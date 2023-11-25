10 Reasons to Get Out of California Eloi_Omella / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

California draws people in every year thanks to amazing weather, a welcoming community, year-round beach access, and delicious food, amongst many other reasons. It’s no wonder it’s the most popular state to live in. There are tons of opportunities to make it big in Los Angeles, great tech chances in Silicon Valley, and amazing nature. However, it’s not always as glamorous as it’s made out to be. Going on vacation for a few days is one thing, but living there full-time can be a whole different animal. If you’re looking to get out of California but aren’t quite sure, consider these reasons.

The Cost of Living

Source: tab1962 / iStock via Getty Images

You’re going to be paying a lot extra to live in the beautiful state of California, 42% more in fact. The cost of living in California is 42% higher on average than in other states. That’s not taking into account certain cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, where it’s even higher. You’ll have to make sure your job. pays you well enough. Odds are, you’re going to have to get a second job or side hustle of some kind just to survive. At some point, you should be able to experience all the good things California has and not be stressed about constantly working just to live.

If You Don’t Align With Democratic Politics

Source: Douglas Rissing / iStock via Getty Images

Let’s just be honest. California is a very liberal place. If you’re a person who doesn’t have the same views, why live there? Even though the task of moving sounds hard, wouldn’t you want to be in a place where you have the same views? This is an easy way to make your quality of life better and just feel happier. With all the remote opportunities out there and chances to transfer within a company, there’s bound to be an option for you somewhere. Odds are, given the population, the state is going to stay blue for a long time. You can stay, but it’s hard to take you seriously if you’re complaining and aren’t looking for a different option.

The Traffic Where Most People Live

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

It’s no secret the traffic in California isn’t great. More than likely, you live in either San Francisco, Los Angeles, or San Diego. These three places are known for having some of the worst traffic in the United States. It’s not worth it to have to drive two hours to work, spend eight-plus hours there, then drive two more home. Sitting in traffic is known for causing depression, so it makes sense to avoid it. There are plenty of other places you can move to that don’t have as much traffic. Your quality of life will skyrocket when you aren’t spending half your day at work or getting there.

The State Income Tax Is Higher Than Most Places

Source: designer491 / iStock via Getty Images

Unlike some of the different reasons on this list, the state income tax in California will be an issue no matter where you live. California has the highest state income tax of anywhere in the United States at 13.3%. If you want to take home more money, you should try to live somewhere that doesn’t have as high of an income tax. The taxes in California can affect your finances, and finances are the number one cause of stress in the United States. The more you make in California, the more you will have to give back.

The Threat of Earthquakes – Including the “Big One”

Source: adventtr / iStock via Getty Images

Seismograph printing seismic activity records of a severe earthquake.

For years, the threat of a massive earthquake hitting California and causing the state to go underwater has been at the back of the minds of those living there. Why invest money to live there if you aren’t even sure your home will be there in a few months? This earthquake hasn’t happened yet, but it very well could. It’s not worth risking it all because it hasn’t happened yet. Aside from the massive earthquake that might hit the state, there are still plenty of smaller earthquakes that routinely hit California. In a matter of moments, everything you care about can be gone with no warning.

The Crime in Major Cities

Source: tillsonburg / E+ via Getty Images

Whenever you’re in the downtown areas of Los Angeles and San Francisco, you have to lock your car and always check your pockets. This might not even be enough, as there have been plenty of examples of people having their cars broken into while they were away. These petty crimes can be tied back to the rising cost of living in the state and people being desperate. It’s sad what some people will do when they feel like they don’t have any other options. Living in one of these cities means you’re putting yourself in a scenario where it might happen to you.

Pollution in the State

Source: Thinkstock

Over 39 million people currently call California home. However, over 71% of those 39 million people live in either Los Angeles, San Francisco, or San Diego. This causes much of the state to suffer from awful pollution, thanks to how close everyone lives. There are lots of times when you wake up in California and can’t see more than 10 miles because of the pollution being collected before the mountains. California has done a lot to try and clean it up, but there’s only so much you can do when so many people live so close to each other.

Businesses Are Leaving the State Quickly

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Another costly part of having incredibly high taxes is businesses don’t want to stay and pay large sums of money. Especially when they can easily move to a state where there are no taxes for them. The lack of businesses staying in California means there’s less and less opportunity to get and keep a job. Even though the state only has a 4.8% unemployment rate, this doesn’t mean it won’t be going up. If you want to set yourself up for the best opportunity in the future without opening your own business, it’s smart to follow where the jobs are. Sadly, this isn’t in California.

The Reputation of a Superficial Residents Can Cause Insecurities

Source: VladimirFLoyd / Getty Images

It’s well known the residents of California only care about what’s on the outside. This is why all of the trendy diets, great clothes, and constant gym access are here. If you’re a person who can feel insecure and self-conscious about how you look, California is not a place to be. You’ll constantly have to look at people who look perfect, which can cause you to be depressed or have anxiety. Getting out and not subjecting yourself to the superficial look California residents give will do wonders for your mental health and confidence.

Wildfires Are Destroying the State

Source: Kara Capaldo / iStock via Getty Images

Much like the earthquakes that hit the state, wildfires commonly spread out and take down much of what’s in their path in California. These fires easily spread throughout the state because it’s a desert, making it incredibly hard to stop them. While they are usually in the mountains of California, there’s always a threat they come to where you live. It’s also sad to watch nature be destroyed, especially if it’s your home. Being safe and not always worrying about fire season is a much better way to live life.

Please don’t get confused, though. California is one of the most amazing places on Earth. The beaches are wonderful and everyone is so nice, for the most part. There are still reasons you might not want to fully settle down there. The state will always be there to visit, even if you decide you do want to move away. There are always plenty of options, in the United States, and abroad, that will make you feel like you’re at home from the second you touch down.

