How Many Tesla Superchargers in Each US State

Ten years ago, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had only 30 Supercharger stations in the United States. Only the Interstate 5 highway along the west coast had a reliable long-distance chain of these quick-charge stations.

How many Tesla Superchargers are there in every US state?

Today, there are nearly 2,000 of Tesla’s fast-charging stations with more than 22,000 charging ports in the U.S. As recently as Oct. 18, several more stations – from densely populated Florida to the wide expanse of Montana – were added to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center.

What a difference a decade makes.

Tesla Supercharger network opens up

Tesla’s Supercharger network is so ahead of the game that it’s in the process of opening its network to other electric car models produced by companies like Ford (NYSE: F) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN).

California, Texas, and Florida, have about a third of Tesla Supercharger stations and 42% of all ports. More than half of the network is in the ten most populated states. How many Tesla Supercharger are there in a state shows that Tesla is prioritizing some states over others.

Some states are falling behind

For instance, Nevada, with a population of 3.1 million people, has 36 Tesla Supercharger stations while Oklahoma with a population of nearly 4 million has only six of them.

Because of Nevada’s proximity to California, Tesla’s largest market, it makes sense for Tesla to prioritize it. Oklahoma, which in 2020 lost its bid to Texas for the first Tesla Cybertruck plant, has been slow to embrace EVs or alternative-fuel infrastructure. “When it comes to electric vehicles on the road, Oklahoma has catching up to do,” wrote the Oklahoman newspaper in May.

States with fewer than 10 Tesla Superchargers

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have fewer than 10 Tesla Supercharger stations. Out of the 10 largest states by population, Michigan has the fewest number of Supercharger stations to quickly charge a Tesla inside the company’s network.

The home to the big three U.S. Automakers has only 34 Tesla Supercharger stations, just two more than Wisconsin, which has a much smaller population.

Here are the number of Superchargers in each U.S. state:

Alabama

Number of Superchargers: 19

19 Number of ports: 206

Alaska

Number of Superchargers: 2

2 Number of ports: 12

Arizona

Number of Superchargers: 43

43 Number of ports: 682

Arkansas

Number of Superchargers: 7

7 Number of ports: 63

California

Number of Superchargers: 396

396 Number of ports: 6,155

Colorado

Number of Superchargers: 37

37 Number of ports: 364

Connecticut

Number of Superchargers: 31

31 Number of ports: 288

Delaware

Number of Superchargers: 15

15 Number of ports: 132

District of Columbia

Number of Superchargers: 3

3 Number of ports: 28

Florida

Number of Superchargers: 145

145 Number of ports: 1,472

Georgia

Number of Superchargers: 45

45 Number of ports: 528

Hawaii

Number of Superchargers: 1

1 Number of ports: 6

Idaho

Number of Superchargers: 7

7 Number of ports: 62

Illinois

Number of Superchargers: 55

55 Number of ports: 630

Indiana

Number of Superchargers: 34

34 Number of ports: 337

Iowa

Number of Superchargers: 17

17 Number of ports: 138

Kansas

Number of Superchargers: 16

16 Number of ports: 138

Kentucky

Number of Superchargers: 12

12 Number of ports: 130

Louisiana

Number of Superchargers: 17

17 Number of ports: 167

Maine

Number of Superchargers: 18

18 Number of ports: 144

Maryland

Number of Superchargers: 52

52 Number of ports: 447

Massachusetts

Number of Superchargers: 46

46 Number of ports: 448

Michigan

Number of Superchargers: 34

34 Number of ports: 314

Minnesota

Number of Superchargers: 29

29 Number of ports: 252

Mississippi

Number of Superchargers: 9

9 Number of ports: 80

Missouri

Number of Superchargers: 23

23 Number of ports: 195

Montana

Number of Superchargers: 17

17 Number of ports: 124

Nebraska

Number of Superchargers: 9

9 Number of ports: 76

Nevada

Number of Superchargers: 36

36 Number of ports: 422

New Hampshire

Number of Superchargers: 13

13 Number of ports: 118

New Jersey

Number of Superchargers: 70

70 Number of ports: 688

New Mexico

Number of Superchargers: 14

14 Number of ports: 115

New York

Number of Superchargers: 83

83 Number of ports: 770

North Carolina

Number of Superchargers: 61

61 Number of ports: 643

North Dakota

Number of Superchargers: 5

5 Number of ports: 40

Ohio

Number of Superchargers: 38

38 Number of ports: 357

Oklahoma

Number of Superchargers: 6

6 Number of ports: 60

Oregon

Number of Superchargers: 40

40 Number of ports: 422

Pennsylvania

Number of Superchargers: 72

72 Number of ports: 642

Rhode Island

Number of Superchargers: 5

5 Number of ports: 40

South Carolina

Number of Superchargers: 30

30 Number of ports: 340

South Dakota

Number of Superchargers: 10

10 Number of ports: 68

Tennessee

Number of Superchargers: 24

24 Number of ports: 275

Texas

Number of Superchargers: 138

138 Number of ports: 1,579

Utah

Number of Superchargers: 22

22 Number of ports: 202

Vermont

Number of Superchargers: 6

6 Number of ports: 54

Virginia

Number of Superchargers: 66

66 Number of ports: 587

Washington

Number of Superchargers: 50

50 Number of ports: 523

West Virginia

Number of Superchargers: 15

15 Number of ports: 114

Wisconsin

Number of Superchargers: 32

32 Number of ports: 275

Wyoming

Number of Superchargers: 11

11 Number of ports: 72

