuts Cereal

> Years available: 1988 – late 1980s

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Shaped like donuts, came in glazed donut and chocolate flavors

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Batman Cereal

> Years available: 1989 – 1990

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Bat-shaped corn cereal

Source: ivanastar / Getty Images Breakfast with Barbie

> Years available: 1989 – early 1990s

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Multigrain fruit flavored cereal in the shape of hearts, bows, cars, stars, and the letter B

Source: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. via IMDB Bill & Ted’s Excellent Cereal

> Years available: 1990 – 1991

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Toasted oat squares with music note-shaped marshmallows

Source: 4kodiak / Getty Images Cinnamon Mini-Buns

> Years available: 1991 – 1993

> Manufacturer: Kellogg’s

> Description: Corn and oat cereal shaped and flavored like swirled cinnamon bun

Source: Courtesy of RALSTON via Amazon.com The Addams Family Cereal

> Years available: 1991 – early 1990s

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Spooky-shaped cereal with a memorable lack of flavor

Source: Courtesy of Titan Sports WWF Superstars

> Years available: 1991 – early 1990s

> Manufacturer: Ralston

> Description: Vanilla flavored, star-shaped cereal

Source: nicescene / Getty Images Reptar Crunch

> Years available: 1999 – 1999

> Manufacturer: Post

> Description: Purple rice crisps with green Reptar-shaped pieces

Source: radub85 / Getty Images Monopoly Cereal

> Years available: 2003 – mid-2000s

> Manufacturer: General Mills

> Description: Cinnamon flavored cereal with marshmallow houses, hotels, and deeds

Source: Courtesy of Fiber Plus via Amazon.com FiberPlus Berry Yogurt Crunch

> Years available: 2010 – 2013

> Manufacturer: Kellogg’s

> Description: Wheat and rice flakes with berry yogurt flavored clusters