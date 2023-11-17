Oldest Current Members of US Congress Stefan Zaklin / Getty Images News via Getty Images

With some exceptions, there are certain professions or activities that are clearly a young person’s game, such as professional sports, mountain climbing, firefighting, and construction work. Apparently, serving in the United States Congress is not one of them.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the current oldest members of Congress, using sources such as FiscalNote, oldest.org, and the biographical sections of websites of the legislators on the list. The ages of the current oldest member of Congress are as of Oct. 11, 2023.

The American Congress has become a gerontocracy, run by those much older than the median age of Americans. Prior to the passing of 90-year-old California Sen. Dianne Feinstein in September, the median age of senators was 65. (Also see, these 33 us senators are becoming more popular.)

Compared with the Senate, the makeup of the House of Representatives looks like high school government — the average age of the 118th Congress, which took office in January 2023, is 58 years. According to the website FiscalNote, this average was lowered because the number of representatives born in the 1980s almost doubled from the previous Congress, now standing at 64. To compare, the median age in the U.S. is 38.8 years, according to 2021 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Questions about the mental acuity of older legislators in Washington, D.C. have increased in recent years. The cognitive decline of Feinstein and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has raised concerns about the possible impact that advanced age can have on the performance of the nation’s older members of Congress. (These are U.S. senators who lost the most popularity.)

The current oldest legislator is Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who turned 90 in September. He has been in the Senate since 1981. Grassley has a ways to go to be the oldest person ever to grace the legislative chambers in Washington, however. That distinction belongs to Strom Thurmond, who served as senator of South Carolina until his death at 100 years old in 2003.

Here are the oldest current members of congress.

34. Lloyd Doggett (1946)

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 5 days

77 years, 5 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Texas

Texas Assumed office: 1/9/1995

33. Barbara Lee (1946)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 2 months, 25 days

77 years, 2 months, 25 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: California

California Assumed office: 4/21/1998

32. Ed Markey (1946)

Source: Samuel Corum / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 3 months

77 years, 3 months Serving in: Senate

Senate Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Massachusetts

Massachusetts Assumed office: 7/16/2013

31: Alma Adams (1946)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 4 months, 14 days

77 years, 4 months, 14 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: North Carolina

North Carolina Assumed office: 11/4/2014

30: Richard Blumenthal (1946)

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 7 months, 28 days

77 years, 7 months, 28 days Serving in: Senate

Senate Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Connecticut

Connecticut Assumed office: 1/3/2011

29: C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (1946)

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 77 years, 8 months, 11 days

77 years, 8 months, 11 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Maryland

Maryland Assumed office: 1/3/2003

28: David Scott (1945)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 3 months, 14 days

78 years, 3 months, 14 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Georgia

Georgia Assumed office: 1/3/2023

27: Jim Baird (1945)

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 4 months, 7 days

78 years, 4 months, 7 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Republican

Republican State: Indiana

Indiana Assumed office: 1/3/2019

26: Bonnie Watson Coleman

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 8 months, 5 days

78 years, 8 months, 5 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: New Jersey

New Jersey Assumed office: 1/3/2015

25: John Garamendi (1945)

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 8 months, 17 days

78 years, 8 months, 17 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: California

California Assumed office: 11/5/2009

24: Dick Durbin (1944)

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 10 months, 20 days

78 years, 10 months, 20 days Serving in: Senate

Senate Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Illinois

Illinois Assumed office: 1/3/1997

23: Emanuel Cleaver II (1944)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 78 years, 11 months, 349 days

78 years, 11 months, 349 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Missouri

Missouri Assumed office: 1/3/2005

22: Doris Matsui (1944)

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 79 years, 16 days

79 years, 16 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: California

California Assumed office: 3/10/2005

21: Jan Schakowsky (1944)

Source: Kris Connor / Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 79 years, 4 months, 15 days

79 years, 4 months, 15 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Illinois

Illinois Assumed office: 1/3/1999

20: Angus King (1944)

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 79 years, 6 months, 11 days

79 years, 6 months, 11 days Serving in: Senate

Senate Party: Independent

Independent State: Maine

Maine Assumed office: 1/3/2013

19: Ben Cardin (1943)

Source: Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 6 days

80 years, 6 days Serving in: Senate

Senate Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Maryland

Maryland Assumed office: 1/3/2007

18: Virginia Foxx (1943)

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 2 months, 12 days

80 years, 2 months, 12 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Republican

Republican State: North Carolina

North Carolina Assumed office: 1/3/2005

17: Jim Risch (1943)

Source: Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 5 months, 8 days

80 years, 5 months, 8 days Serving in: Senate

Senate Party: Republican

Republican State: Idaho

Idaho Assumed office: 1/3/1990

16: Rosa DeLauro (1943)

Source: usdagov / Flickr

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 7 months, 9 days

80 years, 7 months, 9 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Connecticut

Connecticut Assumed office: 1/3/1991

15: Kay Granger (1943)

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 8 months, 23 days

80 years, 8 months, 23 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Republican

Republican State: Texas

Texas Assumed office: 1/3/1997

14: Anna Eshoo (1942)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 9 months, 28 days

80 years, 9 months, 28 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: California

California Assumed office: 1/3/1993

13: Frederica Wilson (1942)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 80 years, 11 months, 30 days

80 years, 11 months, 30 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Florida

Florida Assumed office: 1/3/2011

12: Mitch McConnell (1942)

Source: Tom Brenner / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 81 years, 7 months, 21 days

81 years, 7 months, 21 days Serving in: Senate

Senate Party: Republican

Republican State: Kentucky

Kentucky Assumed office: 1/3/1985

11: John Carter (1941)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 81 years, 11 months, 31 days

81 years, 11 months, 31 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Republican

Republican State: Texas

Texas Assumed office: 1/3/2003

10: Bernie Sanders (1941)

Source: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 82 years, 1 month, 3 days

82 years, 1 month, 3 days Serving in: Senate

Senate Party: Independent

Independent State: Vermont

Vermont Assumed office: 1/3/2007

9: Danny K. Davis (1941)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 82 years, 1 month, 5 days

82 years, 1 month, 5 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Illinois

Illinois Assumed office: 1/3/1997

8: Jim Clyburn (1940)

Source: whitehouse / Flickr

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 83 years, 2 months, 20 days

83 years, 2 months, 20 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: South Carolina

South Carolina Assumed office: 1/3/1993

7: Nancy Pelosi (1940)

Source: Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 83 years, 6 months, 15 days

83 years, 6 months, 15 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: California

California Assumed office: 6/2/1987

6: Steny Hoyer (1939)

Source: Win McNamee / Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 84 years, 3 months, 27 days

84 years, 3 months, 27 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: Maryland

Maryland Assumed office: 5/19/1987

5: Maxine Waters (1938)

Source: Pool / Pool / Getty Images North America

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 85 years, 1 month, 26 days

85 years, 1 month, 26 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: California

California Assumed office: 1/3/1991

4: Hal Rogers (1937)

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 85 years, 9 months, 11 days

85 years, 9 months, 11 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Republican

Republican State: Kentucky

Kentucky Assumed office: 1/3/1981

3: Bill Pascrell (1937)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 86 years, 8 months, 16 days

86 years, 8 months, 16 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: New Jersey

New Jersey Assumed office: 1/3/1997

2: Grace Napolitano (1936)

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 86 years, 10 months, 7 days

86 years, 10 months, 7 days Serving in: House of Representatives

House of Representatives Party: Democrat

Democrat State: California

California Assumed office: 1/3/1999

1: Chuck Grassley (1933)

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Age as of Oct. 11, 2023: 90 years, 24 days

90 years, 24 days Serving in: Senate

Senate Party: Republican

Republican State: Iowa

Iowa Assumed office: 1/3/1981

