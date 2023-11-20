Discover the 20 Best Sci-Fi Films of All Time gilaxia / E+ via Getty Images

There are tons of science fiction movies out there. So many, in fact, that it may be a little intimidating for the uninitiated. It’s tough to just fire up Netflix and dive in when you’re unsure where to start. Never fear!

To determine the best sci-fi movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of October 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Directorial credits are from IMDb.

Science fiction is often stereotyped as a niche film genre that only interests nerds. While nerds may love them (and there’s no shame in being nerdy!), the great sci-fi movies on this list appeal to a much wider audience.

These movies span well over six decades, from as far back as 1951 to as recent as 2016. Space and alien-themed movies feature heavily, as you would expect from the best sci-movies ever made. Time travel is also a major theme. And isn’t that exactly why sci-fi movies are so beloved? It’s an opportunity to travel out of our own time. It’s a wonderful form of escapism as we immerse ourselves in a world not our own. (If you’re looking for more mature content, click here to check out the best R-rated sci-fi movies of all time.)

So, let’s jump in! Oh, and if you haven’t seen these classic films yet, don’t worry. We’ll do our best to avoid any spoilers!

20. Planet of the Apes (1968)

IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (172,247 reviews)

8.0/10 (172,247 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (119,124 reviews)

87% (119,124 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (59 reviews)

86% (59 reviews) Directed by: Franklin J. Schaffner

“Planet of the Apes” was set in the distant future: the year 3978, to be exact. An astronaut crew crashed onto a futuristic planet where apes had evolved into the dominant species. Humans were lesser creatures who were mute and dressed in animal skins.

The movie was loosely based on a 1963 novel of the same name by Pierre Boulle. The original screenplay for the film was co-written by Rod Serling and Michael Wilson. Serling’s name is revered among sci-fi aficionados for his ingenious blend of science fiction and horror in The Twilight Zone television series.

The movie’s cinematographical innovations were recognized with Academy Award nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Original Score.

“Planet of the Apes” was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry (NFR) in 2001. It is available for streaming on multiple platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Starz.

19. Richard III (1995)

IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (14,342 reviews)

7.4/10 (14,342 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (7,022 reviews)

85% (7,022 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (50 reviews)

96% (50 reviews) Directed by: Richard Loncraine

“Richard III” is an adaptation of the famous Shakespearean play of the same name. The film is set in 1930s Britain, but the central character remains just as lustful, vindictive, and murderous as the brute portrayed in Shakespeare’s sixteenth-century play.

The film was not exactly a blockbuster after its 1995 release, but appreciation for this innovative adaptation of Shakespeare’s work has grown in the decades since.

“Richard III” won awards for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design at the British Academy Film Awards. It was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Ian McKellen), Best British Film, and Best Adapted Screenplay. In the U.S., the movie was nominated for Best Costume Design and Best Art Direction at the Oscars. McKellen was also nominated for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globe Awards.

The movie is available for streaming on Max and Prime Video.

18. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (192,000 reviews)

7.6/10 (192,000 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (142,184 reviews)

85% (142,184 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (64 reviews)

94% (64 reviews) Directed by: Steven Spielberg

The original movie in the “Star Wars” franchise was released on May 25, 1977, inspiring a worldwide fascination with aliens, space travel, and the like. Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” could not have been better timed, debuting just six months after the “Star Wars” release. (Click here to learn more about how “Star Wars” became the most successful movie of the 1970s.)

In the Spielberg flick, a group of researchers investigate mysterious otherworldly phenomena. At the same time, a humble electrical lineman in Indiana becomes obsessed with finding the truth after his own UFO encounter. It was a perfect script for 1977, but the movie still endures as a sci-fi cult classic 46 years later.

The film won an Oscar for Best Cinematography. It also received several additional nominations, including Best Director (Spielberg), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Melinda Dillon), and Best Music, Original Score (John Williams).

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” can be streamed on YouTube, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

17. Arrival (2016)

IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (633,887 reviews)

7.9/10 (633,887 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (83,786 reviews)

82% (83,786 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (434 reviews)

94% (434 reviews) Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

What would happen if aliens landed on Earth in 12 different locations? That is the backdrop for the 2016 movie, “Arrival.” A team of investigators, led by linguist Louise Banks, must find a way to communicate with these extraterrestrials as the world teeters on the brink of all-out war. No pressure, right?!?

