Special Report

Where People From California Are Moving to the Most

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

For much of the last 100 years, California has been one of the fastest growing states in the country. Since overtaking New York as the most populous state in 1964, California has doubled its population, which now stands at 39.5 million. However, the era of explosive growth that once defined the Golden State appears to have ended. 

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, California is losing residents faster than any other state. In 2021 alone, more than 841,000 people moved out of California to live in a different part of the country – over a quarter of a million more than the number who left New York, which reported the second highest rate of outbound migration. 

Reasons any given individual or family may decide to move are often personal. However, some circumstances unique to California are also pushing people out. According to a recent statewide poll, these include concerns over the economy and the state’s high cost of living. 

Such concerns are not unfounded. California had the highest unemployment rate in the nation in 2021, at 7.3%. Additionally, goods and services in the state are about 12% more expensive on average than they are nationwide, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Partially as a result, hundreds of thousands of Californians moved to a new state in 2021 – and some parts of the country drew in far more ex-Californians than others. (Here is a look at the best states to live in.)

Using data on state-to-state migration flows from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states the most people from California are moving to. The 50 places on this list – Washington D.C. and every state except California – are ranked by the share of residents in 2021 who lived in California in 2020. For each state and Washington D.C., we also reviewed net population change from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021 with data from U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program. 

Read on to learn where people from California are moving to the most.

The top five states on this list – Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Washington – took in over 40% of all Californians who moved within the U.S. in 2021. Four of them either border California, are located along the Pacific Coast, or both. Texas, the only top-five state in a different region, is drawing in new residents from all over the U.S., as its population increased by 326,390 from mid 2020 to mid 2021, the largest increase of any state – and it is the most popular state of all for California transplants. 

These five states each had a stronger job market than California in 2021, and all have a far lower average cost of living. (Here is a look at the cities that will add the jobs by 2060 according to economists.)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

50. Delaware
> People from California who moved to Delaware in 2021: 116 (0.01% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +12,693 (+1.28%)
> Total 2021 population: 994,669

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

49. West Virginia
> People from California who moved to West Virginia in 2021: 368 (0.04% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -5,894 (-0.33%)
> Total 2021 population: 1,767,792

ALSO READ: 40 Places Young People Are Moving

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

48. Vermont
> People from California who moved to Vermont in 2021: 1,043 (0.12% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +4,079 (+0.63%)
> Total 2021 population: 641,007

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

47. North Dakota
> People from California who moved to North Dakota in 2021: 1,525 (0.18% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -1,584 (-0.20%)
> Total 2021 population: 764,638

 

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

46. South Dakota
> People from California who moved to South Dakota in 2021: 1,670 (0.20% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +8,365 (+0.94%)
> Total 2021 population: 884,616

Alcorn County Courthouse located in Corinth, Mississippi by Skye Marthaler
Alcorn County Courthouse located in Corinth, Mississippi (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Skye Marthaler

45. Mississippi
> People from California who moved to Mississippi in 2021: 2,259 (0.27% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -8,555 (-0.29%)
> Total 2021 population: 2,919,574

 

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

44. Kentucky
> People from California who moved to Kentucky in 2021: 2,599 (0.31% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -856 (-0.02%)
> Total 2021 population: 4,460,646

ALSO READ: Most Dangerous Countries for Women

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

43. Wyoming
> People from California who moved to Wyoming in 2021: 2,605 (0.31% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +1,878 (+0.33%)
> Total 2021 population: 573,476

Block Island, Rhode Island by R Boed
Block Island, Rhode Island (CC BY 2.0) by R Boed

42. Rhode Island
> People from California who moved to Rhode Island in 2021: 2,857 (0.34% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +640 (+0.06%)
> Total 2021 population: 1,085,539

 

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

41. New Hampshire
> People from California who moved to New Hampshire in 2021: 2,984 (0.35% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +8,918 (+0.65%)
> Total 2021 population: 1,377,638

