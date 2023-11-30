Extreme weather is on the rise. July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded. The heat wave caused at least 147 deaths in the United States, many of them in Arizona and Texas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extreme heat kills about 1,220 people in the U.S. annually.

July also saw the highest ever ocean surface temperatures — and warm oceans are known to fuel tropical storms and hurricanes. As the water warms the surface air, the hot air provides storms with more energy, which enable stronger winds and have the potential to cause widespread destruction once they hit land. (Read about the most hurricane-vulnerable counties in America.)

To identify the states with the most dangerous weather, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed “Summary of Hazardous Weather Fatalities, Injuries, and Damage Costs by State” for 2020, 2021, and 2022 — the latest three years for which this data is available — from the National Weather Service. We calculated weather-related deaths per person by dividing total fatalities in each state over the three years by each state’s total population.

Weather events considered by the NWS include cold, floods, heat, lightning, tornadoes, tropical cyclones, wind, and winter storms. Total population statistics are annual averages for 2022 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

From 2020 to 2022, Arizona was by far the state with the most weather-related deaths. Heat-related fatalities accounted for 603 of the 627 deaths in the state during that period. Arizona had over three times the number of fatalities than the next state with the most dangerous weather, Texas. While there were 55 heat-related deaths in Texas, cold-related deaths reached 78 in 2021 alone. A record-breaking winter storm and deep freeze hit the state in February 2021, leaving much of southern Texas without electricity.

Other states with the most dangerous weather include Oregon, which recorded 119 deaths due to heat in 2021; Florida, which had 91 deaths as a result of tropical cyclones in 2022; and Kentucky, where tornadoes left 74 dead in 2021, and flooding caused 41 deaths in 2022. (These are the 20 states with the biggest risk of flooding.)

See the states with the most dangerous weather:

48. Hawaii

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 1

1 Weather death rate: 0.69 fatalities per 100,000 people – 6th lowest

0.69 fatalities per 100,000 people – 6th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 5 – 10th lowest

5 – 10th lowest Population: 1,440,196

48. Nebraska

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 1

1 Weather death rate: 0.51 fatalities per 100,000 people – 3rd lowest

0.51 fatalities per 100,000 people – 3rd lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 15 – 17th lowest

15 – 17th lowest Population: 1,967,923

45. Connecticut

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 2

2 Weather death rate: 0.55 fatalities per 100,000 people – 4th lowest

0.55 fatalities per 100,000 people – 4th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 3 – 7th lowest

3 – 7th lowest Population: 3,626,205

45. Rhode Island

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 2

2 Weather death rate: 1.83 fatalities per 100,000 people – 11th lowest

1.83 fatalities per 100,000 people – 11th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 1 – 3rd lowest

1 – 3rd lowest Population: 1,093,734

45. Vermont

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 2

2 Weather death rate: 3.09 fatalities per 100,000 people – 20th lowest

3.09 fatalities per 100,000 people – 20th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 5 – 10th lowest

5 – 10th lowest Population: 647,064

44. Massachusetts

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 3

3 Weather death rate: 0.43 fatalities per 100,000 people – 2nd lowest

0.43 fatalities per 100,000 people – 2nd lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 18 – 19th lowest

18 – 19th lowest Population: 6,981,974

42. Maine

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 4

4 Weather death rate: 2.89 fatalities per 100,000 people – 18th lowest

2.89 fatalities per 100,000 people – 18th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 1 – 3rd lowest

1 – 3rd lowest Population: 1,385,340

42. West Virginia

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 4

4 Weather death rate: 2.25 fatalities per 100,000 people – 15th lowest

2.25 fatalities per 100,000 people – 15th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 5 – 10th lowest

5 – 10th lowest Population: 1,775,156

39. Kansas

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 5

5 Weather death rate: 1.7 fatalities per 100,000 people – 10th lowest

1.7 fatalities per 100,000 people – 10th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 11 – 14th lowest

11 – 14th lowest Population: 2,937,150

39. New Hampshire

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 5

5 Weather death rate: 3.58 fatalities per 100,000 people – 25th highest

3.58 fatalities per 100,000 people – 25th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 9 – 12th lowest

9 – 12th lowest Population: 1,395,231

39. North Dakota

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 5

5 Weather death rate: 6.42 fatalities per 100,000 people – 17th highest

6.42 fatalities per 100,000 people – 17th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 1 – 3rd lowest

