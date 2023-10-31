The Guns the United States Used To Fight the Gulf War

Referred to as “The First Space War,” Operation Desert Storm, which began in 1991, saw an explosion in the use of satellite-based technology, including Satcom (satellite communication) and GPS. However, not all the fighting could be done using such advanced technology or by long distance, and troops still had to advance on the ground. At the end of the day, it was soldiers with guns who won this war.
The conflict lasted about seven months, during which the United States suffered nearly 300 in-theater deaths, according to Department of Defense data. This was miniscule compared to Iraqi forces losses. From missiles to small arms, Saddam Hussein’s military was seriously outgunned. (These are American-made firearms used regularly by the U.S. military.)
To identify the small arms used by the U.S. military in Operation Desert Storm, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ordered these small arms alphabetically. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the country of origin, manufacturer, year introduced, maximum effective range, firing action, caliber, and feed.
Most of the guns on this list have their roots in the Vietnam War era, although a few stretch back as far as World War I. This is not to say that these are “old” guns, rather that these models have maintained their overall design over time, but there have been some upgrades and changes along the way.
One of the most iconic guns of Operation Desert Storm is the M16A2. Introduced in 1983, it saw plenty of use over the course of the conflict. It is chambered for 5.56x45mm NATO rounds, coming in 30-round detachable clips. Overall, this gun improves on the limitations of the original M16 that debuted in the Vietnam War. The main changes are the new rifling patterns, reinforced barrels, and a new more ergonomic style starting with the pistol grip. The M16A2 is also more modular than its predecessor. (These are the guns of the past still used in modern warfare.)
The Remington M24 was introduced a few years before the Gulf War, and it has since seen action around the world in the Global War on Terror. The M24 is chambered for the standard 7.62x51mm NATO round, but it is also capable of firing the .338 Lapua Magnum and .308 Winchester Magnum. This gun was originally modeled after the Remington Model 700, which some consider the greatest bolt-action rifle in the last century.
Here is a look at the guns the US military used in Operation Desert Storm.
Barrett M82
> Year introduced: 1982
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
> Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
Beretta M9
> Year introduced: 1990
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Beretta
> Firing action: Semi-automatic; single-action / double-action
> Caliber and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
BGM-71 TOW
> Year introduced: 1970
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
> Firing action: Tube-launched; optically-tracked; wire-guided
> Caliber and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable
> Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.
Browning M1919
> Year introduced: 1919
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: General Motors / Rock Island Arsenal
> Firing action: Gas-operated; belt-fed; air-cooled
> Caliber and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x51mm NATO, .303 British, 250-round fabric belt
> Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
Carl-Gustav M3
> Year introduced: 1948
> Country of origin: Sweden
> Manufacturer: Bofors / Saab
> Firing action: Hinged breech; percussion firing mechanism
> Caliber and feed: 84x246mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube
> Maximum effective range: 6,600 ft.
Colt CAR-15 Commando
> Year introduced: 1966
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
> Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt
> Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box
> Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft.
Colt M16A2
> Year introduced: 1983
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
> Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select fire
> Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable magazine
> Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.
Colt M1911
> Year introduced: 1911
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
> Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
> Caliber and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
FN M2HB
> Year introduced: 1933
> Country of origin: Germany
> Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
> Firing action: Recoil-operated; automatic fire only
> Caliber and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, metal-linked belt fed
> Maximum effective range: 5,900 ft.
FN Minimi
> Year introduced: 1982
> Country of origin: Germany
> Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
> Firing action: Gas-operated; selective fire
> Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 200-round metal link belt, 30-round detachable box
> Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
HK MP5
> Year introduced: 1966
> Country of origin: Germany
> Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
> Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
> Caliber and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box, C-Mag 100-round support
> Maximum effective range: 660 ft.
M1 Carbine
> Year introduced: 1942
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Winchester / Inland Division
> Firing action: Gas-operated, short-stroke piston; semi-automatic
> Caliber and feed: 30 M1 Carbine, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 600 ft.
M1 Garand
> Year introduced: 1936
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
> Firing action: Self-loading; gas-action piston
> Caliber and feed: 30-06 Springfield, 8-round internal clip
> Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft.
