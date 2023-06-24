Since the advent of mechanized warfare in World War I, tanks have become an integral part of modern warfare. In 2020, British military consultant Nicholas Drummond estimated the world has about 73,000 tanks, including 20,000 in storage and 10,000 that have been modernized since 2010.
To determine the countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed defense statistics website GlobalFirepower’s Combat Tank Fleet Strength by Country (2023) dataset with information about 145 countries’ militaries. We ranked countries by the number of tanks in service and listed only countries with at least 1,000 tanks.
The largest number of tanks are currently held by Russia, with a fleet of nearly 12,600, compared to Ukraine’s meager 1,890 tanks. The other leading tank arsenals are held by North Korea, with 6,645 tanks, the United States at 5,500 tanks, and China with 4,950 tanks. (While it may not have the most tanks, the U.S. has the largest air force in the world.)
Advanced battle tanks have better capabilities, but a large number of older tanks like the T-72 can still inflict immense damage through attrition, as we are witnessing in Ukraine.
Here are the countries with the most tanks.
Click here to see our detailed methodology.