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

40. Maine
> People from California who moved to Maine in 2021: 3,349 (0.40% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +13,681 (+1.00%)
> Total 2021 population: 1,360,264

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

39. Alabama
> People from California who moved to Alabama in 2021: 3,369 (0.40% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +18,484 (+0.37%)
> Total 2021 population: 4,989,797

ALSO READ: Worst States for Women

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

38. Louisiana
> People from California who moved to Louisiana in 2021: 3,430 (0.41% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -24,566 (-0.53%)
> Total 2021 population: 4,571,302

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

37. Alaska
> People from California who moved to Alaska in 2021: 3,808 (0.45% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +1,259 (+0.17%)
> Total 2021 population: 723,949

 

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

36. District of Columbia
> People from California who moved to the District of Columbia in 2021: 3,945 (0.47% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -2,077 (-0.31%)
> Total 2021 population: 661,026

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

35. Nebraska
> People from California who moved to Nebraska in 2021: 4,798 (0.57% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +912 (+0.05%)
> Total 2021 population: 1,939,700

 

Source: Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

34. Minnesota
> People from California who moved to Minnesota in 2021: 5,202 (0.62% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +1,619 (+0.03%)
> Total 2021 population: 5,645,866

24/7 Wall St.
Teams With the Most Hall of Famers

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

33. Iowa
> People from California who moved to Iowa in 2021: 5,558 (0.66% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +7,118 (+0.22%)
> Total 2021 population: 3,159,672

Source: BlazenImages / iStock via Getty Images

32. Arkansas
> People from California who moved to Arkansas in 2021: 5,600 (0.67% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +13,927 (+0.46%)
> Total 2021 population: 2,990,311

 

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock via Getty Images

31. Indiana
> People from California who moved to Indiana in 2021: 5,705 (0.68% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +24,733 (+0.36%)
> Total 2021 population: 6,729,771

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

30. Kansas
> People from California who moved to Kansas in 2021: 5,779 (0.69% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +3 (+0.00%)
> Total 2021 population: 2,900,594

 

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

29. Montana
> People from California who moved to Montana in 2021: 6,034 (0.72% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +19,152 (+1.76%)
> Total 2021 population: 1,093,888

ALSO READ: 25 Companies With Over 40 Consecutive Years of Dividend Hikes

Source: marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images

28. Wisconsin
> People from California who moved to Wisconsin in 2021: 6,467 (0.77% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -16,170 (-0.27%)
> Total 2021 population: 5,838,954

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

27. Connecticut
> People from California who moved to Connecticut in 2021: 6,645 (0.79% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +25,993 (+0.72%)
> Total 2021 population: 3,571,470

 

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

26. Maryland
> People from California who moved to Maryland in 2021: 8,406 (1.00% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +1,405 (+0.02%)
> Total 2021 population: 6,099,715

Source: AUDREY SCRIPP / iStock via Getty Images

25. New Jersey
> People from California who moved to New Jersey in 2021: 8,629 (1.03% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -3,728 (-0.04%)
> Total 2021 population: 9,174,117

 

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

24. New Mexico
> People from California who moved to New Mexico in 2021: 9,947 (1.18% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -1,713 (-0.08%)
> Total 2021 population: 2,092,251

ALSO READ: Least Fashionable Cities in America

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

23. South Carolina
> People from California who moved to South Carolina in 2021: 11,884 (1.41% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +61,418 (+1.20%)
> Total 2021 population: 5,142,137

Source: Davel5957 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

22. Michigan
> People from California who moved to Michigan in 2021: 11,944 (1.42% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -32,073 (-0.32%)
> Total 2021 population: 9,950,336

 

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

21. Oklahoma
> People from California who moved to Oklahoma in 2021: 12,613 (1.50% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +26,313 (+0.66%)
> Total 2021 population: 3,943,443

Source: espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

20. Ohio
> People from California who moved to Ohio in 2021: 12,849 (1.53% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -33,175 (-0.28%)
> Total 2021 population: 11,660,200

