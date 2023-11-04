10 Of The Oldest Companies On Earth Are Positively Ancient

Data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows just how hard it is to keep a business going. By year five nearly half of all businesses have failed, and the numbers gets even worse from there.
That’s what makes this next list all the more impressive. These companies have survived wars, drought, political upheaval, changing technologies, and more. One is even over 1,000 years old!
Three of the four oldest companies on earth are from the hospitality sector, which is even more shocking given how difficult that space can be to operate. It has one of the highest failure rates of any business. 60% fail in the first year, and 80% go out of business by year five.
Founded in 1705 and located in Newport, RI, the John Stevens shop has been serving customers for close to 300 years. It specializes in engravings, inscriptions, and memorial lettering. The company still adheres to the time honored tradition of hand engraving and carving. They use traditional tools like chisels, hammers, and mallets. They have done notable work, including the MLK and Eisenhower memorials.
Year founded: 1730
Current address: 29 Thames Street, Newport RI 02840
Industrys: Engraving
Country: United States
The White Horse Tavern – 350 Years Old
Source: whitehorsenewport.com
The White Horse Tavern is a classically colonial inn. With clapboard walls, giant beams, small stairways, and enormous fireplaces it is considered a hallmark of 17th century architecture. It is the oldest operating restaurant in the United States and the 10th oldest on earth. It was built in 1652, and converted to a tavern in 1673. It has been serving guests ever since.
Hoshi Ryokan – 1,305 Years Old
Source: Shutterstock
The Hoshi Ryokan onsen in an astounding 1,305 years old. The hotel continues to operate to this day and is the oldest onsen in the Hokuriku area. Founded by monk Taicho. Daishi, it features hot springs and a lodge. There are four wings for guest, with a centrally located traditional Japanese garden in the center. Each wing is named for a season. Summer, Fall, Winter, and Spring.
Year Founded: 718
Current Address: Wa-46 Awazumachi, Komatsu, Ishikawa 923-0326
Industry: Hospitality
Country: Japan
Sennen No Yu Koman – 1,306 Years Old
Sennen No Yu Koman is a traditional Japanese inn that has passed through 46 different generations. Founded one year before the Hoshi Ryokan, it edges the onsen out for third place on the oldest businesses on earth. The location has a 3.5 star rating on Tripadvisor.
Year Founded: 717
Current Address: 481 Yushima, Kinosakicho, Toyooka 669-6101 Hyogo Prefecture
Industry: Hospitality
Country: Japan
Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan – 1,318 Years Old
Source: Shutterstock
Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan is a Japanese hot spring spa, and the oldest spa and hotel on earth. While there is one company older than the spa, the Nishiyama Onsen remains the oldest independently operated business after the other company was acquired in 2006. The company features free-flowing hot springs, baths, stone caves, and wood huts.
Year Founded: 705
Current Address: Yamanashi, Minamikoma District, Hayakawa Japan
