Extreme weather is on the rise. July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded. The heat wave caused at least 147 deaths in the United States, many of them in Arizona and Texas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extreme heat kills about 1,220 people in the U.S. annually.
July also saw the highest ever ocean surface temperatures — and warm oceans are known to fuel tropical storms and hurricanes. As the water warms the surface air, the hot air provides storms with more energy, which enable stronger winds and have the potential to cause widespread destruction once they hit land. (Read about the most hurricane-vulnerable counties in America.)
To identify the states with the most dangerous weather, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed “Summary of Hazardous Weather Fatalities, Injuries, and Damage Costs by State” for 2020, 2021, and 2022 — the latest three years for which this data is available — from the National Weather Service. We calculated weather-related deaths per person by dividing total fatalities in each state over the three years by each state’s total population.
Weather events considered by the NWS include cold, floods, heat, lightning, tornadoes, tropical cyclones, wind, and winter storms. Total population statistics are annual averages for 2022 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
From 2020 to 2022, Arizona was by far the state with the most weather-related deaths. Heat-related fatalities accounted for 603 of the 627 deaths in the state during that period. Arizona had over three times the number of fatalities than the next state with the most dangerous weather, Texas. While there were 55 heat-related deaths in Texas, cold-related deaths reached 78 in 2021 alone. A record-breaking winter storm and deep freeze hit the state in February 2021, leaving much of southern Texas without electricity.
Other states with the most dangerous weather include Oregon, which recorded 119 deaths due to heat in 2021; Florida, which had 91 deaths as a result of tropical cyclones in 2022; and Kentucky, where tornadoes left 74 dead in 2021, and flooding caused 41 deaths in 2022. (These are the 20 states with the biggest risk of flooding.)
48. Hawaii
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 1
- Weather death rate: 0.69 fatalities per 100,000 people – 6th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 5 – 10th lowest
- Population: 1,440,196
48. Nebraska
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 1
- Weather death rate: 0.51 fatalities per 100,000 people – 3rd lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 15 – 17th lowest
- Population: 1,967,923
45. Connecticut
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 2
- Weather death rate: 0.55 fatalities per 100,000 people – 4th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 3 – 7th lowest
- Population: 3,626,205
45. Rhode Island
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 2
- Weather death rate: 1.83 fatalities per 100,000 people – 11th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 1 – 3rd lowest
- Population: 1,093,734
45. Vermont
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 2
- Weather death rate: 3.09 fatalities per 100,000 people – 20th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 5 – 10th lowest
- Population: 647,064
44. Massachusetts
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 3
- Weather death rate: 0.43 fatalities per 100,000 people – 2nd lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 18 – 19th lowest
- Population: 6,981,974
42. Maine
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 4
- Weather death rate: 2.89 fatalities per 100,000 people – 18th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 1 – 3rd lowest
- Population: 1,385,340
42. West Virginia
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 4
- Weather death rate: 2.25 fatalities per 100,000 people – 15th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 5 – 10th lowest
- Population: 1,775,156
39. Kansas
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 5
- Weather death rate: 1.7 fatalities per 100,000 people – 10th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 11 – 14th lowest
- Population: 2,937,150
39. New Hampshire
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 5
- Weather death rate: 3.58 fatalities per 100,000 people – 25th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 9 – 12th lowest
- Population: 1,395,231
39. North Dakota
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 5
- Weather death rate: 6.42 fatalities per 100,000 people – 17th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 1 – 3rd lowest
- Population: 779,261
37. Alaska
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 6
- Weather death rate: 8.18 fatalities per 100,000 people – 12th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 3 – 7th lowest
- Population: 733,583
37. Virginia
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 6
- Weather death rate: 0.69 fatalities per 100,000 people – 5th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 36 – 22nd highest
- Population: 8,683,619
35. South Dakota
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 8
- Weather death rate: 8.79 fatalities per 100,000 people – 9th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 9 – 12th lowest
- Population: 909,824
35. Wyoming
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 8
- Weather death rate: 13.76 fatalities per 100,000 people – 4th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 3 – 7th lowest
- Population: 581,381
34. Maryland
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 9
- Weather death rate: 1.46 fatalities per 100,000 people – 7th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 30 – 24th highest
- Population: 6,164,660
33. Arkansas
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 10
- Weather death rate: 3.28 fatalities per 100,000 people – 21st lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 55 – 16th highest
- Population: 3,045,637
30. Iowa
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 11
- Weather death rate: 3.44 fatalities per 100,000 people – 22nd lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 109 – 12th highest
- Population: 3,200,517
30. Minnesota
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 11
- Weather death rate: 1.92 fatalities per 100,000 people – 12th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 30 – 24th highest
- Population: 5,717,184
30. Montana
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 11
- Weather death rate: 9.8 fatalities per 100,000 people – 7th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 19 – 20th lowest
