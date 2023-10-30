Special Report

Every Single Plane Flown by the US Military

Global tensions have been on the rise in recent years, driven by events including Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine and China’s assertive actions in the South China Sea. To uphold its position as the world’s preeminent military force, the United States continues to invest in its military capabilities. This includes the maintenance of its formidable fleet of military aircraft, which plays a vital role in every setting: combat, surveillance, and search and rescue missions.

To identify all of the planes in active service in the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report, 2023 World Air Forces, from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked aircrafts by the number of units in active service. We excluded all trainer aircraft and helicopters and all aircraft from the Coast Guard. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and how many are on order came from FlightGlobal. Data on each aircraft’s first flight came from various military and historical sources.

The U.S. military currently operates roughly 13,300 aircraft, making it the largest and most powerful air force in the world. This fleet consists of various types of aircraft, including fighters, bombers, transport, and surveillance planes, each with its own set of unique capabilities. (These are the largest air forces in the world.)

Among the fighter aircraft, the F-35 Lightning II stands out as a cutting-edge machine, representing the next generation of air combat. With over 300 units in service, the F-35 forms the backbone of the military’s air dominance strategy. This advanced multirole fighter, developed by Lockheed Martin, combines stealth capabilities, advanced sensors, and networking technology, making it an indispensable tool for maintaining military superiority.

Another aircraft in the U.S. military arsenal is the F-22 Raptor, which is known for its air-to-air combat prowess. With over 150 units in service the F-22 holds a critical role in air superiority missions. Its stealth capabilities, integrated avionics, and ability to reach supersonic speeds without the use of afterburners provide a notable advantage over potential adversaries. (These are the U.S. military’s fastest planes.)

In terms of long-range strategic bombers, the B-2 Spirit  stealth bomber is capable of delivering precision-guided munitions, and it plays a key role in penetrating heavily defended enemy territory. The B-2 saw its first action in Kosovo in 1999 where it delivered pinpoint strikes. This stealth bomber is also capable of delivering a nuclear payload.

Finally, transport and surveillance aircraft such as the C-130 Hercules and the E-3 Sentry are vital for logistical support and situational awareness. The C-130 Hercules, with hundreds of units in service, remains the workhorse for mobility and transport in the U.S. military. It also takes on a few different variants across branches. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne early warning and control aircraft, providing critical surveillance and command-and-control capabilities.

Here is every plane in the US military.

N70465 1977 De Havilland Canad... by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
N70465 1977 De Havilland Canad... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro

48. de Havilland DHC-6 Twin Otter
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 1 (tied)
> First flight: May 1965
> On order for the military: 0

U.S. Air Force, 09-0525, Gulfstream Aerospace by Anna Zvereva
U.S. Air Force, 09-0525, Gulfstream Aerospace (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Anna Zvereva

47. Gulfstream G550
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 1 (tied)
> First flight: July 2002
> On order for the military: 0

Piper PA-31-350 Navajo N828KT cockpit by Jeroen Stroes Aviation Photography
Piper PA-31-350 Navajo N828KT cockpit (CC BY 2.0) by Jeroen Stroes Aviation Photography

46. Piper PA-31 Navajo
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 1 (tied)
> First flight: September 1964
> On order for the military: 0

Source: nuttapong / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

45. Cessna 208 Caravan
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 2
> First flight: December 1982
> On order for the military: 0

Source: santirf / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

44. Beechcraft 1900 (C-12J)
> Branch: Air Force, Army
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 3 (tied)
> First flight: September 1982
> On order for the military: 0

Arl-dash7-N158CL-010515 by Alan Radecki Akradecki
Arl-dash7-N158CL-010515 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Alan Radecki Akradecki

43. de Havilland Canada Dash 7
> Branch: Army
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 3 (tied)
> First flight: March 1975
> On order for the military: 0

Air Force One by Vince Alongi
Air Force One (CC BY 2.0) by Vince Alongi

42. Boeing 747 E-4
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 4 (tied)
> First flight: April 1988
> On order for the military: 0

Boeing C-32A u00e2u0080u009890017u00e2u0080u0099 (09-0... by Alan Wilson
Boeing C-32A u00e2u0080u009890017u00e2u0080u0099 (09-0... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson

41. Boeing 757 C-32
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 4 (tied)
> First flight: February 1982
> On order for the military: 0

HB-JRJ at Zurich International Airport by Daryona
HB-JRJ at Zurich International Airport (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Daryona

40. Airbus Bombardier Express E-11
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 4 (tied)
> First flight: August 2007
> On order for the military: 5

PZL-Mielec Bryza by Grzegorz Jereczek
PZL-Mielec Bryza (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Grzegorz Jereczek

39. Sikorsky M-28 Skytruck
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 5 (tied)
> First flight: September 1969
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

38. Douglas C212 (C-41)
> Branch: Army
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 5 (tied)
> First flight: December 1936
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Julian_Mg / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

37. Airbus CN235
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 5 (tied)
> First flight: November 1983
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

36. Gulfstream IV (C-20G)
> Branch: Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 5 (tied)
> First flight: September 1985
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

35. Boeing Leonardo C-27 Spartan
> Branch: Army
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 7
> First flight: June 2008
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

34. Lockheed Martin EP-3E Ares II
> Branch: Navy
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 11
> First flight: November 2002
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

33. Lockheed Martin P-3 Orion
> Branch: Navy
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 17
> First flight: November 1959
> On order for the military: 0

