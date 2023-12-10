6 Reasons To Avoid Nordstrom Today jeepersmedia / Flickr

The feeling of walking into a Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) used to give you butterflies in your stomach. You would wander around and try to find the next best thing to wear to school. Making sure you had the best outfit, especially for the first day of class, was arguably the most important thing to do. The styles Nordstrom had were out of this world. Today, the store doesn’t have that same charisma anymore. There are still tons of people who continue to go and hope that it can return. It’s time to avoid shopping at Nordstrom from now on. As a consumer, you won’t regret it in the long run.

You Don’t Need the Clothes

The world has become much more expensive to live in than it once was back in the day. While it’s important to have clothes, you don’t need what Nordstrom provides. You should be wearing the basic clothes and not only wearing some designer just because it was made by someone. Odds are, you wouldn’t be able to blindly tell the difference between how a designer’s clothes feel and a regular clothing brand’s feel. Nordstrom doesn’t have clothes that make sense wise and financially anymore, no matter how much we might want them to.

The Prices Are Out of This World

Continuing with the most recent reason, the prices at Nordstrom have climbed so high that it makes no sense to shop here. There’s no reason to spend more than $150 for an outfit. You can almost certainly exactly duplicate for $30 at a different store. This is especially true because a lot of times, the designers’ logo is hidden or barely visible. If you’re going to spend a lot of money on something, at least make sure you know who it is. Either way, there are way more important things to focus on buying these days than clothes. The necessities will get the job done until prices and inflation go down.

You Can Shop Local

Tons of local shops make wonderful clothes that would appreciate your business so much more than a major corporation. One of the huge issues people have found with these corporations is it doesn’t feel like they recognize us or see how vital we are to them. Major businesses take their customers for granted. Small and local businesses treat everyone with respect because they know how valuable they are. Going to shop somewhere local means you’re helping someone pay their bills. The money is staying in the community, and there’s no better feeling that you’ll get than that.

The Clothes Are Made Cheaply

If you purchase clothing, the least you’d expect and want from it is to last you a long time. Lots of the clothes Nordstrom sells are known to break apart or tear easily. This means you’ll have to go back and spend even more money on something you’re not sure will even last you that long. In the long term, you’re going to end up spending so much more money on clothes than you ever should have.

People Have Gotten Banned From Shopping From Too Many Returns

While this is an issue of potential fraud, you have to be careful whenever you buy something from Nordstrom and return it. There are extremes to being banned because of too many returns. It’s still something important you have to keep track of. That way you don’t face any trouble or situations in the future. If you’re returning clothes this often from a place, odds are you shouldn’t even be shopping there to begin with. You don’t like the clothing and don’t like when it gets to you. It’s time to realize you’re better off shopping from a different store if you feel like you’re constantly returning things after you buy them.

Shopping Store Means You’re Wearing Clothes Others Have Worn

One of the grossest and nastiest parts about having to shop in-store is having to try on clothes countless other people have tried on. You already know that Nordstrom rehangs them after they’re tried on and not cleaned. If there’s anything we’ve learned over the last five years, it’s how important being clean and getting rid of other people’s germs is. They don’t care about your well-being if they’re willing to just put clothes back on the rack. Any store that wanted what was best for people would do what was necessary to make sure that all the germs were gone and wiped away. Nordstrom was once a classic store to shop at. The deals and setup were spectacular. Sadly, those days are far in the past and don’t appear to be coming back anytime soon.