This sci-fi movie won an Oscar for Best Achievement in Sound Editing. It also received other nominations, including a Best Motion Picture nomination. In addition to these Oscar nods, the movie was nominated for Best Science Fiction Film at the Saturn Awards. These annual awards are presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films. Many sci-fi fans hold the Saturn Awards in even higher esteem than the Oscars.

“Arrival” can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, and YouTube.

16. Children of Men (2006)

IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (479,501 reviews)

7.9/10 (479,501 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (531,198 reviews)

85% (531,198 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (255 reviews)

92% (255 reviews) Directed by: Alfonso Cuarón

“Children of Men” is based on a 1992 novel by P. D. James. The film is set in 2027 and features a world torn apart by war, depression, and ecological disaster. The human race is threatened because all women on Earth have become infertile. When one woman inexplicably becomes pregnant, she becomes the last hope to save the human species.

The film took home the prestigious Best Science Fiction Film at the Saturn Awards. It also received three Oscar nominations. It is available for streaming on Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV.

15. Forbidden Planet (1956)

IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (47,116 reviews)

7.6/10 (47,116 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (21,506 reviews)

85% (21,506 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (45 reviews)

96% (45 reviews) Directed by: Fred M. Wilcox

“Forbidden Planet” is set in the 23rd century. A crew is sent to the planet Altair IV to discover why communications from a previous crew on the planet have ceased. Dr. Morbius, a member of that first expedition, is harboring a secret and is not at all happy that this new crew has landed on his planet.

While the film’s production and special effects seem rather quaint by today’s standards, it was a groundbreaking sci-fi achievement in the 1950s. The film was nominated for Best Special Effects at the Academy Awards. In 2013, the Library of Congress chose to include “Forbidden Planet” in the NFR.

This classic 1956 sci-fi movie can be streamed on Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV.

14. Her (2013)

IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (567,662 reviews)

8.0/10 (567,662 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (101,810 reviews)

82% (101,810 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (283 reviews)

94% (283 reviews) Directed by: Spike Jonze

Before the world had ever heard of ChatGPT, this 2013 film explored the relationship between humans and AI. In short, what happens when a person and an AI operating system fall in love?

“Her” took home the Best Fantasy Film award at the Saturn Awards. It also won an Oscar for Best Writing, Original Screenplay, and received several more nominations, including one for Best Motion Picture.

There are lots of streaming options for “Her,” including Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube.

13. Moon (2009)

IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (345,533 reviews)

7.8/10 (345,533 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (100,903 reviews)

89% (100,903 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (194 reviews)

90% (194 reviews) Directed by: Duncan Jones

This sci-fi movie centers on Sam Bell, who is working on the moon to harvest helium-3 which is used as a source of clean energy on Earth. He is all alone on this three-year lunar mission except for GERTY, an intelligent computer who assists him. Bell’s lack of human contact causes him to hallucinate. After an injury, he begins to question everything and sets his sights on only one thing: returning to his family on Earth.

“Moon” was nominated for Best Science Fiction Film and Best Actor (Sam Rockwell) at the Saturn Awards.

You can check out “Moon” on YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV, and other streaming services.

12. 12 Monkeys (1995)

IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (595,919 reviews)

8.0/10 (595,919 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (391,252 reviews)

88% (391,252 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (72 reviews)

89% (72 reviews) Directed by: Terry Gilliam

Time travel is a favorite narrative in science fiction. “12 Monkeys” centers on James Cole, who was a prisoner in 2035. He can potentially earn his parole if he travels back in time to stop a plague that decimated the human population. Cole travels back to the 1990s to solve the puzzle, but he is perceived as a madman by those he encounters.

“12 Monkeys” received the Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Film. It also received Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Brad Pitt).

The movie is available for streaming on Starz, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, and several other platforms.

11. The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (79,521 reviews)

7.7/10 (79,521 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (34,285 reviews)

87% (34,285 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (57 reviews)

95% (57 reviews) Directed by: Robert Wise

This 1951 film is the oldest on this list of the greatest all-time sci-fi movies. (A remake was released in 2008, but was a colossal flop as evidenced by its 21% Tomatometer score.) “The Day the Earth Stood Still” features the low-grade special effects you would expect from a movie released in the early 1950s, but the acting and storyline have made it a beloved sci-fi classic.

In the film, a spaceship lands in Washington, D.C. while the U.S. and the Soviet Union are in the grips of the Cold War. Klaatu, an alien ambassador, disembarks the spacecraft to instruct all earthlings that they must live in peace. If they cannot do so, they risk being destroyed since they pose a danger to other planets. Klaatu is accompanied by Gort, a seemingly omnipotent robot.

