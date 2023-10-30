Every Single Plane Flown by the US Military Photo By U.S. Navy / Getty Images

Global tensions have been on the rise in recent years, driven by events including Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine and China’s assertive actions in the South China Sea. To uphold its position as the world’s preeminent military force, the United States continues to invest in its military capabilities. This includes the maintenance of its formidable fleet of military aircraft, which plays a vital role in every setting: combat, surveillance, and search and rescue missions.

To identify all of the planes in active service in the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report, 2023 World Air Forces, from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked aircrafts by the number of units in active service. We excluded all trainer aircraft and helicopters and all aircraft from the Coast Guard. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and how many are on order came from FlightGlobal. Data on each aircraft’s first flight came from various military and historical sources.

The U.S. military currently operates roughly 13,300 aircraft, making it the largest and most powerful air force in the world. This fleet consists of various types of aircraft, including fighters, bombers, transport, and surveillance planes, each with its own set of unique capabilities. (These are the largest air forces in the world.)

Among the fighter aircraft, the F-35 Lightning II stands out as a cutting-edge machine, representing the next generation of air combat. With over 300 units in service, the F-35 forms the backbone of the military’s air dominance strategy. This advanced multirole fighter, developed by Lockheed Martin, combines stealth capabilities, advanced sensors, and networking technology, making it an indispensable tool for maintaining military superiority.

Another aircraft in the U.S. military arsenal is the F-22 Raptor, which is known for its air-to-air combat prowess. With over 150 units in service the F-22 holds a critical role in air superiority missions. Its stealth capabilities, integrated avionics, and ability to reach supersonic speeds without the use of afterburners provide a notable advantage over potential adversaries. (These are the U.S. military’s fastest planes.)

In terms of long-range strategic bombers, the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is capable of delivering precision-guided munitions, and it plays a key role in penetrating heavily defended enemy territory. The B-2 saw its first action in Kosovo in 1999 where it delivered pinpoint strikes. This stealth bomber is also capable of delivering a nuclear payload.

Finally, transport and surveillance aircraft such as the C-130 Hercules and the E-3 Sentry are vital for logistical support and situational awareness. The C-130 Hercules, with hundreds of units in service, remains the workhorse for mobility and transport in the U.S. military. It also takes on a few different variants across branches. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne early warning and control aircraft, providing critical surveillance and command-and-control capabilities.

Here is every plane in the US military.

Source: nuttapong / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 45. Cessna 208 Caravan

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Transport

> Active in Military: 2

> First flight: December 1982

> On order for the military: 0

Source: santirf / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 44. Beechcraft 1900 (C-12J)

> Branch: Air Force, Army

> Type: Transport

> Active in Military: 3 (tied)

> First flight: September 1982

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 38. Douglas C212 (C-41)

> Branch: Army

> Type: Transport

> Active in Military: 5 (tied)

> First flight: December 1936

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Julian_Mg / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 37. Airbus CN235

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Special mission

> Active in Military: 5 (tied)

> First flight: November 1983

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 36. Gulfstream IV (C-20G)

> Branch: Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy

> Type: Transport

> Active in Military: 5 (tied)

> First flight: September 1985

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 35. Boeing Leonardo C-27 Spartan

> Branch: Army

> Type: Transport

> Active in Military: 7

> First flight: June 2008

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 34. Lockheed Martin EP-3E Ares II

> Branch: Navy

> Type: Special mission

> Active in Military: 11

> First flight: November 2002

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 33. Lockheed Martin P-3 Orion

> Branch: Navy

> Type: Special mission

> Active in Military: 17

> First flight: November 1959

> On order for the military: 0

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 32. Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Military: 18

> First flight: July 1989

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 30. de Havilland Bombardier Dash 8

> Branch: Air Force, Army

> Type: Special mission

> Active in Military: 20 (tied)

> First flight: June 1983

> On order for the military: 0

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 27. Lockheed Martin U-2 Dragon Lady

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Special mission

> Active in Military: 26

> First flight: August 1955

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 26. Northrop Grumman C-2 Greyhound

> Branch: Navy

> Type: Transport

> Active in Military: 30

> First flight: November 1964

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 25. Fairchild Republic Merlin IV/Metro (C-26)

> Branch: Air Force, Army

> Type: Special mission, transport

> Active in Military: 35 (tied)

> First flight: December 1972

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 24. Pilatus PC-12 (U-28) Draco

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Special mission, transport

> Active in Military: 35 (tied)

> First flight: May 1991

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 22. Boeing DC-10 (KC-10) Extender

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Tanker

> Active in Military: 40 (tied)

> First flight: July 1980

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 21. L-3 Communications King Air 350 MC-12W Liberty

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Special mission

> Active in Military: 40 (tied)

> First flight: April 2009

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 20. Boeing B-1B Lancer

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Military: 43

> First flight: December 1974

> On order for the military: 0

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 19. Lockheed Martin C-5M Super Galaxy

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Transport

> Active in Military: 52

> First flight: June 1968

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 17. Boeing 767 KC-46 Pegasus

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Tanker

> Active in Military: 61

> First flight: September 2015

> On order for the military: 113

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 16. Boeing B-52H Stratofortress

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Military: 72

> First flight: April 1952

> On order for the military: 0

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 15. Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye

> Branch: Navy

> Type: Special mission

> Active in Military: 73

> First flight: October 1960

> On order for the military: 34

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 14. Boeing AV-8B Harrier II

> Branch: Marines

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Military: 87

> First flight: November 1981

> On order for the military: 0

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 13. Boeing 737

> Branch: Navy

> Variants: C-40 Clipper, P-8 Poseidon

> Type: Special mission, transport

> Active in Military: 133

> First flight: April 2000

> On order for the military: 12

Source: KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 12. Boeing F/A-18 Hornet

> Branch: Marines

> Variants: A, C, D

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Military: 138

> First flight: November 1978

> On order for the military: 0

Source: usairforce / Flickr 11. Boeing EA-18G Growler

> Branch: Navy

> Type: Special mission

> Active in Military: 152

> First flight: August 2006

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 10. Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Military: 177

> First flight: May 1990

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 8. Fairchild Republic A-10C Thunderbolt II

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Military: 286

> First flight: October 1975

> On order for the military: 0

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 7. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

> Branch: Air Force, Marines, Navy

> Variants: A, B, C

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Military: 316

> First flight: December 2006

> On order for the military: 1943

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 6. Beechcraft C-12 Huron

> Branch: Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy

> Type: Special mission, transport

> Active in Military: 324

> First flight: October 1972

> On order for the military: 0

Source: barteq24 / Flickr 5. Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Tanker

> Active in Military: 388

> First flight: June 1957

> On order for the military: 0

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 4. McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle II

> Branch: Air Force

> Variants: C, E, EX

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Military: 408

> First flight: February 2021

> On order for the military: 136

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 3. Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet

> Branch: Navy

> Variants: E, F

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Military: 416

> First flight: November 1995

> On order for the military: 76

Source: Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 2. Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules

> Branch: Air Force, Marines, Navy

> Variants: Super Hercules, Compass Call, Commando Solo, Combat King II, Combat Talon II, Commando II

> Type: Special mission, tanker, transport

> Active in Military: 548

> First flight: December 1957

> On order for the military: 64

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 1. Lockheed Martin F-16C Fighting Falcon

> Branch: Air Force

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Military: 775

> First flight: January 1974

> On order for the military: 0