1 – 3rd lowest Population: 779,261

37. Alaska

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 6

6 Weather death rate: 8.18 fatalities per 100,000 people – 12th highest

8.18 fatalities per 100,000 people – 12th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 3 – 7th lowest

3 – 7th lowest Population: 733,583

37. Virginia

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 6

6 Weather death rate: 0.69 fatalities per 100,000 people – 5th lowest

0.69 fatalities per 100,000 people – 5th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 36 – 22nd highest

36 – 22nd highest Population: 8,683,619

35. South Dakota

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 8

8 Weather death rate: 8.79 fatalities per 100,000 people – 9th highest

8.79 fatalities per 100,000 people – 9th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 9 – 12th lowest

9 – 12th lowest Population: 909,824

35. Wyoming

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 8

8 Weather death rate: 13.76 fatalities per 100,000 people – 4th highest

13.76 fatalities per 100,000 people – 4th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 3 – 7th lowest

3 – 7th lowest Population: 581,381

34. Maryland

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 9

9 Weather death rate: 1.46 fatalities per 100,000 people – 7th lowest

1.46 fatalities per 100,000 people – 7th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 30 – 24th highest

30 – 24th highest Population: 6,164,660

33. Arkansas

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 10

10 Weather death rate: 3.28 fatalities per 100,000 people – 21st lowest

3.28 fatalities per 100,000 people – 21st lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 55 – 16th highest

55 – 16th highest Population: 3,045,637

30. Iowa

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 11

11 Weather death rate: 3.44 fatalities per 100,000 people – 22nd lowest

3.44 fatalities per 100,000 people – 22nd lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 109 – 12th highest

109 – 12th highest Population: 3,200,517

30. Minnesota

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 11

11 Weather death rate: 1.92 fatalities per 100,000 people – 12th lowest

1.92 fatalities per 100,000 people – 12th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 30 – 24th highest

30 – 24th highest Population: 5,717,184

30. Montana

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 11

11 Weather death rate: 9.8 fatalities per 100,000 people – 7th highest

9.8 fatalities per 100,000 people – 7th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 19 – 20th lowest

19 – 20th lowest Population: 1,122,867

29. New Mexico

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 13

13 Weather death rate: 6.15 fatalities per 100,000 people – 19th highest

6.15 fatalities per 100,000 people – 19th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 28 – 24th lowest

28 – 24th lowest Population: 2,113,344

28. Oklahoma

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 14

14 Weather death rate: 3.48 fatalities per 100,000 people – 24th lowest

3.48 fatalities per 100,000 people – 24th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 148 – 8th highest

148 – 8th highest Population: 4,019,800

27. Michigan

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 15

15 Weather death rate: 1.49 fatalities per 100,000 people – 8th lowest

1.49 fatalities per 100,000 people – 8th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 67 – 14th highest

67 – 14th highest Population: 10,034,118

26. Idaho

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 17

17 Weather death rate: 8.77 fatalities per 100,000 people – 10th highest

8.77 fatalities per 100,000 people – 10th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 32 – 23rd highest

32 – 23rd highest Population: 1,939,033

25. Ohio

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 18

18 Weather death rate: 1.53 fatalities per 100,000 people – 9th lowest

1.53 fatalities per 100,000 people – 9th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 14 – 16th lowest

14 – 16th lowest Population: 11,756,058

24. Missouri

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 19

19 Weather death rate: 3.08 fatalities per 100,000 people – 19th lowest

3.08 fatalities per 100,000 people – 19th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 410 – 3rd highest

410 – 3rd highest Population: 6,177,957

21. Mississippi

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 23

23 Weather death rate: 7.82 fatalities per 100,000 people – 14th highest

7.82 fatalities per 100,000 people – 14th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 159 – 6th highest

159 – 6th highest Population: 2,940,057

21. South Carolina

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 23

23 Weather death rate: 4.35 fatalities per 100,000 people – 23rd highest

4.35 fatalities per 100,000 people – 23rd highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 117 – 9th highest

117 – 9th highest Population: 5,282,634

21. Utah

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 23

23 Weather death rate: 6.8 fatalities per 100,000 people – 16th highest

6.8 fatalities per 100,000 people – 16th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 44 – 20th highest

44 – 20th highest Population: 3,380,800

19. Illinois

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 26

26 Weather death rate: 2.07 fatalities per 100,000 people – 14th lowest

2.07 fatalities per 100,000 people – 14th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 42 – 21st highest

