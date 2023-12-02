5 AI Stocks That Wall Street Loves gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

AI has become part of our lives almost overnight. The uncertainty about its place in the world has caused a massive divide among many people. Those who are for it talk about the amazing things it can do at the drop of the hat. They say it’ll be easier to solve issues like hunger, teach children, and so much more. Anyone who’s against it is afraid of what AI might become. We’ve been programmed with so many robot movies that we think AI will end up taking over our world as we know it.

Another knock against it is relying on someone else to do something. Part of the living experience is being able to use our hands and minds to come up with answers and solutions. Taking that away makes us not have to do anything anymore. Regardless of your stance on AI, there are tons of stocks to make money off of, some of which have been around ever since 2018. These five have Wall Street head over heels.

NVIDIA Corp

November 2022 Price: $156.39

$156.39 November 2023 Price: $478.21

Even though the company was first formed in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the leaders in AI technology. They are one of the main suppliers of software used when creating AI. The company was first founded with the idea it’d be one of the leaders in graphics for computers in the future. Being able to see the future has been one of the best traits NVIDIA has shown over its history.

The stock price is reflective of the support Wall Street sees in them. In November 2022, you could buy one share of NVIDIA for $156.39. In November 2023, you’ll have to shell out $478.21 just to have one share. This is an increase of almost 206% in just one year. With how big AI is becoming, NVIDIA is bound to continue to grow.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc

November 2022 Price: $6.30

$6.30 November 2023 Price: $9.21

Helping our planet is the most important legacy we can leave behind. Today, Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE: HLX) is becoming one of the leaders in cleaning up oil rigs and wells. While this might not seem like the most interesting or exciting business, they’re using AI to create the most efficient and safest ways to clean up.

This is important because the world is leaving oil behind and finding new ways to power life. The more and more we use alternative energy sources, the more oil wells will need to be cleaned. The best part is you can get in on Helix early, as they’re only selling for $9.21 per share. One year ago in November 2022, they were selling for $6.30, so their value is already on the rise.

Symbotic Inc

November 2022 Price: $11.16

$11.16 November 2023 Price: $53.80

One of the first areas of business that’s been heavily impacted by AI is warehouses. It’s becoming easier and easier to program robots to complete certain tasks using AI. Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) has been the leader in this technology. Businesses like Amazon and UPS have started using this technology to cut costs. The stock price has also been reflective of amazing growth in just one year.

In November 2022, you could buy one share of Symbotic for $11.16. In November 2023, the price has gone up to $53.80 per share. That’s an increase of 382% in just 365 days. Because corporations are looking to increase profit margins as much as possible Symbotic will be around for a long time.

C3.ai Inc

November 2022 Price: $12.25

$12.25 November 2023 Price: $29.67

We are all curious to see how exactly AI can be part of everyday business like marketing and finance. Well, C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is already starting to merge the two worlds. Their goal is to make AI understand the software and learn what each different business needs to be the best.

They also want to help the carbon footprint we leave behind in our everyday lives. C3.ai has already seen a great price increase from November 2022 to November 2023. One year ago, it was $12.25. Today, it’s selling for $29.67 which is a 142% increase. Whether or not, AI is going to be used a lot more in business meetings coming up.

UiPath Inc

November 2022 Price: $11.77

$11.77 November 2023 Price: $18.98

UiPath (NASDAQ: PATH) has begun the creation of robotic process automation. This is a type of business algorithm that takes data from software or AI agents. They track simple office tasks, customer relationships, and customer satisfaction, along with many other things that can be controlled virtually.

The stock price shows those on Wall Street have high hopes for this company. In November 2022, one share was selling for $11.77. As of November 2023, you’d have to pay $18.98 to get in on it. It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride on this stock, but it only fell below $11.77 once in the past year.

