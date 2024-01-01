The Oldest and Newest Russian Tanks and Artillery

Historically, the Russian military has been known for its tanks and armored vehicles, and these weapons are on full display in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Over the course of this campaign, Russia has been forced to use a mix of old and new vehicles, some reaching back as far as the World War II era, while others were introduced within the past five years. (These are 20 wars Russia has fought since 1917.)

Though the geopolitical focus has shifted in recent weeks to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war is still ongoing. Russian tanks and artillery are used throughout the region, and some of Russia’s newest weapons are on display for the world to see.

To identify the oldest and newest modern Russian tanks and artillery, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of Russian military vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ordered these chronologically. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding year introduced, type, units produced, top speed, and armament.

Reportedly, Russia has been utilizing its most recent main battle tank, the T-14 Armata in Ukraine. Although the Armata has not participated in direct assault operations, it has still been present throughout the conflict. Russian state news agencies, according to Reuters, have reported that these tanks have been upgraded with extra protection and the crews have undergone training regarded as “combat coordination” in Ukraine.

The Armata features a 125mm smoothbore main gun, which aside from its normal munitions is capable of firing anti-tank guided missiles. This is complemented with 12.7mm and 7.62mm machine guns, and the option for a 30mm autocannon. Standard with most modern tanks, the Armata is outfitted with smoke grenade dischargers as well for tactical maneuvers. (These are the countries with the most tanks.)

Here is a look at the tanks and artillery of the modern Russian military:

43. KS-19

Type: 100mm towed anti-aircraft gun

100mm towed anti-aircraft gun Year introduced: 1950

1950 Total units produced: 5,000

5,000 Top speed: Towed

Towed Armament: 100mm main gun

42. MT-12 / 2A19 (Rapira)

Type: 100mm towed anti-tank gun

100mm towed anti-tank gun Year introduced: 1955

1955 Total units produced: 7,500

7,500 Top speed: Towed mph

Towed mph Armament: 100mm main gun

41. T-55

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1958

1958 Total units produced: 50,000

50,000 Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

40. T-62

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1961

1961 Total units produced: 22,750

22,750 Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

39. D-30 / 2A18

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: 122mm towed field howitzer

122mm towed field howitzer Year introduced: 1963

1963 Total units produced: 12,000

12,000 Top speed: Towed

Towed Armament: 122mm main gun

38. BM-21 (Grad)

Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Year introduced: 1964

1964 Total units produced: 4,000

4,000 Top speed: 47 mph

47 mph Armament: 122mm rocket launcher tubes

37. 9K52 Luna-M (Frog-7)

Type: 8×8 mobile battlefield rocket launcher

8×8 mobile battlefield rocket launcher Year introduced: 1965

1965 Total units produced: 3,000

3,000 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: Tactical battlefield rocket with conventional, chemical, or nuclear warhead/payload

36. ZSU-23-4 (Shilka)

Source: camperdown

Type: Self-propelled anti-aircraft gun

Self-propelled anti-aircraft gun Year introduced: 1965

1965 Total units produced: 6,500

6,500 Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Armament: 23mm AZP-23 automatic cannons, SA-16 or SA-18 surface-to-air missiles

35. T-64

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1966

1966 Total units produced: 13,000

13,000 Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 125mm D-81T smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

34. M-240

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy-class mortar system

Heavy-class mortar system Year introduced: 1970

1970 Total units produced: 1,500

1,500 Top speed: Towed

Towed Armament: 240mm caliber mortar

33. SA-6 / 2K12 (Gainful / Kub)

Type: Surface-to-air missile system

Surface-to-air missile system Year introduced: 1970

1970 Total units produced: 500

500 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 9M336 medium-range guided missiles

32. 2S3 Akatsiya (SO-152) / (M1973)

Type: 152mm self-propelled artillery

152mm self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1971

1971 Total units produced: 4,093

4,093 Top speed: 39 mph

39 mph Armament: 152mm D-series howitzer, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

31. 2S1 Gvozdika (M1974)

Type: 122mm self-propelled artillery

122mm self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1972

1972 Total units produced: 10,100

10,100 Top speed: 38 mph

38 mph Armament: 122mm 2A18 main gun barrel

30. SA-8 (Gecko) / 9K33 OSA

Type: Surface-to-air missile system

Surface-to-air missile system Year introduced: 1972

1972 Total units produced: 1,735

1,735 Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 9M33 surface-to-air missiles

29. T-72 (Ural)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1972

1972 Total units produced: 25,000

25,000 Top speed: 42 mph

42 mph Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

28. 2A36 Giatsint-B (Hyacinth)

Type: 152mm Towed field gun

152mm Towed field gun Year introduced: 1975

1975 Total units produced: 4,000

4,000 Top speed: Towed

Towed Armament: 152mm main gun

27. 2S4 / SM-240 Tyulpan

Type: Self-propelled mortar

Self-propelled mortar Year introduced: 1975

1975 Total units produced: 435

435 Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Armament: 240mm Perm Machine Construction Works 2B8 mortar, 7.62mm PKT general purpose machine gun

