The Oldest and Newest Aircraft in the Air Force

The timely updating of military forces to stay current with technology is an ever important facet of maintaining an effective fighting force. Upgrades constantly take place to improve weapons systems or defensive measures of aircraft. The U.S. Air Force is considered one of the most technologically advanced air forces on the planet, despite the fact that its aircraft have an average age of 28 years.

The U.S. Air Force employs a large array of aircraft that serve in roles, including trainers, tankers, bombers, fighter jets, and more. Some of these aircraft are more than 50 years old and are still playing vital roles within the service. (These are the aircraft used by the most nations and military forces.)

To determine the U.S. Air Force’s oldest and newest aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the “2023 USAF & USSF Almanac: Equipment” published in Air and Space Forces Magazine. We ranked aircraft according to their average years in the service. We excluded any aircraft with less than 10 units in service and trainer aircraft. Supplemental information regarding the average age, number of aircraft in service, number of active aircraft in the Air Force, and the number of aircraft in the National Guard and the Air Force Reserve also came from the almanac.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II is the oldest fighter aircraft currently in use by the U.S. Air Force with an average age of just over 41 years. While this aircraft does not engage like most modern fighter jets, it serves in close-air support and ground attack roles. It can reach speeds of over 400 mph and carries a series of missiles and conventional drop bombs.

The F-35 Lightning II, on the other hand, is one of the newest modern fighter jets, currently in the fifth generation. This aircraft was designed with cutting edge stealth technology and radar denial systems. The name “Lightning II” is an homage to the P-38 Lightning from World War II, a reference to the past and the great aircraft that have come before it. (These are the most widely-used stealth planes.)

Here are the oldest and newest aircraft in the Air Force: