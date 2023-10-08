This Is the Most Widely Used Combat Helicopter in the World Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

The ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia has inflicted significant costs on both sides. However, the recent developments seem to favor Ukraine, with its forces asserting the destruction of several Russian helicopters in the past week. While Russia has encountered some setbacks, its fleet of rotary-wing aircraft remains pivotal in its efforts to combat Ukraine’s counteroffensive. (These are the countries with the biggest helicopter fleets.)

Combat helicopters have been an indispensable component of modern warfare since they were first used in World War II. Military forces worldwide have adopted these rotary aircraft for various purposes, including troop transport, search and rescue, and combat engagement.

To determine the most widely-used combat helicopters on Earth, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report, 2023 World Air Forces, from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked aircrafts by the number of units in active service across the world’s militaries. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, first flight, notable variants, and initial use came from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more.

The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, a variation of the S-70, was developed for the U.S. Army in the 1970s. It is a popular utility helicopter because of its versatility. While not primarily conceived as an attack helicopter, the Black Hawk has been modified to offer a range of combat options, including aerial assault, medical evacuation, and reconnaissance missions. Its adaptability has made it a valuable tool for dozens of militaries across the globe, featuring in countless international conflicts and peacekeeping missions. It is currently the most widely-used helicopter. (Here is every helicopter in the U.S. military.)

The Mil Mi-24 Hind is a heavily armored assault helicopter designed by the Russian Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant. It has been in service since the early 1970s and is used by nearly 50 countries. Considering its dual-role as an attack helicopter and troop carrier, the Mi-24 has variable armament capabilities that can be tailored for various combat scenarios, including anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, and machine guns.

Helicopters that play a variety of roles tend to fill out this list with a series of variants for the different roles. While helicopters are generally designed for one role, it is often cheaper to repurpose the same helicopter when operational needs change – hence the different variations. One example is the Black Hawk, which has been in service for nearly half a century and has more variants than any other helicopter on this list as it serves a multitude of roles, including search and rescue, medium-lift operations, and even as a gunship, across military branches.

Repurposing helicopters in part explains why many of the helicopters on the list have been in the service for decades. This list is populated by helicopters first flown in the mid-1950s to the present.

Modern warfare continues to rely on aviation technology to maintain a tactical advantage on the battlefield. Among the numerous aircraft deployed in combat scenarios, helicopters have proven indispensable in providing troops with speedy transportation, air support, and reconnaissance.

Here is a look at the most widely-used combat helicopters used on Earth.