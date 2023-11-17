Special Report

Oldest Current Members of US Congress

Stefan Zaklin / Getty Images News via Getty Images
John Harrington
Published:
Last Updated:

With some exceptions, there are certain professions or activities that are clearly a young person’s game, such as professional sports, mountain climbing, firefighting, and construction work. Apparently, serving in the United States Congress is not one of them. 

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the current oldest members of Congress, using sources such as FiscalNote, oldest.org, and the biographical sections of websites of the legislators on the list. The ages of the current oldest member of Congress are as of Oct. 11, 2023.

The American Congress has become a gerontocracy, run by those much older than the median age of Americans. Prior to the passing of 90-year-old California Sen. Dianne Feinstein in September, the median age of senators was 65. (Also see, these 33 us senators are becoming more popular.)

Compared with the Senate, the makeup of the House of Representatives looks like high school government — the average age of the 118th Congress, which took office in January 2023, is 58 years. According to the website FiscalNote, this average was lowered because the number of representatives born in the 1980s almost doubled from the previous Congress, now standing at 64. To compare, the median age in the U.S. is 38.8 years, according to 2021 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Questions about the mental acuity of older legislators in Washington, D.C. have increased in recent years. The cognitive decline of Feinstein and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has raised concerns about the possible impact that advanced age can have on the performance of the nation’s older members of Congress. (These are U.S. senators who lost the most popularity.)

The current oldest legislator is Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who turned 90 in September. He has been in the Senate since 1981. Grassley has a ways to go to be the oldest person ever to grace the legislative chambers in Washington, however. That distinction belongs to Strom Thurmond, who served as senator of South Carolina until his death at 100 years old in 2003.

Here are the oldest current members of congress.

34. Lloyd Doggett (1946)

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 5 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Texas
  • Assumed office: 1/9/1995

33. Barbara Lee (1946)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 2 months, 25 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: California
  • Assumed office: 4/21/1998

32. Ed Markey (1946)

Source: Samuel Corum / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 3 months
  • Serving in: Senate
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Massachusetts
  • Assumed office: 7/16/2013

31: Alma Adams (1946)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 4 months, 14 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: North Carolina
  • Assumed office: 11/4/2014

30: Richard Blumenthal (1946)

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 7 months, 28 days
  • Serving in: Senate
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Connecticut
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2011

29: C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (1946)

Congressman, Army leader discu... by U.S. Army DEVCOM
Congressman, Army leader discu... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army DEVCOM
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 8 months, 11 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Maryland
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2003

28: David Scott (1945)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 3 months, 14 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Georgia
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2023

27: Jim Baird (1945)

Jim Baird by Gage Skidmore
Jim Baird (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gage Skidmore
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 4 months, 7 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Republican
  • State: Indiana
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2019

26: Bonnie Watson Coleman

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 8 months, 5 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: New Jersey
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2015

25: John Garamendi (1945)

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) by New America
Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) (CC BY 2.0) by New America
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 8 months, 17 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: California
  • Assumed office: 11/5/2009

24: Dick Durbin (1944)

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 10 months, 20 days
  • Serving in: Senate
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Illinois
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1997

23: Emanuel Cleaver II (1944)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 11 months, 349 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Missouri
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2005

22: Doris Matsui (1944)

Rep. Doris Matsui by Knight Foundation
Rep. Doris Matsui (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Knight Foundation
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 79 years, 16 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: California
  • Assumed office: 3/10/2005

21: Jan Schakowsky (1944)

Source: Kris Connor / Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 79 years, 4 months, 15 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Illinois
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1999

20: Angus King (1944)

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 79 years, 6 months, 11 days
  • Serving in: Senate
  • Party: Independent
  • State: Maine
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2013

19: Ben Cardin (1943)

Source: Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 6 days
  • Serving in: Senate
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Maryland
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2007

18: Virginia Foxx (1943)

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 2 months, 12 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Republican
  • State: North Carolina
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2005

17: Jim Risch (1943)

Source: Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 5 months, 8 days
  • Serving in: Senate
  • Party: Republican
  • State: Idaho
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1990

16: Rosa DeLauro (1943)

Source: usdagov / Flickr
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 7 months, 9 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Connecticut
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1991

15: Kay Granger (1943)

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 8 months, 23 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Republican
  • State: Texas
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1997

14: Anna Eshoo (1942)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 9 months, 28 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: California
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1993

13: Frederica Wilson (1942)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 11 months, 30 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Florida
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2011

12: Mitch McConnell (1942)

Source: Tom Brenner / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 81 years, 7 months, 21 days
  • Serving in: Senate
  • Party: Republican
  • State: Kentucky
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1985

11: John Carter (1941)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 81 years, 11 months, 31 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Republican
  • State: Texas
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2003

10: Bernie Sanders (1941)

Source: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 82 years, 1 month, 3 days
  • Serving in: Senate
  • Party: Independent
  • State: Vermont
  • Assumed office: 1/3/2007

9: Danny K. Davis (1941)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 82 years, 1 month, 5 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Illinois
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1997

8: Jim Clyburn (1940)

Source: whitehouse / Flickr
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 83 years, 2 months, 20 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: South Carolina
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1993

7: Nancy Pelosi (1940)

Source: Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 83 years, 6 months, 15 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: California
  • Assumed office: 6/2/1987

6: Steny Hoyer (1939)

Source: Win McNamee / Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 84 years, 3 months, 27 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: Maryland
  • Assumed office: 5/19/1987

5: Maxine Waters (1938)

Source: Pool / Pool / Getty Images North America
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 85 years, 1 month, 26 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: California
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1991

4: Hal Rogers (1937)

Hal Rogers by Gage Skidmore
Hal Rogers (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gage Skidmore
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 85 years, 9 months, 11 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Republican
  • State: Kentucky
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1981

3: Bill Pascrell (1937)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 86 years, 8 months, 16 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: New Jersey
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1997

2: Grace Napolitano (1936)

190608-Z-FD650-1046 by California National Guard
190608-Z-FD650-1046 (CC BY 2.0) by California National Guard
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 86 years, 10 months, 7 days
  • Serving in: House of Representatives
  • Party: Democrat
  • State: California
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1999

1: Chuck Grassley (1933)

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 90 years, 24 days
  • Serving in: Senate
  • Party: Republican
  • State: Iowa
  • Assumed office: 1/3/1981

 

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, age limits, Chuck Grassley, congress, Dianne Feinstein, dotage, gerontocracy, House of Representatives, longevity, Senate, term limits, Politics

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

These 9 States Still Have Dry Counties

Here Are the 27 Different US Flags and How They Got That Way

What Is a Caucus?

Longest-Serving Republicans in the House