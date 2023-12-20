Special Report

The Oldest and Newest Aircraft in the Air Force

The timely updating of military forces to stay current with technology is an ever important facet of maintaining an effective fighting force. Upgrades constantly take place to improve weapons systems or defensive measures of aircraft. The U.S. Air Force is considered one of the most technologically advanced air forces on the planet, despite the fact that its aircraft have an average age of 28 years.

The U.S. Air Force employs a large array of aircraft that serve in roles, including trainers, tankers, bombers, fighter jets, and more. Some of these aircraft are more than 50 years old and are still playing vital roles within the service. (These are the aircraft used by the most nations and military forces.)

To determine the U.S. Air Force’s oldest and newest aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the “2023 USAF & USSF Almanac: Equipment” published in Air and Space Forces Magazine. We ranked aircraft according to their average years in the service. We excluded any aircraft with less than 10 units in service and trainer aircraft. Supplemental information regarding  the average age, number of aircraft in service, number of active aircraft in the Air Force, and the number of aircraft in the National Guard and the Air Force Reserve also came from the almanac.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II is the oldest fighter aircraft currently in use by the U.S. Air Force with an average age of just over 41 years. While this aircraft does not engage like most modern fighter jets, it serves in close-air support and ground attack roles. It can reach speeds of over 400 mph and carries a series of missiles and conventional drop bombs.

The F-35 Lightning II, on the other hand, is one of the newest modern fighter jets, currently in the fifth generation. This aircraft was designed with cutting edge stealth technology and radar denial systems. The name “Lightning II” is an homage to the P-38 Lightning from World War II, a reference to the past and the great aircraft that have come before it. (These are the most widely-used stealth planes.)

Here are the oldest and newest aircraft in the Air Force:

40. HH-60W

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Average age in 2023: 1.1 years
  • Aircraft in service: 24
  • Active in Air Force: 24
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Helicopter

39. KC-46A

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Average age in 2023: 2.19 years
  • Aircraft in service: 48
  • Active in Air Force: 29
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 19
  • Type: Tanker

38. F-35A Lightning II

Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II by :u0410u043du0434u0440u0435u043912.06.1992
Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II (CC BY-SA 4.0) by :u0410u043du0434u0440u0435u043912.06.1992
  • Average age in 2023: 4.28 years
  • Aircraft in service: 354
  • Active in Air Force: 334
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 20
  • Type: Fighter/Attack

37. AC-130J Ghostrider

Lockheed-Martin AC-130J Ghostr... by Alan Wilson
Lockheed-Martin AC-130J Ghostr... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Average age in 2023: 4.34 years
  • Aircraft in service: 29
  • Active in Air Force: 29
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Special Operations Forces

36. HC-130J Combat King II

13-5785 Lockheed Martin HC-130... by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
13-5785 Lockheed Martin HC-130... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
  • Average age in 2023: 6 years
  • Aircraft in service: 39
  • Active in Air Force: 21
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 18
  • Type: Tanker

35. MC-130J Commando II

14-5805 Lockheed Martin MC-13... by Steve Knight
14-5805 Lockheed Martin MC-13... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight
  • Average age in 2023: 6.08 years
  • Aircraft in service: 54
  • Active in Air Force: 54
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Special Operations Forces

34. MQ-9A Reaper

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Average age in 2023: 6.22 years
  • Aircraft in service: 338
  • Active in Air Force: 314
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 24
  • Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications

33. CV-22B Osprey

CV-22B Osprey by Falconu00c3u0082u00c2u00ae Photography
CV-22B Osprey (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Falconu00c3u0082u00c2u00ae Photography
  • Average age in 2023: 9.3 years
  • Aircraft in service: 52
  • Active in Air Force: 52
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Special Operations Forces

32. RQ-4B Global Hawk

RQ-4B Global Hawk UAV by Dysanovic
RQ-4B Global Hawk UAV (CC BY 2.0) by Dysanovic
  • Average age in 2023: 11.45 years
  • Aircraft in service: 11
  • Active in Air Force: 11
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications

31. C-130J Super Hercules

Source: WhitcombeRD / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Average age in 2023: 12.2 years
  • Aircraft in service: 151
  • Active in Air Force: 101
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 50
  • Type: Transport

30. F-22A Raptor

Source: Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Average age in 2023: 16.22 years
  • Aircraft in service: 185
  • Active in Air Force: 165
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 20
  • Type: Fighter/Attack

29. C-17A Globemaster III

Boeing C-17A Globemaster III u00e2... by Alan Wilson
Boeing C-17A Globemaster III u00e2... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Average age in 2023: 20.04 years
  • Aircraft in service: 222
  • Active in Air Force: 146
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 76
  • Type: Transport

28. WC-130J Hercules

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Average age in 2023: 21.45 years
  • Aircraft in service: 10
  • Active in Air Force: 0
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 10
  • Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications

27. E-8C JSTARS

97-0201 USAF United States Air... by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
97-0201 USAF United States Air... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
  • Average age in 2023: 21.7 years
  • Aircraft in service: 12
  • Active in Air Force: 0
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 12
  • Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications

26. HH-60G Pave Hawk

Sikorsky HH-60G Pave Hawk by Colin Frankland
Sikorsky HH-60G Pave Hawk (CC BY 2.0) by Colin Frankland
  • Average age in 2023: 27.14 years
  • Aircraft in service: 74
  • Active in Air Force: 40
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 34
  • Type: Helicopter

