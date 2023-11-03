This Missile Can Travel Over 9,000 Miles Frontier India Defense and Strategic News Service / Wikimedia Commons

The war in Ukraine is being fought with small arms, but many of the high-impacts events of the war involve missiles fired at very long ranges by artillery or aircraft.

The LMUR, launched from Russian attack helicopters, has a range of 15 kilometers. This is a long range for a weapon designed for precision strikes on highly-armored targets, but 15 kilometers is basically spitting distance compared to the world’s intercontinental ballistic missile, a weapon capable crossing vast distances to strike their target, often carrying a nuclear warhead.

Many nations possess these powerful weapons, which are defined as weapons that can travel over 5,600 kilometers (about 3,500 miles), though many can deliver nuclear warheads at much longer distances. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.)

To determine how far the most powerful missiles can travel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the nonpartisan Arms Control Association, an organization that promotes effective arms control policies. Only operational missiles with ranges of at least 5,600 km were considered. Supplemental data came from the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Federation of American Scientists.

The U.S., China, France, the United Kingdom, and Russia are the only countries known to have ICBMs that are fully operational. Other nations like North Korea and India are also improving their missile programs in anticipation of developing their own ICBMs as well. With Russia invading Ukraine, the world is in the perilous position of seeing a nuclear power at war. President Vladimir Putin warned that if any nation intervenes in the conflict, Russia would utilize “instruments … nobody else can boast of, and we will use them if we have to.” No nuclear weapon has been utilized since World War II, but if Russia were to strike Ukraine with such a weapon, the result could be catastrophic worldwide. This is what a nuclear war would do to the world.

These are the most powerful missiles can travel

Source: Handout / Getty Images News via Getty Images 17. RSM-50 Volna

> Operator: Russia

> Range: 4,039-4,971 miles

> Warhead: MIRV

> Payload: Four warheads

> Basing: Submarine-based

> Size: 40.3 tons, 48.6 feet long

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr 15. D-5 Trident II

> Operator: United States, United Kingdom

> Range: 4,598-7,456 miles

> Warhead: W76 100 kT or W88 475 kT

> Payload: Up to 8 MIRV Mk 4 or Mk 5 warheads

> Basing: Submarine-based

> Size: 65.1 tons, 44.0 feet long

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 14. SS-N-8

> Operator: Russia

> Range: 4,971 miles

> Warhead: 0.6-1.5 MT

> Payload: Single warhead

> Basing: Submarine-based

> Size: 33.3 tons, 42.7 feet long

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr / Public Domain 11. Minuteman III

> Operator: United States

> Range: 5,996-8,078 miles

> Warhead: W78 at 335 kT, W87 at 300 kT nuclear

> Payload: Up to 3 Mk 12A;

> Basing: Silo-based

> Size: 38.0 tons, 59.7 feet long

Source: Epsilon / Getty Images 10. RS-18

> Operator: Russia

> Range: 6,214 miles

> Warhead: Six MIRV, 3,355 kg

> Payload: Nuclear, 500-600 kT

> Basing: Silo-based

> Size: 116.4 tons, 79.7 feet long

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 8. RS-20V

> Operator: Russia

> Range: 6,338-9,942 miles

> Warhead: Nuclear, 500-750 kT

> Payload: Single warhead

> Basing: Silo-based

> Size: 210.5 tons, 112.5 feet long

Source: Handout / Getty Images News via Getty Images 7. RS-24 Yars

> Operator: Russia

> Range: 6,524 miles

> Warhead: Nuclear, 150-200 kT

> Payload: Three MIRV warheads

> Basing: Road-mobile, silo-based

> Size: 54.7 tons, 73.8 feet long

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images 4. DF-31A

> Operator: China

> Range: 6,835+ miles

> Warhead: 200-300 kT each

> Payload: Single warhead

> Basing: Silo-based

> Size: N/A

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 3. DF-5

> Operator: China

> Range: 7,456 miles

> Warhead: 200-300 kT each

> Payload: Double warhead

> Basing: Silo-based

> Size: N/A

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 2. DF-5B

> Operator: China

> Range: 7,456 miles

> Warhead: 200-300 kT each

> Payload: Three Warheads

> Basing: Silo-based

> Size: N/A

Source: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images 1. DF-41

> Operator: China

> Range: 7,456-9,321 miles

> Warhead: 200-300 kT each

> Payload: Three Warheads

> Basing: Silo-based

> Size: N/A