The film won a Golden Globe award for Best Film Promoting International Understanding. It was selected for inclusion in the NFR in 1995.

This enduring work of science fiction is available on YouTube, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV.

10. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (631,189 reviews)

7.9/10 (631,189 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (148,067 reviews)

90% (148,067 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (325 reviews)

91% (325 reviews) Directed by: Doug Liman

“Edge of Tomorrow” is a bit like a sci-fi version of Bill Murray’s classic movie, “Groundhog Day.” The main characters in both movies keep reliving the same events over and over again, learning a little bit more each time.

In “Edge of Tomorrow,” Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) is killed when a brutal alien race attacks Earth. However, Cage somehow relives that battle against this alien force time and again, inching closer to a victorious strategy each time.

“Edge of Tomorrow” won Best Editing at the Saturn Awards and was nominated in multiple other categories, including Best Science Fiction Film.

Streamers can access this 2014 sci-fi movie on Hulu, Max, Amazon Prime, and a host of other platforms.

9. The Matrix (1999)

IMDb user rating: 8.7/10 (1,759,161 reviews)

8.7/10 (1,759,161 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (33,324,202 reviews)

85% (33,324,202 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (155 reviews)

88% (155 reviews) Directed by: Lana & Lilly Wachowski

Sometimes you’re in the mood to unwind by watching an utterly mindless movie. This…is not it. “The Matrix” is a complex dystopian film where a computer hacker known as Neo has to battle against intelligent computers that use human bodies as their energy source. Its complexity often requires viewers to watch it multiple times to pick up on all the themes and subplots.

“The Matrix” was followed by three sequels, two in 2003 and one in 2021. The 1999 movie won the Best Science Fiction Film award at the Saturn Awards. It also landed Oscars for Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Visual Effects, and Sound Effects Editing. It is available to stream on Max, Prime Video, and other platforms.

8. The Martian (2015)

IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (795,046 reviews)

8.0/10 (795,046 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (131,961 reviews)

91% (131,961 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (383 reviews)

91% (383 reviews) Directed by: Ridley Scott

The screenplay for “The Martian” was adapted from Andy Weir’s 2011 novel of the same name. In the film, Matt Damon stars as Astronaut Mark Watney. His crew unknowingly abandoned him on Mars, believing that he died in a severe storm. In fact, Watney survived the storm and found himself alone on the “Red Planet.”

Ridley Scott won a Best Director award for the film at the Saturn Awards. “The Martian” was also nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Film. It received multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Motion Picture.

Streaming options include Sling TV, Hulu, and several others.

7. Blade Runner (1982)

IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (721,985 reviews)

8.1/10 (721,985 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (338,132 reviews)

91% (338,132 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (121 reviews)

90% (121 reviews) Directed by: Ridley Scott

This 1982 movie is an adaption of a 1968 novel by Philip K. Dick entitled, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” The dystopian film was set in Los Angeles in 2019. A group of human-like robots, known as “replicants,” revolted while working in a space colony. Police officers, known as “blade runners,” were charged with destroying these replicants. Rick Deckard, a former blade runner, is coaxed out of retirement to hunt down four notorious replicants who returned to Earth.

“Blade Runner” only received a couple of lower-level Oscar nominations. The film was a box office flop and was eviscerated by many critics in the early 1980s. Since then, though, it has become a cult classic and is now considered by many to be among the greatest sci-fi movies of all time.

“Blade Runner” was selected for the NFR in 1993. It can be streamed on Redbox, Vudu, Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play.

6. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (629,868 reviews)

8.3/10 (629,868 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (299,429 reviews)

89% (299,429 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (113 reviews)

92% (113 reviews) Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

This 1968 film was inspired, at least in part, by Arthur C. Clarke’s 1951 short story, “The Sentinel.” In “2001: A Space Odyssey,” a black monolith placed by aliens connects to the evolutionary past of the human race. Millions of years later, another monolith is found when humans explore the surface of the moon. To achieve the next step in human evolution, an astronaut crew sets out to encounter the aliens that placed these monoliths. The crew is assisted, or perhaps sabotaged, by an AI system named HAL.

The theme song of “2001: A Space Odyssey” is possibly even more famous than the film itself. It is a musical piece known as “Also sprach Zarathustra,” composed by Richard Strauss in 1896. It is often used in space-inspired themes, or to signify a monumental event is about to occur. Elvis Presley famously used the song during his concert introductions. It even appeared in the 2023 smash hit movie, “Barbie.”

