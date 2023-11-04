10 Of The Oldest Companies On Earth Are Positively Ancient

Year founded: 1673

Current address: 26 Marlborough St. Newport, RI 02840

Industry: Restaurant

Country: United States

D. Zildjian & Company – 399 Years Old

D Zildjian & Company is a Turkish-American cymbal company. It was founded in 1623 and is nearly 400 years old. Some of the greatest drummers on earth, including Ringo Starr, have used their products. Sales spiked after Ringo used them on the Ed Sullivan show in 1964. The company has passed through the Zildjian family for generations. In 1929 Avedis Zildjian III relocated to the United States and established the company’s US headquarters in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Year founded: 1623

Current address: 339 Cymbal Way, Norwell, MA 02061, United States

Industry: Cymbal maker

Country: United States

Zum Schwarzen Kameel – 402 Years Old

Zum Schwarzen Kameel is a famous bistro and deli located in Austria. It is known for its traditional Viennese dishes and a wide array of wines. It started as a spice shop, and was a meeting point for high society, nobility, and artists. Even Napolean has visited the famed destination. It is rumored that his troops placed an enormous wine order from the establishment, but Napoleon himself did not pay it and the bill was sent to the Starhemberg family, a notable Austrian family. The location has a 4 star rating on Tripadvsior.

Year Founded: 1618

1618 Current Address: Bognergasse 5, 1010 Wien, Austria

Bognergasse 5, 1010 Wien, Austria Industry: Restaurant and Deli

Restaurant and Deli Country: Austria

Hofpfisterei – 603 Years Old

Hofpfisterei is a bakery chain headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is known for high quality baked goods and employes over 900 people. The earliest known reference to the company dates to 1331, though it may have existed before then. Products are sold online, and distributed in the surrounding area, including Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, and France. The company maintains traditional standards and excludes additives from their baked goods.

Year Founded: 1331

1331 Current Address: Kreuzstraße 10, 80331 München, Germany

Kreuzstraße 10, 80331 München, Germany Industry: Bakery

Bakery Country: Germany

Stora Enso – 735 Years Old

Stora Enso is a Finnish company that specializes in paper, paper products, pulp, and other renewable materials. It got it’s start with mining. The company is publicly traded and trades under the symbol (OTCMKTS:SEOAY). It may be only of the oldest companies that you can actually purchase shares of. They employ 21,000 individuals.