25. B-2A Spirit

Source: telegraham / E+ via Getty Images
  • Average age in 2023: 27.35 years
  • Aircraft in service: 20
  • Active in Air Force: 20
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Bomber

24. RC-26B Condor

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Average age in 2023: 27.4 years
  • Aircraft in service: 11
  • Active in Air Force: 0
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 11
  • Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications

23. C-130H Hercules

Source: Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Average age in 2023: 29.53 years
  • Aircraft in service: 128
  • Active in Air Force: 0
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 128
  • Type: Transport

22. F-15E Strike Eagle

91-0325 F-15E Strike Eagle by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
91-0325 F-15E Strike Eagle (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
  • Average age in 2023: 30.43 years
  • Aircraft in service: 218
  • Active in Air Force: 218
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Fighter/Attack

21. F-16D Fighting Falcon

90-0839 F-16D Fighting Falcon by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
90-0839 F-16D Fighting Falcon (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
  • Average age in 2023: 31.72 years
  • Aircraft in service: 145
  • Active in Air Force: 98
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 47
  • Type: Fighter/Attack

20. F-16C Fighting Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Average age in 2023: 32.07 years
  • Aircraft in service: 752
  • Active in Air Force: 426
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 326
  • Type: Fighter/Attack

19. C-5M Super Galaxy

85-0007 C-5M Super Galaxy by Mark Harkin
85-0007 C-5M Super Galaxy (CC BY 2.0) by Mark Harkin
  • Average age in 2023: 35.32 years
  • Aircraft in service: 52
  • Active in Air Force: 36
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 16
  • Type: Transport

18. B-1B Lancer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Average age in 2023: 35.4 years
  • Aircraft in service: 45
  • Active in Air Force: 45
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Bomber

17. QF-16C

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Average age in 2023: 35.82 years
  • Aircraft in service: 60
  • Active in Air Force: 60
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Fighter/Attack

16. LC-130H Hercules

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Average age in 2023: 37.06 years
  • Aircraft in service: 10
  • Active in Air Force: 0
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 10
  • Type: Transport

15. F-15D Eagle

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Average age in 2023: 37.42 years
  • Aircraft in service: 18
  • Active in Air Force: 4
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 14
  • Type: Fighter/Attack

14. C-21A Learjet

Gates C-21A Learjet u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009840126u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080... by Alan Wilson
Gates C-21A Learjet u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009840126u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Average age in 2023: 37.5 years
  • Aircraft in service: 19
  • Active in Air Force: 19
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Transport

13. KC-10A Extender

McDonnell Douglas KC-10A Exten... by Alan Wilson
McDonnell Douglas KC-10A Exten... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Average age in 2023: 37.61 years
  • Aircraft in service: 36
  • Active in Air Force: 36
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Tanker

12. F-15C Eagle

F-15C 67th Fighter Squadron 2008 by Cobatfor
F-15C 67th Fighter Squadron 2008 (CC0 1.0) by Cobatfor
  • Average age in 2023: 38.25 years
  • Aircraft in service: 185
  • Active in Air Force: 59
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 126
  • Type: Fighter/Attack

11. QF-16A [i]

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Average age in 2023: 38.72 years
  • Aircraft in service: 14
  • Active in Air Force: 14
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Fighter/Attack

10. U-2S Dragon Lady

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Average age in 2023: 39.85 years
  • Aircraft in service: 27
  • Active in Air Force: 27
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications

9. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Average age in 2023: 41.1 years
  • Aircraft in service: 281
  • Active in Air Force: 142
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 139
  • Type: Fighter/Attack

8. TH-1H Iroquois (trainer)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Average age in 2023: 41.53 years
  • Aircraft in service: 28
  • Active in Air Force: 28
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Helicopter

7. E-3G Sentry (AWACS)

Boeing E-3G Sentry (AWACS) 79-... by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
Boeing E-3G Sentry (AWACS) 79-... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
  • Average age in 2023: 42.97 years
  • Aircraft in service: 23
  • Active in Air Force: 23
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications

6. C-12C Huron

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Average age in 2023: 46.17 years
  • Aircraft in service: 16
  • Active in Air Force: 16
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Transport

5. UH-1N Iroquois

Bell UH-1N Iroquois u00e2u0080u0098159198 ... by Alan Wilson
Bell UH-1N Iroquois u00e2u0080u0098159198 ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Average age in 2023: 50.59 years
  • Aircraft in service: 63
  • Active in Air Force: 63
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Helicopter

4. RC-135W Rivet Joint

Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint - R... by Steve Lynes
Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint - R... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Lynes
  • Average age in 2023: 59.07 years
  • Aircraft in service: 12
  • Active in Air Force: 12
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
  • Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications

3. KC-135R Stratotanker

Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker u00e2u0080... by Alan Wilson
Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker u00e2u0080... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Average age in 2023: 60.6 years
  • Aircraft in service: 330
  • Active in Air Force: 128
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 202
  • Type: Tanker

2. B-52H Stratofortress

Source: Endrudphotography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average age in 2023: 60.8 years
  • Aircraft in service: 76
  • Active in Air Force: 58
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 18
  • Type: Bomber

1. KC-135T Stratotanker

Boeing KC-135T Stratotanker u00e2u0080... by Alan Wilson
Boeing KC-135T Stratotanker u00e2u0080... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Average age in 2023: 62.61 years
  • Aircraft in service: 45
  • Active in Air Force: 21
  • Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 24
  • Type: Tanker