The film took home an Oscar for Best Special Visual Effects. It is available to stream on Max, Sling TV, Prime Video, and multiple other platforms.

5. Brazil (1985)

IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (194,716 reviews)

7.9/10 (194,716 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (103,103 reviews)

90% (103,103 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (49 reviews)

98% (49 reviews) Directed by: Terry Gilliam

This film is set in an Orwellian world where machines and technology rule every aspect of life. Sam Lowry, a bottom-tier bureaucrat, meets Jill Layton, a woman whom he has seen countless times before in his fanciful dreams. Sam and Jill find themselves in danger when a totalitarian bureaucracy accuses Sam of being a terrorist bomber.

The film only received a couple of lesser Oscar nominations and received mixed reviews from movie critics. Nevertheless, “Brazil” is now beloved by sci-fi aficionados. It can be streamed on platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.

4. The Terminator (1984)

IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (820,969 reviews)

8.0/10 (820,969 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (776,923 reviews)

89% (776,923 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (65 reviews)

100% (65 reviews) Directed by: James Cameron

If there was a contest for the most memorable line ever uttered in a sci-fi film, “The Terminator” would have to be near the top. Who hasn’t said, “I’ll be back,” in their best Arnold Schwarzenegger voice?

In the sci-fi film, Schwarzenegger stars as the Terminator, a cyborg from the year 2029. This assassin is sent back in time by the Skynet supercomputer. The Terminator travels to 1984 Los Angeles to kill Sarah Connor. Her unborn son will be the savior of the human race unless Skynet can eliminate him. Kyle Reese, a soldier from the future, is sent back in time to protect Sarah and her son.

The film won the coveted Best Science Fiction Film award at the Saturn Awards. It was nominated for several additional awards, as well. In 2008, the Library of Congress selected “The Terminator” for inclusion in the NFR.

3. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,033,964 reviews)

8.5/10 (1,033,964 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (749,360 reviews)

94% (749,360 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (84 reviews)

93% (84 reviews) Directed by: James Cameron

Five sequels followed “The Terminator,” including “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” In this film, Sarah Connor’s son, John, is now a young boy. Knowing the threat he still poses, the Skynet supercomputer sends an even more powerful cyborg to eliminate him. However, a reprogrammed Terminator is sent from the future to protect him and his mother, but this cyborg lacks the advanced technology of its adversary.

This is a rare sequel that is considered by many to be even better than the original. The film won the Best Science Fiction Film award at the Saturn Awards. It also received two Oscars for sound, along with several other nominations including one for Best Cinematography. (Find out more movies sequels that were better than the original.)

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” is available on Showtime, Paramount+, YouTube, Sling TV, Hulu, and many other streaming platforms.

2. Aliens (1986)

IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (678,602 reviews)

8.3/10 (678,602 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (430,019 reviews)

94% (430,019 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (77 reviews)

97% (77 reviews) Directed by: James Cameron

“Aliens” was the sequel to the 1979 film, “Alien.” The sequel is set 57 years after the original. Ellen Ripley, who had a close encounter with a reptile-like alien in the original film, is called to help a group of Colonial Marines battle against evil alien forces. These aliens took over a space colony on the moon LV-426. Ripley must protect a young girl named Newt who was the only survivor of the alien’s onslaught.

“Aliens” won Best Science Fiction Film at the Saturn Awards. Sigourney Weaver also won Best Actress. The film also received three Oscars.

“Aliens” can be streamed on multiple services, including YouTube, Google Play, and Prime Video.

1. Alien (1979)

IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (823,459 reviews)

8.4/10 (823,459 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (460,436 reviews)

94% (460,436 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (126 reviews)

98% (126 reviews) Directed by: Ridley Scott

The original “Alien” film takes the top spot on our list of the best sci-fi movies of all time. In this classic 1979 movie, a spaceship crew is charged with investigating a distress call from a faraway moon. That distress call actually turns out to be a warning signal. The crew discovers a colony of aliens. They later find that an alien being is present aboard their ship.

“Alien” took home the prized Best Science Fiction Film award at the Saturn Awards, as well as an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. While critics had mixed reviews after its release, “Alien” has solidified its position at the top of the sci-fi mountain. The Library of Congress selected it for NFR inclusion in 2002.

If you want to stream this science fiction masterpiece, you can do so on services like Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, or Apple TV. (And these are the 25 best movies, of any genre, to watch on rime right now.)

