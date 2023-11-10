The Cost of a Movie Ticket the Year You Were Born SrdjanPav / E+ via Getty Images

The global box office is on course to reach an estimated $34.5 billion in 2023, according to film tech company Gower Street Analytics. This represents a 33% increase over 2022, but still falls short of pre-pandemic numbers. For comparison, 2019 saw global box office revenues of $42.3 billion. (Read about the biggest weekends in box office history.)

As cinemas struggle to recover from both the pandemic shut-downs and the advent of streaming, ticket prices have increased year over year to reach record highs. This year, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners, the average cost of a movie ticket in the U.S. is $10.53. Depending on the theater and location of the seat, some tickets can run as high as $28.

To determine the cost of a movie ticket the year you were born, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the National Association of Theatre Owners to determine the cost of a movie ticket every year since 1948. For years in which there was no data, the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index from the Bureau of Economic Analysis was used to estimate the cost. Prices were adjusted for inflation using the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI Inflation Calculator. The year’s top grossing movie is the film released during that year with the highest worldwide box office gross for its entire theatrical run, according to movie industry data site The Numbers.

Blockbuster films including “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” helped the box office rebound this summer, and were credited with bringing crowds back to the theaters in numbers not seen since before the pandemic. “Barbie,” which is set to be the highest-grossing movie of 2023, also made history as the highest-grossing movie ever directed by a woman. (Check out the other highest grossing movies directed by women.)

Source: romrodinka / Getty Images 2022

> Avg. ticket price: $10.53

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.88

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Avatar: The Way of Water

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images 2021

> Avg. ticket price: $10.17

> Price adjusted for inflation: $11.35

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Source: flyparade / Getty Images 2020

> Avg. ticket price: $9.18

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.73

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train

Source: Anthony Kwan / Getty Images 2019

> Avg. ticket price: $9.16

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.84

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Avengers: Endgame

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images 2018

> Avg. ticket price: $9.16

> Price adjusted for inflation: $11.03

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Avengers: Infinity War

Source: NASA / Getty Images 2017

> Avg. ticket price: $8.97

> Price adjusted for inflation: $11.07

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Star Wars Ep. VIII: The Last Jedi

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images 2016

> Avg. ticket price: $8.65

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.90

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Captain America: Civil War

Source: NASA / Getty Images 2015

> Avg. ticket price: $8.43

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.76

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images 2014

> Avg. ticket price: $8.17

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.44

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Transformers: Age of Extinction

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty Images 2013

> Avg. ticket price: $8.13

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.55

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Frozen

Source: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images 2012

> Avg. ticket price: $7.96

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.48

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Avengers

Source: Majid Saeedi / Getty Images 2011

> Avg. ticket price: $7.93

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.66

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images 2010

> Avg. ticket price: $7.89

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.94

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Toy Story 3

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images 2009

> Avg. ticket price: $7.50

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.57

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Avatar

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images 2008

> Avg. ticket price: $7.18

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.08

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Dark Knight

Source: David Paul Morris / Getty Images 2007

> Avg. ticket price: $6.88

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.03

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Source: Wathiq Khuzaie / Getty Images 2006

> Avg. ticket price: $6.55

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.83

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty Images 2004

> Avg. ticket price: $6.21

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.94

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Shrek 2

Source: Scott Barbour / Getty Images 2003

> Avg. ticket price: $6.03

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.91

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty Images 2002

> Avg. ticket price: $5.80

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.75

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty Images 2001

> Avg. ticket price: $5.65

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.65

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Source: NASA / Getty Images 2000

> Avg. ticket price: $5.39

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.47

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Mission: Impossible 2

Source: USAF / Getty Images 1999

> Avg. ticket price: $5.06

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.18

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Star Wars Ep. I: The Phantom Menace

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1998

> Avg. ticket price: $4.69

> Price adjusted for inflation: $8.70

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Armageddon

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty Images 1997

> Avg. ticket price: $4.59

> Price adjusted for inflation: $8.65

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Titanic

Source: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images 1996

> Avg. ticket price: $4.42

> Price adjusted for inflation: $8.52

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Independence Day

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1995

> Avg. ticket price: $4.35

> Price adjusted for inflation: $8.63

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Source: Phil Cole / Getty Images 1994

> Avg. ticket price: $4.08

> Price adjusted for inflation: $8.33

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Lion King

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1993

> Avg. ticket price: $4.14

> Price adjusted for inflation: $8.66

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Jurassic Park

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1992

> Avg. ticket price: $4.15

> Price adjusted for inflation: $8.95

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Aladdin

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1991

> Avg. ticket price: $4.21

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.35

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1990

> Avg. ticket price: $4.22

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.76

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Ghost

Source: Pascal Rondeau / Getty Images 1989

> Avg. ticket price: $3.99

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.73

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Source: Getty Images / Staff 1988

