How Washington's Job Market Compared to the US Over the Last 47 Years

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

In an era of economic uncertainty, the U.S. job market remains resilient. After falling to 3.7% in November 2023, the national unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months, the longest streak in over 50 years.

Of course, if history is any guide, much of the economy is subject to boom and bust cycles — and the job market is no exception. Since the mid-1970s, the average annual unemployment rate in the U.S. has fluctuated between 3.6% and nearly 10%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These same cyclical patterns are also evident in Washington, where the job market is supported largely by the professional and scientific and retail trade industries. The annual unemployment rate in the state was 4.2% in 2022, a multi-decade low. However, conditions for job seekers have not always been so favorable.

According to historical BLS data going back to 1976, the annual jobless rate has been as high as 11.9% in Washington. More than once, unemployment in the state has either matched or come close to that peak.

This is how Washington’s job market has changed in each of the last 47 years.

1976: 8.9%

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.9% (7.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.4% (61.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 142,037

1977: 8.5%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.5% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.7% (62.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 142,710

1978: 6.9%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.9% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.1% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 123,698

1979: 6.6%

Source: roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.6% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.3% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 130,381

1980: 8.1%

Source: thyegn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.1% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.5% (63.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 156,112

1981: 9.6%

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.6% (7.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.3% (63.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 187,403

1982: 11.9%

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 11.9% (9.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.1% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 235,851

1983: 11.1%

Source: Colleen Michaels / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 11.1% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.3% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 228,865

1984: 9.3%

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.3% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.4% (64.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 193,051

1985: 8.4%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.4% (7.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.7% (64.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 173,797

1986: 8.1%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.1% (7.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.6% (65.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 176,980

1987: 7.3%

Source: roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.3% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.5% (65.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 164,862

1988: 6.3%

Source: thyegn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.1% (65.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 146,110

1989: 5.9%

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.9% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.9% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 145,129

1990: 5.2%

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.2% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.6% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 129,580

1991: 6.3%

Source: Colleen Michaels / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (6.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.0% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 156,004

1992: 7.3%

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.3% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.6% (66.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 190,334

1993: 7.3%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.3% (6.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.3% (66.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 196,376

1994: 6.6%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.6% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.9% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 172,578

1995: 6.4%

Source: roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.4% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.1% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 174,883

1996: 6.1%

Source: thyegn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.1% (5.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.0% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 171,201

1997: 4.9%

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.9% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.5% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 145,985

1998: 4.8%

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (4.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.7% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 146,536

1999: 4.9%

Source: Colleen Michaels / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.9% (4.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.5% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 147,241

2000: 5.2%

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.2% (4.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.1% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 157,856

2001: 6.3%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (4.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.1% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 185,301

2002: 7.4%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.4% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.4% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 219,675

2003: 7.4%

Source: roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.4% (6.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.3% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 226,245

2004: 6.3%

Source: thyegn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.3% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 201,073

2005: 5.6%

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.6% (5.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.7% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 182,714

2006: 5.0%

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.0% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.7% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 165,704

2007: 4.7%

Source: Colleen Michaels / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.0% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 156,610

2008: 5.4%

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.3% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 182,379

2009: 9.2%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.2% (9.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.9% (65.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 286,984

2010: 10.0%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 10.0% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.9% (64.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 316,342

2011: 9.3%

Source: roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.3% (8.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.7% (64.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 293,412

2012: 8.1%

Source: thyegn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.1% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.5% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 265,444

2013: 7.0%

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.0% (7.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.6% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 229,825

2014: 6.1%

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.1% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.3% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 207,249

2015: 5.6%

Source: Colleen Michaels / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.6% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.3% (62.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 193,577

2016: 5.3%

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.3% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.7% (62.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 189,031

2017: 4.7%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (4.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.7% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 172,929

2018: 4.5%

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.5% (3.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.2% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 168,546

2019: 4.3%

Source: roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.3% (3.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.2% (63.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 166,916

2020: 8.4%

Source: thyegn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.4% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.3% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 332,714

2021: 5.2%

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.2% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.2% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 203,002

2022: 4.2%

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.2% (3.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.1% (62.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Washington: 168,024

