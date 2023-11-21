Despite better warning systems and stronger infrastructure, all areas of the world remain vulnerable to the worst that Mother Nature can mete out.

In 2022, there were 387 natural hazards and disasters worldwide, according to the Emergency Event Database EM-DAT, costing over 30,000 lives and resulting in economic losses of almost $224 billion. Heat waves caused more than 16,000 deaths in Europe. Drought impacted 88.9 million people in Africa. Flooding in Pakistan affected 33 million people. Hurricane Ian lashed the Americas, costing $100 billion. As people build in areas vulnerable to climate change or move to places that had been considered not suitable for habitation, the economic costs will continue to rise.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the worst natural disasters since 1980, based on economic damage. We gleaned information from Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, and other sources. Natural disasters are ordered by the economic cost, which represents the inflation-adjusted cost, using the 2023 consumer price index. Estimates of economic damage are constantly updated, and this list represents the most current estimate of economic loss.

Since 1980, hurricanes have caused the most damage of any natural phenomenon on our list, with 11 destructive events. They have struck island nations in the Caribbean and the U.S. mainland. (Also see, the most hurricane-vulnerable counties in America.)

Even though earthquakes rumble across borders, few countries have been more devastated by the temblors than Japan, which was struck by four major quakes since 1980 that made our list. Other nations hit by earthquakes on our list are China and most recently Turkey and Syria, absorbing a 7.8 magnitude quake in February 2023. (These are the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded.)

Events involving precipitation extremes account for other disastrous events. Most of the worst catastrophic flooding since 1980 occurred in Asia, though there were devastating episodes in Europe and the American Midwest. Three major droughts/heat waves have ravaged the United States since 1980, destroying crops and livestock.

Here are the worst natural disasters since 1980.