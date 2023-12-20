The Oldest and Newest Aircraft in the Air Force

The timely updating of military forces to stay current with technology is an ever important facet of maintaining an effective fighting force. Upgrades constantly take place to improve weapons systems or defensive measures of aircraft. The U.S. Air Force is considered one of the most technologically advanced air forces on the planet, despite the fact that its aircraft have an average age of 28 years.
The U.S. Air Force employs a large array of aircraft that serve in roles, including trainers, tankers, bombers, fighter jets, and more. Some of these aircraft are more than 50 years old and are still playing vital roles within the service. (These are the aircraft used by the most nations and military forces.)
To determine the U.S. Air Force’s oldest and newest aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the “2023 USAF & USSF Almanac: Equipment” published in Air and Space Forces Magazine. We ranked aircraft according to their average years in the service. We excluded any aircraft with less than 10 units in service and trainer aircraft. Supplemental information regarding the average age, number of aircraft in service, number of active aircraft in the Air Force, and the number of aircraft in the National Guard and the Air Force Reserve also came from the almanac.
The A-10C Thunderbolt II is the oldest fighter aircraft currently in use by the U.S. Air Force with an average age of just over 41 years. While this aircraft does not engage like most modern fighter jets, it serves in close-air support and ground attack roles. It can reach speeds of over 400 mph and carries a series of missiles and conventional drop bombs.
The F-35 Lightning II, on the other hand, is one of the newest modern fighter jets, currently in the fifth generation. This aircraft was designed with cutting edge stealth technology and radar denial systems. The name “Lightning II” is an homage to the P-38 Lightning from World War II, a reference to the past and the great aircraft that have come before it. (These are the most widely-used stealth planes.)
Here are the oldest and newest aircraft in the Air Force:
40. HH-60W
- Average age in 2023: 1.1 years
- Aircraft in service: 24
- Active in Air Force: 24
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Helicopter
39. KC-46A
- Average age in 2023: 2.19 years
- Aircraft in service: 48
- Active in Air Force: 29
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 19
- Type: Tanker
38. F-35A Lightning II
- Average age in 2023: 4.28 years
- Aircraft in service: 354
- Active in Air Force: 334
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 20
- Type: Fighter/Attack
37. AC-130J Ghostrider
- Average age in 2023: 4.34 years
- Aircraft in service: 29
- Active in Air Force: 29
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Special Operations Forces
36. HC-130J Combat King II
- Average age in 2023: 6 years
- Aircraft in service: 39
- Active in Air Force: 21
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 18
- Type: Tanker
35. MC-130J Commando II
- Average age in 2023: 6.08 years
- Aircraft in service: 54
- Active in Air Force: 54
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Special Operations Forces
34. MQ-9A Reaper
- Average age in 2023: 6.22 years
- Aircraft in service: 338
- Active in Air Force: 314
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 24
- Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications
33. CV-22B Osprey
- Average age in 2023: 9.3 years
- Aircraft in service: 52
- Active in Air Force: 52
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Special Operations Forces
32. RQ-4B Global Hawk
- Average age in 2023: 11.45 years
- Aircraft in service: 11
- Active in Air Force: 11
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications
31. C-130J Super Hercules
- Average age in 2023: 12.2 years
- Aircraft in service: 151
- Active in Air Force: 101
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 50
- Type: Transport
30. F-22A Raptor
- Average age in 2023: 16.22 years
- Aircraft in service: 185
- Active in Air Force: 165
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 20
- Type: Fighter/Attack
29. C-17A Globemaster III
- Average age in 2023: 20.04 years
- Aircraft in service: 222
- Active in Air Force: 146
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 76
- Type: Transport
28. WC-130J Hercules
- Average age in 2023: 21.45 years
- Aircraft in service: 10
- Active in Air Force: 0
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 10
- Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications
27. E-8C JSTARS
- Average age in 2023: 21.7 years
- Aircraft in service: 12
- Active in Air Force: 0
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 12
- Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications
26. HH-60G Pave Hawk
- Average age in 2023: 27.14 years
- Aircraft in service: 74
- Active in Air Force: 40
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 34
- Type: Helicopter
25. B-2A Spirit
- Average age in 2023: 27.35 years
- Aircraft in service: 20
- Active in Air Force: 20
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Bomber
24. RC-26B Condor
- Average age in 2023: 27.4 years
- Aircraft in service: 11
- Active in Air Force: 0
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 11
- Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications
23. C-130H Hercules
- Average age in 2023: 29.53 years
- Aircraft in service: 128
- Active in Air Force: 0
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 128
- Type: Transport
22. F-15E Strike Eagle
- Average age in 2023: 30.43 years
- Aircraft in service: 218
- Active in Air Force: 218
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Fighter/Attack
21. F-16D Fighting Falcon
- Average age in 2023: 31.72 years
- Aircraft in service: 145
- Active in Air Force: 98
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 47
- Type: Fighter/Attack
20. F-16C Fighting Falcon
- Average age in 2023: 32.07 years
- Aircraft in service: 752
- Active in Air Force: 426
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 326
- Type: Fighter/Attack
19. C-5M Super Galaxy
- Average age in 2023: 35.32 years
- Aircraft in service: 52
- Active in Air Force: 36
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 16
- Type: Transport
18. B-1B Lancer
- Average age in 2023: 35.4 years
- Aircraft in service: 45
- Active in Air Force: 45
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Bomber
17. QF-16C
- Average age in 2023: 35.82 years
- Aircraft in service: 60
- Active in Air Force: 60
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Fighter/Attack
16. LC-130H Hercules
- Average age in 2023: 37.06 years
- Aircraft in service: 10
- Active in Air Force: 0
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 10
- Type: Transport
15. F-15D Eagle
- Average age in 2023: 37.42 years
- Aircraft in service: 18
- Active in Air Force: 4
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 14
- Type: Fighter/Attack
14. C-21A Learjet
- Average age in 2023: 37.5 years
- Aircraft in service: 19
- Active in Air Force: 19
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Transport
13. KC-10A Extender
- Average age in 2023: 37.61 years
- Aircraft in service: 36
- Active in Air Force: 36
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Tanker
12. F-15C Eagle
- Average age in 2023: 38.25 years
- Aircraft in service: 185
- Active in Air Force: 59
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 126
- Type: Fighter/Attack
11. QF-16A [i]
- Average age in 2023: 38.72 years
- Aircraft in service: 14
- Active in Air Force: 14
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Fighter/Attack
10. U-2S Dragon Lady
- Average age in 2023: 39.85 years
- Aircraft in service: 27
- Active in Air Force: 27
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications
9. A-10C Thunderbolt II
- Average age in 2023: 41.1 years
- Aircraft in service: 281
- Active in Air Force: 142
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 139
- Type: Fighter/Attack
8. TH-1H Iroquois (trainer)
- Average age in 2023: 41.53 years
- Aircraft in service: 28
- Active in Air Force: 28
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Helicopter
7. E-3G Sentry (AWACS)
- Average age in 2023: 42.97 years
- Aircraft in service: 23
- Active in Air Force: 23
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications
6. C-12C Huron
- Average age in 2023: 46.17 years
- Aircraft in service: 16
- Active in Air Force: 16
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Transport
5. UH-1N Iroquois
- Average age in 2023: 50.59 years
- Aircraft in service: 63
- Active in Air Force: 63
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Helicopter
4. RC-135W Rivet Joint
- Average age in 2023: 59.07 years
- Aircraft in service: 12
- Active in Air Force: 12
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 0
- Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance/Battle Management/Command, Control, And Communications
3. KC-135R Stratotanker
- Average age in 2023: 60.6 years
- Aircraft in service: 330
- Active in Air Force: 128
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 202
- Type: Tanker
2. B-52H Stratofortress
- Average age in 2023: 60.8 years
- Aircraft in service: 76
- Active in Air Force: 58
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 18
- Type: Bomber
1. KC-135T Stratotanker
- Average age in 2023: 62.61 years
- Aircraft in service: 45
- Active in Air Force: 21
- Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve: 24
- Type: Tanker