> Avg. ticket price: $4.11

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.51

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Rain Man

Source: Rick Stewart / Getty Images 1987

> Avg. ticket price: $3.91

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.41

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Fatal Attraction

Source: Getty Images / Staff 1986

> Avg. ticket price: $3.71

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.24

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Top Gun

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1985

> Avg. ticket price: $3.55

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.98

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Back to the Future

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1984

> Avg. ticket price: $3.36

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.78

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Source: Tony Duffy / Getty Images 1983

> Avg. ticket price: $3.15

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.56

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Star Wars Ep. VI: Return of the Jedi

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images 1982

> Avg. ticket price: $2.94

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.21

> Top-grossing movie of the year: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Source: Gene Forte / Getty Images 1981

> Avg. ticket price: $2.78

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.25

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Source: FPG / Getty Images 1980

> Avg. ticket price: $2.69

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.87

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Star Wars Ep. V: The Empire Strikes Back

Source: Tony Duffy / Getty Images 1979

> Avg. ticket price: $2.47

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.29

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Moonraker

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1978

> Avg. ticket price: $2.34

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.85

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Grease

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1977

> Avg. ticket price: $2.23

> Price adjusted for inflation: $11.13

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Star Wars Ep. IV: A New Hope

Source: Keystone / Getty Images 1976

> Avg. ticket price: $2.13

> Price adjusted for inflation: $11.32

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Rocky

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1975

> Avg. ticket price: $2.03

> Price adjusted for inflation: $11.41

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Jaws

Source: Pictorial Parade / Getty Images 1974

> Avg. ticket price: $1.89

> Price adjusted for inflation: $11.59

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Towering Inferno

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1973

> Avg. ticket price: $1.77

> Price adjusted for inflation: $12.06

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Exorcist

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1972

> Avg. ticket price: $1.70

> Price adjusted for inflation: $12.30

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Godfather

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1971

> Avg. ticket price: $1.65

> Price adjusted for inflation: $12.32

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Diamonds Are Forever

Source: Harvey Meston / Getty Images 1970

> Avg. ticket price: $1.55

> Price adjusted for inflation: $12.08

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Love Story

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1969

> Avg. ticket price: $1.41

> Price adjusted for inflation: $11.62

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Source: Evening Standard / Getty Images 1968

> Avg. ticket price: $1.31

> Price adjusted for inflation: $11.38

> Top-grossing movie of the year: 2001: A Space Odyssey

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1967

> Avg. ticket price: $1.22

> Price adjusted for inflation: $11.05

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Jungle Book

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1966

> Avg. ticket price: $1.09

> Price adjusted for inflation: $10.17

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Bible

Source: Harvey Meston / Getty Images 1965

> Avg. ticket price: $1.01

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.70

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Sound of Music

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1964

> Avg. ticket price: $0.93

> Price adjusted for inflation: $9.07

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Goldfinger

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1963

> Avg. ticket price: $0.86

> Price adjusted for inflation: $8.50

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Cleopatra

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1962

> Avg. ticket price: $0.70

> Price adjusted for inflation: $7.01

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Lawrence of Arabia

Source: Express / Getty Images 1961

> Avg. ticket price: $0.69

> Price adjusted for inflation: $6.98

> Top-grossing movie of the year: 101 Dalmatians

Source: Harvey Meston / Getty Images 1960

> Avg. ticket price: $0.60

> Price adjusted for inflation: $6.13

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Spartacus

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1959

> Avg. ticket price: $0.51

> Price adjusted for inflation: $5.30

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Ben-Hur

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1958

> Avg. ticket price: $0.68

> Price adjusted for inflation: $7.12

> Top-grossing movie of the year: South Pacific

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1957

> Avg. ticket price: $0.50

> Price adjusted for inflation: $5.38

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Bridge on the River Kwai

Source: Phil Burchman / Getty Images 1956

> Avg. ticket price: $0.50

> Price adjusted for inflation: $5.56

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Ten Commandments

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1955

> Avg. ticket price: $0.48

> Price adjusted for inflation: $5.42

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Lady and the Tramp

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1954

> Avg. ticket price: $0.49

> Price adjusted for inflation: $5.51

> Top-grossing movie of the year: White Christmas

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1953

> Avg. ticket price: $0.60

> Price adjusted for inflation: $6.80

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Peter Pan

Source: Graphic House / Getty Images 1952

> Avg. ticket price: $0.57

> Price adjusted for inflation: $6.50

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Greatest Show on Earth

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1951

> Avg. ticket price: $0.53

> Price adjusted for inflation: $6.16

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Quo Vadis

Source: James W. Welgos / Getty Images 1950

> Avg. ticket price: $0.50

> Price adjusted for inflation: $6.27

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Cinderella

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1949

> Avg. ticket price: $0.46

> Price adjusted for inflation: $5.84

> Top-grossing movie of the year: Samson and Delilah

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1948

> Avg. ticket price: $0.36

> Price adjusted for inflation: $4.52

> Top-grossing movie of the year: The Snake Pit

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.