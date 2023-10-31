The Guns the United States Used To Fight the Gulf War

Referred to as “The First Space War,” Operation Desert Storm, which began in 1991, saw an explosion in the use of satellite-based technology, including Satcom (satellite communication) and GPS. However, not all the fighting could be done using such advanced technology or by long distance, and troops still had to advance on the ground. At the end of the day, it was soldiers with guns who won this war.

The conflict lasted about seven months, during which the United States suffered nearly 300 in-theater deaths, according to Department of Defense data. This was miniscule compared to Iraqi forces losses. From missiles to small arms, Saddam Hussein’s military was seriously outgunned. (These are American-made firearms used regularly by the U.S. military.)

To identify the small arms used by the U.S. military in Operation Desert Storm, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ordered these small arms alphabetically. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the country of origin, manufacturer, year introduced, maximum effective range, firing action, caliber, and feed.

Most of the guns on this list have their roots in the Vietnam War era, although a few stretch back as far as World War I. This is not to say that these are “old” guns, rather that these models have maintained their overall design over time, but there have been some upgrades and changes along the way.

One of the most iconic guns of Operation Desert Storm is the M16A2. Introduced in 1983, it saw plenty of use over the course of the conflict. It is chambered for 5.56x45mm NATO rounds, coming in 30-round detachable clips. Overall, this gun improves on the limitations of the original M16 that debuted in the Vietnam War. The main changes are the new rifling patterns, reinforced barrels, and a new more ergonomic style starting with the pistol grip. The M16A2 is also more modular than its predecessor. (These are the guns of the past still used in modern warfare.)

The Remington M24 was introduced a few years before the Gulf War, and it has since seen action around the world in the Global War on Terror. The M24 is chambered for the standard 7.62x51mm NATO round, but it is also capable of firing the .338 Lapua Magnum and .308 Winchester Magnum. This gun was originally modeled after the Remington Model 700, which some consider the greatest bolt-action rifle in the last century.

Source: Tivoly / iStock via Getty Images Beretta M9

> Year introduced: 1990

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Beretta

> Firing action: Semi-automatic; single-action / double-action

> Caliber and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images BGM-71 TOW

> Year introduced: 1970

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon

> Firing action: Tube-launched; optically-tracked; wire-guided

> Caliber and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable

> Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.

Source: MCCallumPhoto / iStock via Getty Images Browning M1919

> Year introduced: 1919

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: General Motors / Rock Island Arsenal

> Firing action: Gas-operated; belt-fed; air-cooled

> Caliber and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x51mm NATO, .303 British, 250-round fabric belt

> Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

Source: Courtesy of FN HERSTAL FN M2HB

> Year introduced: 1933

> Country of origin: Germany

> Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

> Firing action: Recoil-operated; automatic fire only

> Caliber and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, metal-linked belt fed

> Maximum effective range: 5,900 ft.

MP5 ( CC BY-SA 3.0 ) by Dybdal HK MP5

> Year introduced: 1966

> Country of origin: Germany

> Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

> Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback

> Caliber and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box, C-Mag 100-round support

> Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M1 Carbine

> Year introduced: 1942

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Winchester / Inland Division

> Firing action: Gas-operated, short-stroke piston; semi-automatic

> Caliber and feed: 30 M1 Carbine, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 600 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M134 Minigun

> Year introduced: 1963

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: General Electric

> Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed

> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt

> Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

> Year introduced: 1987

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems

> Firing action: Single-shot, self-contained recoilless rifle

> Caliber and feed: 84mm, Single shot

> Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M14 Rifle

> Year introduced: 1959

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt, selective fire

> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M2 Browning

> Year introduced: 1921

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Saco Defense

> Firing action: Automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled

> Caliber and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metalic link belt

> Maximum effective range: 6,550 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M21 Sniper Weapon System

> Year introduced: 1969

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal

> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 2,263 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M240

> Year introduced: 1977

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

> Firing action: Gas-operated; full-automatic; open bolt; belt-fed

> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts

> Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M249 SAW

> Year introduced: 1984

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

> Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt

> Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 200-round metal link belt, 30-round detachable box

> Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images M3 (Grease Gun)

> Year introduced: 1943

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company

> Firing action: Open bolt; blowback

> Caliber and feed: .45 ACP, 9x19mm Parabellum, 30-round detachable magazine

> Maximum effective range: 300 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M47 Dragon

> Year introduced: 1975

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Raytheon / McDonnell Douglas

> Firing action: Single-shot, line-of-sight, hollow charge

> Caliber and feed: 140mm, Single-shot, single use

> Maximum effective range: 246 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M61 Vulcan

> Year introduced: 1959

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: General Dynamics

> Firing action: Hydraulically operated, electrically fired, rotary

> Caliber and feed: 20x102mm Vulcan, belt-fed

> Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M72 LAW

> Year introduced: 1963

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Talley Industries

> Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube

> Caliber and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube

> Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Remington M40

> Year introduced: 1966

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Remington Arms

> Firing action: Bolt-action; rotating bolt

> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

M60MG ( CC BY 3.0 ) by MarcusBurns Saco M60

> Year introduced: 1957

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Saco Defense / Inland Division

> Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt

> Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts

> Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Saco Mk 19

> Year introduced: 1967

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

> Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated

> Caliber and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed

> Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons SNT Motiv K1

> Year introduced: 1981

> Country of origin: South Korea

> Manufacturer: ST Motiv (Daewoo Precision)

> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt with direct impingement system

> Caliber and feed: .223 Remington, 30-round detachable magazine

> Maximum effective range: 820 ft.