 

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

19. Missouri
> People from California who moved to Missouri in 2021: 13,726 (1.63% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +15,825 (+0.26%)
> Total 2021 population: 6,102,443

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

18. Pennsylvania
> People from California who moved to Pennsylvania in 2021: 14,867 (1.77% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +17,619 (+0.14%)
> Total 2021 population: 12,842,522

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

17. Massachusetts
> People from California who moved to Massachusetts in 2021: 15,040 (1.79% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -6,039 (-0.09%)
> Total 2021 population: 6,916,314

 

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images

16. Hawaii
> People from California who moved to Hawaii in 2021: 16,116 (1.92% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -3,889 (-0.27%)
> Total 2021 population: 1,426,298

Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

15. Illinois
> People from California who moved to Illinois in 2021: 20,488 (2.44% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -100,111 (-0.78%)
> Total 2021 population: 12,544,435

 

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

14. Virginia
> People from California who moved to Virginia in 2021: 21,052 (2.50% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +20,894 (+0.24%)
> Total 2021 population: 8,557,020

24/7 Wall St.
Towns in Every State Where You May Not Get to the Hospital in Time

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

13. North Carolina
> People from California who moved to North Carolina in 2021: 22,507 (2.68% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +116,440 (+1.11%)
> Total 2021 population: 10,446,881

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

12. Tennessee
> People from California who moved to Tennessee in 2021: 22,901 (2.72% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +42,732 (+0.62%)
> Total 2021 population: 6,899,165

 

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

11. Utah
> People from California who moved to Utah in 2021: 23,219 (2.76% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +55,328 (+1.68%)
> Total 2021 population: 3,295,561

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

10. Idaho
> People from California who moved to Idaho in 2021: 27,193 (3.23% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +55,112 (+2.98%)
> Total 2021 population: 1,879,719

 

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

9. Georgia
> People from California who moved to Georgia in 2021: 28,908 (3.44% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +58,201 (+0.54%)
> Total 2021 population: 10,688,429

ALSO READ: The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Each State

Source: Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images

8. New York
> People from California who moved to New York in 2021: 31,335 (3.73% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: -250,804 (-1.25%)
> Total 2021 population: 19,626,300

Source: pawel.gaul / iStock via Getty Images

7. Colorado
> People from California who moved to Colorado in 2021: 33,648 (4.00% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +26,432 (+0.46%)
> Total 2021 population: 5,757,628

 

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

6. Florida
> People from California who moved to Florida in 2021: 37,464 (4.45% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +238,467 (+1.10%)
> Total 2021 population: 21,590,684

Source: LParkerPhotography / iStock via Getty Images

5. Oregon
> People from California who moved to Oregon in 2021: 51,623 (6.14% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +11,506 (+0.27%)
> Total 2021 population: 4,207,387

 

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

4. Washington
> People from California who moved to Washington in 2021: 57,576 (6.85% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +16,714 (+0.22%)
> Total 2021 population: 7,657,350

24/7 Wall St.
Names That Are Disappearing the Fastest

Source: photoquest7 / iStock via Getty Images

3. Nevada
> People from California who moved to Nevada in 2021: 62,437 (7.42% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +30,754 (+0.99%)
> Total 2021 population: 3,111,722

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images

2. Arizona
> People from California who moved to Arizona in 2021: 69,432 (8.26% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +84,934 (+1.18%)
> Total 2021 population: 7,202,745

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

1. Texas
> People from California who moved to Texas in 2021: 107,546 (12.79% of all outbound Californians)
> 1-yr. net population change: +326,390 (+1.12%)
> Total 2021 population: 29,170,380

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Special Report, California, census bureau, moving, population, relocating, relocation, States, Taxes, Texas, unemployment, Immigration

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

States that Lost the Most People Last Year: All 50 States Ranked

Where People from Florida are Moving to the Most

These 7 Major American Cities Have Had Their Populations Cut in Half

Where People From New York Are Moving to the Most