Special Report

The Worst Natural Disasters Since 1980

Akiyoshi Matsuoka / Wikimedia Commons
John Harrington
Published:

Despite better warning systems and stronger infrastructure, all areas of the world remain vulnerable to the worst that Mother Nature can mete out.

In 2022, there were 387 natural hazards and disasters worldwide, according to the Emergency Event Database EM-DAT, costing over 30,000 lives and resulting in economic losses of almost $224 billion. Heat waves caused more than 16,000 deaths in Europe. Drought impacted 88.9 million people in Africa. Flooding in Pakistan affected 33 million people. Hurricane Ian lashed the Americas, costing $100 billion. As people build in areas vulnerable to climate change or move to places that had been considered not suitable for habitation, the economic costs will continue to rise.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the worst natural disasters since 1980, based on economic damage. We gleaned information from Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, and other sources. Natural disasters are ordered by the economic cost, which represents the inflation-adjusted cost, using the 2023 consumer price index. Estimates of economic damage are constantly updated, and this list represents the most current estimate of economic loss.  

Since 1980, hurricanes have caused the most damage of any natural phenomenon on our list, with 11 destructive events. They have struck island nations in the Caribbean and the U.S. mainland. (Also see, the most hurricane-vulnerable counties in America.)

Even though earthquakes rumble across borders, few countries have been more devastated by the temblors than Japan, which was struck by four major quakes since 1980 that made our list. Other nations hit by earthquakes on our list are China and most recently Turkey and Syria, absorbing a 7.8 magnitude quake in February 2023. (These are the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded.)

Events involving precipitation extremes account for other disastrous events. Most of the worst catastrophic flooding since 1980 occurred in Asia, though there were devastating episodes in Europe and the American Midwest. Three major droughts/heat waves have ravaged the United States since 1980, destroying crops and livestock.

Here are the worst natural disasters since 1980.

Floods

Flooded Datong Town, Tongling by Whisper of the heart
Flooded Datong Town, Tongling (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Whisper of the heart
  • Location: China, India, Japan
  • Year: 2020
  • Economic cost: $408 billion

Earthquake

Hanshin-Awaji earthquake 1995 by Akiyoshi Matsuoka
Hanshin-Awaji earthquake 1995 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Akiyoshi Matsuoka
  • Location: Kobe, Japan
  • Year: 1995
  • Economic cost: $300 billion+

Earthquake/tsunami

Ishinomaki in snow by Save the Children Canada
Ishinomaki in snow (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Save the Children Canada
  • Location: Fukushima, Japan
  • Year: 2011
  • Economic cost: $210 billion

Hurricane Katrina

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Location: United States
  • Year: 2005
  • Economic cost: $195 billion

Hurricane Harvey

Source: Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Location: United States
  • Year: 2017
  • Economic cost: $155 billion

Hurricane Ian

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Location: Florida
  • Year: 2022
  • Economic cost: $116.3 billion

Hurricane Maria

Source: Jose Jimenez / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Location: Caribbean
  • Year: 2017
  • Economic cost: $111.6 billion

Kobe earthquake

Source: Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images
  • Location: Japan
  • Year: 1995
  • Economic cost: $100 billion

Bushfires

Source: Stuart_Shaw / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Australia
  • Year: 2019-20
  • Economic cost: $95 billion

Hurricane Sandy

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: U.S./Canada/Caribbean
  • Year: 2012
  • Economic cost: $86.5 billion

Sichuan earthquake

Source: China Photos / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Location: China
  • Year: 2008
  • Economic cost: $85 billion

Earthquake

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Turkey/Syria
  • Year: 2023
  • Economic cost: $84 billion

Hurricane Ida

Damage in Houma Following Hurricane Ida by Alach11
Damage in Houma Following Hurricane Ida (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Alach11
  • Location: U.S./Canada
  • Year: 2021
  • Economic cost: $82.4 billion

Hurricane Irma

Florida National Guard by The National Guard
Florida National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Location: U.S./Caribbean
  • Year: 2017
  • Economic cost: $60 billion

Hurricane Andrew

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: United States
  • Year: 1992
  • Economic cost: $58.9 billion

Flash floods

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Europe
  • Year: 2021
  • Economic cost: $54 billion

Drought/heat wave

Low Mississippi River, 1988 drought by Gary Bridgman
Low Mississippi River, 1988 drought (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Gary Bridgman
  • Location: Most of U.S.
  • Year: 1988
  • Economic cost: $53 billion

Earthquake

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: California
  • Year: 1994
  • Economic cost: $49 billion

Flood

Source: skochkar / Flickr
  • Location: China
  • Year: 1998
  • Economic cost: $47 billion

Flood

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Thailand
  • Year: 2011
  • Economic cost: $45.5 billion

Flood

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Midwest U.S.
  • Year: 1993
  • Economic cost: $45.1 billion

Hurricane Ike

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Location: United States
  • Year: 2008
  • Economic cost: $42 billion

Drought/heat wave

Source: John Moore / Getty Images
  • Location: Half of U.S.
  • Year: 2012
  • Economic cost: $40.5 billion

Earthquake

Chuetsu earthquake-Yamabe Bridge by Tubbi
Chuetsu earthquake-Yamabe Bridge (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Tubbi
  • Location: Japan
  • Year: 2004
  • Economic cost: $40 billion

Drought/Heat wave

Cracked earth by Al Jazeera English
Cracked earth (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Al Jazeera English
  • Location: Central and eastern U.S.
  • Year: 1980
  • Economic cost: $39.6 billion

Hurricane Ivan

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Location: Southern U.S.
  • Year: 2004
  • Economic cost: $33.2 billion

Hurricane Michael

Source: Breawna Smith / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Florida
  • Year: 2018
  • Economic cost: $30.2 billion

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, Asia, earthquakes, Flash floods, hurricanes, natural disaster, tornadoes, tsunamis, typhoons, volcanoes, wind, Weather

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

States With the Most Tornadoes

17 World Changing Events That Shaped the Earth as We Know It

The Rarest Types of Weather on Earth

Worst Natural Disasters in the US in the Last 10 Years