42 – 21st highest Population: 12,582,032

19. Pennsylvania

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 26

26 Weather death rate: 2 fatalities per 100,000 people – 13th lowest

2 fatalities per 100,000 people – 13th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 54 – 17th highest

54 – 17th highest Population: 12,972,008

18. Washington

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 27

27 Weather death rate: 3.47 fatalities per 100,000 people – 23rd lowest

3.47 fatalities per 100,000 people – 23rd lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 21 – 23rd lowest

21 – 23rd lowest Population: 7,785,786

17. Georgia

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 29

29 Weather death rate: 2.66 fatalities per 100,000 people – 16th lowest

2.66 fatalities per 100,000 people – 16th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 116 – 10th highest

116 – 10th highest Population: 10,912,876

16. Wisconsin

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 30

30 Weather death rate: 5.09 fatalities per 100,000 people – 20th highest

5.09 fatalities per 100,000 people – 20th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 12 – 15th lowest

12 – 15th lowest Population: 5,892,539

15. Indiana

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 31

31 Weather death rate: 4.54 fatalities per 100,000 people – 22nd highest

4.54 fatalities per 100,000 people – 22nd highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 29 – 25th lowest

29 – 25th lowest Population: 6,833,037

14. New Jersey

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 34

34 Weather death rate: 3.67 fatalities per 100,000 people – 24th highest

3.67 fatalities per 100,000 people – 24th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 45 – 19th highest

45 – 19th highest Population: 9,261,699

13. Nevada

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 37

37 Weather death rate: 11.64 fatalities per 100,000 people – 5th highest

11.64 fatalities per 100,000 people – 5th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 16 – 18th lowest

16 – 18th lowest Population: 3,177,772

12. Louisiana

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 39

39 Weather death rate: 8.5 fatalities per 100,000 people – 11th highest

8.5 fatalities per 100,000 people – 11th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 98 – 13th highest

98 – 13th highest Population: 4,590,241

11. Colorado

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 41

41 Weather death rate: 7.02 fatalities per 100,000 people – 15th highest

7.02 fatalities per 100,000 people – 15th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 46 – 18th highest

46 – 18th highest Population: 5,839,926

10. Alabama

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 49

49 Weather death rate: 9.66 fatalities per 100,000 people – 8th highest

9.66 fatalities per 100,000 people – 8th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 153 – 7th highest

153 – 7th highest Population: 5,074,296

9. North Carolina

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 51

51 Weather death rate: 4.77 fatalities per 100,000 people – 21st highest

4.77 fatalities per 100,000 people – 21st highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 59 – 15th highest

59 – 15th highest Population: 10,698,973

8. New York

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 69

69 Weather death rate: 3.51 fatalities per 100,000 people – 25th lowest

3.51 fatalities per 100,000 people – 25th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 20 – 22nd lowest

20 – 22nd lowest Population: 19,677,151

7. Tennessee

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 71

71 Weather death rate: 10.07 fatalities per 100,000 people – 6th highest

10.07 fatalities per 100,000 people – 6th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 419 – 2nd highest

419 – 2nd highest Population: 7,051,339

6. California

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 110

110 Weather death rate: 2.82 fatalities per 100,000 people – 17th lowest

2.82 fatalities per 100,000 people – 17th lowest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 372 – 4th highest

372 – 4th highest Population: 39,029,342

5. Kentucky

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 132

132 Weather death rate: 29.25 fatalities per 100,000 people – 3rd highest

29.25 fatalities per 100,000 people – 3rd highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 663 – the highest

663 – the highest Population: 4,512,310

4. Oregon

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 158

158 Weather death rate: 37.26 fatalities per 100,000 people – 2nd highest

37.26 fatalities per 100,000 people – 2nd highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 10 – 13th lowest

10 – 13th lowest Population: 4,240,137

3. Florida

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 177

177 Weather death rate: 7.96 fatalities per 100,000 people – 13th highest

7.96 fatalities per 100,000 people – 13th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 111 – 11th highest

111 – 11th highest Population: 22,244,823

2. Texas

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 192

192 Weather death rate: 6.39 fatalities per 100,000 people – 18th highest

6.39 fatalities per 100,000 people – 18th highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 321 – 5th highest

321 – 5th highest Population: 30,029,572

1. Arizona

Documented deaths from weather 2020-2023: 627

627 Weather death rate: 85.2 fatalities per 100,000 people – the highest

85.2 fatalities per 100,000 people – the highest Documented injuries from weather 2020-2023: 20 – 22nd lowest

20 – 22nd lowest Population: 7,359,197