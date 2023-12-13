6 Reasons To Avoid TJX Companies (T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, etc.) Today David McNew / Getty Images

Going shopping for new clothes was once one of the most exciting moments of the year. As a kid, there was no bigger stress than making sure your school outfits were going to look good. One of the most popular places to shop was any store under the TJX brand. These include TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and many others. Unfortunately, these stores haven’t kept up with the times. It’s time to move on from these brands we have known and loved over the last 20 years. This is why you need to no longer shop at TJX stores, for good.

The Clothes Are Expensive

New clothes aren’t cheap. While it’s important to have clothes to wear, you shouldn’t be spending money on clothes you don’t need. The world has become a very expensive place to live, and clothes aren’t one of the necessities you need to live. Money should only be spent on the things you need, with only a little set aside for personal use. The money you’d set aside wouldn’t be nearly enough to buy new clothes. There’s always a chance that the cost of clothes will go down shortly, but odds are they won’t. Life is too short to put so much stock into having expensive clothes for no reason.

The Clothes Are Cheaply Made

It’s one thing to pay a lot of money for clothes that are made with quality. You can’t justify paying a lot of money for clothes that are cheaply made. If you’ve ever noticed, clothes from TJX stores tend to break or rip a lot easier than a lot of other places. When this happens, your first instinct is to go back and buy something new to replace it. Doing so means you’re going to spend even more money on clothes that might not last you that long. When you spend $100 on something, you should expect it to last for at least a few years. This isn’t always the case with TJX.

The Employees Aren’t Paid Fairly

It should alarm you that such a massive corporation can’t afford to pay their employees more than just over minimum wage. This is when the higher-ups, who do far less, make millions and millions every year. If the company was willing to pay their employees a more livable wage, it would make a lot more sense to feel inclined to shop here. They’ve shown no indication of wanting to do what they should be when it comes to payment. Hopefully, they pay their employees fairly one day. That would make a huge difference to a lot of people.

They Aren’t Up to Current Trends

If you’re looking for clothes that are trendy and up with the times, you’re not going to want to shop here. The clothes at TJX stores just don’t quite stand out in the way they should for the price they pay. These days, the less material that’s there, the better. TJX is trying to keep the family atmosphere going, which makes sense since that’s what they’ve built their entire company off of. Sadly, this just isn’t what the people want. Until they come up with what consumers are looking for, it’s okay to put them to the side and go elsewhere.

You’ll Buy More Than You Need

How many times have you gone to a clothing store and walked out with an extra pair of jeans or a tee shirt? It happens so much more often than you think. Even though you think it’s only a few dollars more, you never know when you might need that. Those extra purchases also quickly add up, especially if you go frequently to shop here. One of the best ways to combat this is to online shop. Since you’re not walking through the store, you won’t be tempted by something you see sitting there.

You’ll Spend Too Much Time There

Shopping sprees were a thing that took hold in the United States in the mid-2000s. Young people would spend their entire days shopping and doing nothing else. These days, you can ask anyone if they regret it or not. Most do since they could have spent this time doing other things that were more memorable. There will always be a new piece of clothing, but you could take a fun trip somewhere while you’re still young and have energy. Spending the whole day at the store isn’t a way to live a fun life. TJX stores were such a fun place to hang out back in the day. The deals they had were second to none. Sadly, it’s not like that anymore. It’s time to release the past and embrace the future. A future that doesn’t include shopping at TJX stores.