M134 Minigun
> Year introduced: 1963
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: General Electric
> Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt
> Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)
> Year introduced: 1987
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
> Firing action: Single-shot, self-contained recoilless rifle
> Caliber and feed: 84mm, Single shot
> Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
M14 Rifle
> Year introduced: 1959
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt, selective fire
> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.
M2 Browning
> Year introduced: 1921
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Saco Defense
> Firing action: Automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
> Caliber and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metalic link belt
> Maximum effective range: 6,550 ft.
M21 Sniper Weapon System
> Year introduced: 1969
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 2,263 ft.
M240
> Year introduced: 1977
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
> Firing action: Gas-operated; full-automatic; open bolt; belt-fed
> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts
> Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.
M249 SAW
> Year introduced: 1984
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
> Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
> Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 200-round metal link belt, 30-round detachable box
> Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.
M3 (Grease Gun)
> Year introduced: 1943
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
> Firing action: Open bolt; blowback
> Caliber and feed: .45 ACP, 9x19mm Parabellum, 30-round detachable magazine
> Maximum effective range: 300 ft.
M47 Dragon
> Year introduced: 1975
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Raytheon / McDonnell Douglas
> Firing action: Single-shot, line-of-sight, hollow charge
> Caliber and feed: 140mm, Single-shot, single use
> Maximum effective range: 246 ft.
M61 Vulcan
> Year introduced: 1959
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: General Dynamics
> Firing action: Hydraulically operated, electrically fired, rotary
> Caliber and feed: 20x102mm Vulcan, belt-fed
> Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.
M72 LAW
> Year introduced: 1963
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Talley Industries
> Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
> Caliber and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
> Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
MAS FR F1
> Year introduced: 1966
> Country of origin: France
> Manufacturer: Manufacture d’Armes St. Etienne / GIAT Industries
> Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
> Caliber and feed: 7.5x54mm French; 7.62x51mm NATO, 10-detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 2,630 ft.
McMillian M87
> Year introduced: 1987
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan
> Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
> Caliber and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 1-, 5-, or 10-round magazine
> Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
Remington M24
> Year introduced: 1987
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Remington Arms
> Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
> Caliber and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
Remington M40
> Year introduced: 1966
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Remington Arms
> Firing action: Bolt-action; rotating bolt
> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Remington M870
> Year introduced: 1950
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Remington Arms
> Firing action: Pump-action repeating
> Caliber and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine
> Maximum effective range: 120 ft.
SA80
> Year introduced: 1985
> Country of origin: United Kingdom
> Manufacturer: Royal Small Arms Factory / BAE Systems / Heckler & Koch
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable magazine
> Maximum effective range: 1,300 ft.
Saco M60
> Year introduced: 1957
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Saco Defense / Inland Division
> Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts
> Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Saco Mk 19
> Year introduced: 1967
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
> Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
> Caliber and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
> Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
SIG-Sauer P226
> Year introduced: 1984
> Country of origin: Switzerland
> Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
> Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
> Caliber and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
SNT Motiv K1
> Year introduced: 1981
> Country of origin: South Korea
> Manufacturer: ST Motiv (Daewoo Precision)
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt with direct impingement system
> Caliber and feed: .223 Remington, 30-round detachable magazine
> Maximum effective range: 820 ft.
SNT Motiv K2
> Year introduced: 1987
> Country of origin: South Korea
> Manufacturer: ST Motiv (Daewoo Precision)
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, .223 Remington, 20- or 30-round detachable box
> Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
SNT Motiv K3
> Year introduced: 1991
> Country of origin: South Korea
> Manufacturer: ST Motiv (Daewoo Precision)
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 200-round metal link belt, 30-round detachable box
> Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
Walther PP
> Year introduced: 1929
> Country of origin: Germany
> Manufacturer: Carl Walther GmbH Sportwaffen
> Firing action: Semi-automatic; straight blowback; double-action
> Caliber and feed: 7.65x15mm Browning SR, 9x19mm Short; 6.35x15mm Browning SR, 9-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