- Population: 1,122,867
29. New Mexico
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 13
- Weather death rate: 6.15 fatalities per 100,000 people – 19th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 28 – 24th lowest
- Population: 2,113,344
28. Oklahoma
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 14
- Weather death rate: 3.48 fatalities per 100,000 people – 24th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 148 – 8th highest
- Population: 4,019,800
27. Michigan
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 15
- Weather death rate: 1.49 fatalities per 100,000 people – 8th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 67 – 14th highest
- Population: 10,034,118
26. Idaho
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 17
- Weather death rate: 8.77 fatalities per 100,000 people – 10th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 32 – 23rd highest
- Population: 1,939,033
25. Ohio
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 18
- Weather death rate: 1.53 fatalities per 100,000 people – 9th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 14 – 16th lowest
- Population: 11,756,058
24. Missouri
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 19
- Weather death rate: 3.08 fatalities per 100,000 people – 19th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 410 – 3rd highest
- Population: 6,177,957
21. Mississippi
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 23
- Weather death rate: 7.82 fatalities per 100,000 people – 14th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 159 – 6th highest
- Population: 2,940,057
21. South Carolina
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 23
- Weather death rate: 4.35 fatalities per 100,000 people – 23rd highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 117 – 9th highest
- Population: 5,282,634
21. Utah
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 23
- Weather death rate: 6.8 fatalities per 100,000 people – 16th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 44 – 20th highest
- Population: 3,380,800
19. Illinois
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 26
- Weather death rate: 2.07 fatalities per 100,000 people – 14th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 42 – 21st highest
- Population: 12,582,032
19. Pennsylvania
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 26
- Weather death rate: 2 fatalities per 100,000 people – 13th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 54 – 17th highest
- Population: 12,972,008
18. Washington
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 27
- Weather death rate: 3.47 fatalities per 100,000 people – 23rd lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 21 – 23rd lowest
- Population: 7,785,786
17. Georgia
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 29
- Weather death rate: 2.66 fatalities per 100,000 people – 16th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 116 – 10th highest
- Population: 10,912,876
16. Wisconsin
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 30
- Weather death rate: 5.09 fatalities per 100,000 people – 20th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 12 – 15th lowest
- Population: 5,892,539
15. Indiana
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 31
- Weather death rate: 4.54 fatalities per 100,000 people – 22nd highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 29 – 25th lowest
- Population: 6,833,037
14. New Jersey
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 34
- Weather death rate: 3.67 fatalities per 100,000 people – 24th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 45 – 19th highest
- Population: 9,261,699
13. Nevada
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 37
- Weather death rate: 11.64 fatalities per 100,000 people – 5th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 16 – 18th lowest
- Population: 3,177,772
12. Louisiana
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 39
- Weather death rate: 8.5 fatalities per 100,000 people – 11th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 98 – 13th highest
- Population: 4,590,241
11. Colorado
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 41
- Weather death rate: 7.02 fatalities per 100,000 people – 15th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 46 – 18th highest
- Population: 5,839,926
10. Alabama
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 49
- Weather death rate: 9.66 fatalities per 100,000 people – 8th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 153 – 7th highest
- Population: 5,074,296
9. North Carolina
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 51
- Weather death rate: 4.77 fatalities per 100,000 people – 21st highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 59 – 15th highest
- Population: 10,698,973
8. New York
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 69
- Weather death rate: 3.51 fatalities per 100,000 people – 25th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 20 – 22nd lowest
- Population: 19,677,151
7. Tennessee
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 71
- Weather death rate: 10.07 fatalities per 100,000 people – 6th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 419 – 2nd highest
- Population: 7,051,339
6. California
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 110
- Weather death rate: 2.82 fatalities per 100,000 people – 17th lowest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 372 – 4th highest
- Population: 39,029,342
5. Kentucky
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 132
- Weather death rate: 29.25 fatalities per 100,000 people – 3rd highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 663 – the highest
- Population: 4,512,310
4. Oregon
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 158
- Weather death rate: 37.26 fatalities per 100,000 people – 2nd highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 10 – 13th lowest
- Population: 4,240,137
3. Florida
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 177
- Weather death rate: 7.96 fatalities per 100,000 people – 13th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 111 – 11th highest
- Population: 22,244,823
2. Texas
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 192
- Weather death rate: 6.39 fatalities per 100,000 people – 18th highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 321 – 5th highest
- Population: 30,029,572
1. Arizona
- Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 627
- Weather death rate: 85.2 fatalities per 100,000 people – the highest
- Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 20 – 22nd lowest
- Population: 7,359,197
