10 Of The Oldest Companies On Earth Are Positively Ancient

Austin Smith
Data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows just how hard it is to keep a business going. By year five nearly half of all businesses have failed, and the numbers gets even worse from there.

That’s what makes this next list all the more impressive. These companies have survived wars, drought, political upheaval, changing technologies, and more. One is even over 1,000 years old!

Three of the four oldest companies on earth are from the hospitality sector, which is even more shocking given how difficult that space can be to operate. It has one of the highest failure rates of any business. 60% fail in the first year, and 80% go out of business by year five.

The John Stevens Shop – 293 Years Old

Founded in 1705 and located in Newport, RI, the John Stevens shop has been serving customers for close to 300 years. It specializes in engravings, inscriptions, and memorial lettering. The company still adheres to the time honored tradition of hand engraving and carving. They use traditional tools like chisels, hammers, and mallets. They have done notable work, including the MLK and Eisenhower memorials.

  • Year founded: 1730
  • Current address: 29 Thames Street, Newport RI 02840
  • Industrys: Engraving
  • Country: United States

The White Horse Tavern – 350 Years Old

Source: whitehorsenewport.com

The White Horse Tavern is a classically colonial inn. With clapboard walls, giant beams, small stairways, and enormous fireplaces it is considered a hallmark of 17th century architecture. It is the oldest operating restaurant in the United States and the 10th oldest on earth. It was built in 1652, and converted to a tavern in 1673. It has been serving guests ever since.

  • Year founded: 1673
  • Current address: 26 Marlborough St. Newport, RI 02840
  • Industry: Restaurant
  • Country: United States

D. Zildjian & Company – 399 Years Old

Batumi, Georgia October 5, 2018: Golden hi-hat cymbal zildjian

D Zildjian & Company is a Turkish-American cymbal company. It was founded in 1623 and is nearly 400 years old. Some of the greatest drummers on earth, including Ringo Starr, have used their products. Sales spiked after Ringo used them on the Ed Sullivan show in 1964. The company has passed through the Zildjian family for generations. In 1929 Avedis Zildjian III relocated to the United States and established the company’s US headquarters in Norwell, Massachusetts.

  • Year founded: 1623
  • Current address: 339 Cymbal Way, Norwell, MA 02061, United States
  • Industry: Cymbal maker
  • Country: United States

Zum Schwarzen Kameel – 402 Years Old

Source: Shutterstock

Zum Schwarzen Kameel is a famous bistro and deli located in Austria. It is known for its traditional Viennese dishes and a wide array of wines. It started as a spice shop, and was a meeting point for high society, nobility, and artists. Even Napolean has visited the famed destination. It is rumored that his troops placed an enormous wine order from the establishment, but Napoleon himself did not pay it and the bill was sent to the Starhemberg family, a notable Austrian family. The location has a 4 star rating on Tripadvsior.

  • Year Founded: 1618
  • Current Address: Bognergasse 5, 1010 Wien, Austria
  • Industry: Restaurant and Deli
  • Country: Austria

Hofpfisterei – 603 Years Old

Source: Shutterstock

Hofpfisterei is a bakery chain headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is known for high quality baked goods and employes over 900 people. The earliest known reference to the company dates to 1331, though it may have existed before then. Products are sold online, and distributed in the surrounding area, including Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, and France. The company maintains traditional standards and excludes additives from their baked goods.

  • Year Founded: 1331
  • Current Address: Kreuzstraße 10, 80331 München, Germany
  • Industry: Bakery
  • Country: Germany

Stora Enso – 735 Years Old

Source: Shutterstock

Stora Enso is a Finnish company that specializes in paper, paper products, pulp, and other renewable materials. It got it’s start with mining. The company is publicly traded and trades under the symbol (OTCMKTS:SEOAY). It may be only of the oldest companies that you can actually purchase shares of. They employ 21,000 individuals.

  • Year Founded: 1288
  • Current Address: Kanavaranta 1, P.O. Box 309, FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland
  • Industry: Pulp and Paper
  • Country: Finland

Hoshi Ryokan – 1,305 Years Old

Source: Shutterstock

The Hoshi Ryokan onsen in an astounding 1,305 years old. The hotel continues to operate to this day and is the oldest onsen in the Hokuriku area. Founded by monk Taicho. Daishi, it features hot springs and a lodge. There are four wings for guest, with a centrally located traditional Japanese garden in the center. Each wing is named for a season. Summer, Fall, Winter, and Spring.

  • Year Founded: 718
  • Current Address: Wa-46 Awazumachi, Komatsu, Ishikawa 923-0326
  • Industry:  Hospitality
  • Country: Japan

Sennen No Yu Koman – 1,306 Years Old

Sennen No Yu Koman is a traditional Japanese inn that has passed through 46 different generations. Founded one year before the Hoshi Ryokan, it edges the onsen out for third place on the oldest businesses on earth. The location has a 3.5 star rating on Tripadvisor.

  • Year Founded: 717
  • Current Address: 481 Yushima, Kinosakicho, Toyooka 669-6101 Hyogo Prefecture
  • Industry:  Hospitality
  • Country: Japan

Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan – 1,318 Years Old

Source: Shutterstock

Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan is a Japanese hot spring spa, and the oldest spa and hotel on earth. While there is one company older than the spa, the Nishiyama Onsen remains the oldest independently operated business after the other company was acquired in 2006. The company features free-flowing hot springs, baths, stone caves, and wood huts.

  • Year Founded: 705
  • Current Address: Yamanashi, Minamikoma District, Hayakawa Japan
  • Industry:  Hospitality
  • Country: Japan

Kongō Gumi – 1,445 Years Old

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Five of the oldest companies on earth are located in Japan. Three are hotels, one is a paper company, but the king of them all is Kongo Gumi, a construction company that is nearly 1,500 years old. Founded in 578 A.D., it is incredible to think that the company outlives many of the structures they’ve built many times over. Today the company specializes in preserving similarly old buildings. Notably, shrines, castles, temples, and other historic locations. It is owned by Takamatsu Construction Group.

  • Year Founded: 578 A.D.
  • Current Address: 1-2-3 Shin-Kitano, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka, 532-0025 Japan
  • Industry: Construction
  • Country: Japan

There are many other old companies out there. Accordingly a report published by The Bank of Korea, roughly half are headquartered in Japan. They are home to 50,000 companies over 100 years old, more than any other country by far. 3,146 of them have lasted more than 200 years.