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

32. Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Active in Military: 18
> First flight: July 1989
> On order for the military: 0

Connecticut Air National Guard... by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
Connecticut Air National Guard... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro

31. Learjet 35 (C-21A)
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 19
> First flight: August 1973
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

30. de Havilland Bombardier Dash 8
> Branch: Air Force, Army
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 20 (tied)
> First flight: June 1983
> On order for the military: 0

01 United States Air Force, Dornier Do-328-110, Larnaca, Cyprus by Tupungato
01 United States Air Force, Dornier Do-328-110, Larnaca, Cyprus (CC BY 3.0) by Tupungato

29. Dornier 328 (C-146) Wolfhound
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 20 (tied)
> First flight: December 1991
> On order for the military: 0

62-4125 US Air Force Boeing RC... by Steve Knight
62-4125 US Air Force Boeing RC... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight

28. Boeing RC-135
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 22
> First flight: August 1956
> On order for the military: 0

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

27. Lockheed Martin U-2 Dragon Lady
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 26
> First flight: August 1955
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

26. Northrop Grumman C-2 Greyhound
> Branch: Navy
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 30
> First flight: November 1964
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

25. Fairchild Republic Merlin IV/Metro (C-26)
> Branch: Air Force, Army
> Type: Special mission, transport
> Active in Military: 35 (tied)
> First flight: December 1972
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

24. Pilatus PC-12 (U-28) Draco
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Special mission, transport
> Active in Military: 35 (tied)
> First flight: May 1991
> On order for the military: 0

T-6 Texan II by Photographer 192
T-6 Texan II (CC BY 2.0) by Photographer 192

23. Cessna Citation
> Branch: Army, Marines
> Variants: Encore, Sovereign, Ultra
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 38
> First flight: February 2002
> On order for the military: 2

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

22. Boeing DC-10 (KC-10) Extender
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Tanker
> Active in Military: 40 (tied)
> First flight: July 1980
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

21. L-3 Communications King Air 350 MC-12W Liberty
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 40 (tied)
> First flight: April 2009
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

20. Boeing B-1B Lancer
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Active in Military: 43
> First flight: December 1974
> On order for the military: 0

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

19. Lockheed Martin C-5M Super Galaxy
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 52
> First flight: June 1968
> On order for the military: 0

BIRMINGHAM 15 MAY 1998 US AIR ... by simon butler
BIRMINGHAM 15 MAY 1998 US AIR ... (CC BY 2.0) by simon butler

18. Boeing 707
> Branch: Air Force, Navy
> Variants: E-3 Sentry, Boeing E-6 Mercury, E-8 Joint STARS
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 60
> First flight: February 1972
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

17. Boeing 767 KC-46 Pegasus
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Tanker
> Active in Military: 61
> First flight: September 2015
> On order for the military: 113

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

16. Boeing B-52H Stratofortress
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Active in Military: 72
> First flight: April 1952
> On order for the military: 0

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

15. Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye
> Branch: Navy
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 73
> First flight: October 1960
> On order for the military: 34

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

14. Boeing AV-8B Harrier II
> Branch: Marines
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Active in Military: 87
> First flight: November 1981
> On order for the military: 0

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

13. Boeing 737
> Branch: Navy
> Variants: C-40 Clipper, P-8 Poseidon
> Type: Special mission, transport
> Active in Military: 133
> First flight: April 2000
> On order for the military: 12

Source: KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

12. Boeing F/A-18 Hornet
> Branch: Marines
> Variants: A, C, D
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Active in Military: 138
> First flight: November 1978
> On order for the military: 0

Source: usairforce / Flickr

11. Boeing EA-18G Growler
> Branch: Navy
> Type: Special mission
> Active in Military: 152
> First flight: August 2006
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

10. Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Active in Military: 177
> First flight: May 1990
> On order for the military: 0

Boeing C-17A Globemaster III u00e2... by Alan Wilson
Boeing C-17A Globemaster III u00e2... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson

9. Boeing C-17 Globemaster III
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Transport
> Active in Military: 228
> First flight: July 1993
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

8. Fairchild Republic A-10C Thunderbolt II
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Active in Military: 286
> First flight: October 1975
> On order for the military: 0

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

7. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
> Branch: Air Force, Marines, Navy
> Variants: A, B, C
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Active in Military: 316
> First flight: December 2006
> On order for the military: 1943

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

6. Beechcraft C-12 Huron
> Branch: Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy
> Type: Special mission, transport
> Active in Military: 324
> First flight: October 1972
> On order for the military: 0

Source: barteq24 / Flickr

5. Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Tanker
> Active in Military: 388
> First flight: June 1957
> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

4. McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle II
> Branch: Air Force
> Variants: C, E, EX
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Active in Military: 408
> First flight: February 2021
> On order for the military: 136

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

3. Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet
> Branch: Navy
> Variants: E, F
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Active in Military: 416
> First flight: November 1995
> On order for the military: 76

Source: Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2. Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules
> Branch: Air Force, Marines, Navy
> Variants: Super Hercules, Compass Call, Commando Solo, Combat King II, Combat Talon II, Commando II
> Type: Special mission, tanker, transport
> Active in Military: 548
> First flight: December 1957
> On order for the military: 64

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

1. Lockheed Martin F-16C Fighting Falcon
> Branch: Air Force
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Active in Military: 775
> First flight: January 1974
> On order for the military: 0