26. BM-27 (Uragan / 9P140)

Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Year introduced: 1975

1975 Total units produced: 1,500

1,500 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 220mm rockets in self-contained tubes

25. 2S7 Pion / Malka

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: 203mm tracked self-propelled howitzer

203mm tracked self-propelled howitzer Year introduced: 1976

1976 Total units produced: 1,000

1,000 Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Armament: 203mm main gun

24. SS-21 (Scarab) OTR-21 Tochka

Type: Ballistic missile launcher vehicle

Ballistic missile launcher vehicle Year introduced: 1976

1976 Total units produced: 2,000

2,000 Top speed: 47 mph

47 mph Armament: Ballistic missile capable of HE, FRAG, or nuclear/biological warhead types

23. T-80 (MBT)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1976

1976 Total units produced: 5,500

5,500 Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

22. 2S5 Giatsint-S (Hyacinth)

Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle

Self-propelled artillery vehicle Year introduced: 1978

1978 Total units produced: 1,330

1,330 Top speed: 39 mph

39 mph Armament: 152mm main gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun

21. SA-10 (Grumble) / S-300

Type: Anti-aircraft mobile defense system

Anti-aircraft mobile defense system Year introduced: 1978

1978 Total units produced: 3,000

3,000 Top speed: 38 mph

38 mph Armament: S-300 long-range surface-to-air missiles

20. SA-11 (Gadfly) / 9K37 Buk

Type: Surface-to-air missile system

Surface-to-air missile system Year introduced: 1979

1979 Total units produced: 650

650 Top speed: 38 mph

38 mph Armament: Gadfly or Grizzly surface-to-air missiles

19. SA-13 (Gopher) / 9K35 Strela-10

Type: Surface-to-air missile system

Surface-to-air missile system Year introduced: 1979

1979 Total units produced: 1,000

1,000 Top speed: 38 mph

38 mph Armament: Grail or Gremlin surface-to-air missiles

18. 2S9 Nona

Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle

Self-propelled artillery vehicle Year introduced: 1981

1981 Total units produced: 1,050

1,050 Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 120mm 2A60 mortar, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

17. SA-19 (Grisom) / 2K22 Tunguska

Type: Self-propelled air defense system

Self-propelled air defense system Year introduced: 1982

1982 Total units produced: 600

600 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 30mm autocannons, SA-19 surface-to-air missiles

16. SS-25 / SS-27 / RT-2PM (Sickle / Topol)

Type: Mobile intercontinental ballistic missile carrier vehicle

Mobile intercontinental ballistic missile carrier vehicle Year introduced: 1985

1985 Total units produced: 100

100 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: Intercontinental ballistic missile

15. SA-15 (Gauntlet) / 9K330 Tor

Type: Surface-to-air missile system

Surface-to-air missile system Year introduced: 1986

1986 Total units produced: 550

550 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 9M330 surface-to-air missiles

14. 2A65 MSTA-B

Type: 152mm Towed howitzer

152mm Towed howitzer Year introduced: 1987

1987 Total units produced: 3,000

3,000 Top speed: Towed

Towed Armament: 152mm main gun

13. SA-12 (Gladiator / Giant) / S-300V

Type: Surface-to-air missile system

Surface-to-air missile system Year introduced: 1988

1988 Total units produced: 600

600 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: Gladiator surface-to-air missiles

12. TOS-1 (TOC-1)

Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Year introduced: 1988

1988 Total units produced: 650

650 Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 220mm rocket launcher pack

11. 2S19 MSTA

Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle

Self-propelled artillery vehicle Year introduced: 1989

1989 Total units produced: 1,000

1,000 Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 152mm 2A64 howitzer main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

10. BM-30 (Smerch) / 9A52-2

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Year introduced: 1989

1989 Total units produced: 550

550 Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 300mm 9M55 or 9M528 rockets

9. T-90

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1995

1995 Total units produced: 2,055

2,055 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

8. 2S34 Chosta

Source: Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Self-propelled howitzer

Self-propelled howitzer Year introduced: 2003

2003 Total units produced: 30

30 Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 120mm 2A80 main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

7. SA-22 (Greyhound) / Pantsir-S1

Type: Self-propelled anti-aircraft system

Self-propelled anti-aircraft system Year introduced: 2003

2003 Total units produced: 32

32 Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 57E6 surface-to-air missiles, 30mm 2A38M automatic cannons

6. SS-26 (Stone) / 9K720 Iskander

Type: Mobile short-range battlefield missile launcher

Mobile short-range battlefield missile launcher Year introduced: 2006

2006 Total units produced: 250

250 Top speed: 47 mph

47 mph Armament: Iskander-M or Iskander-E missiles

5. SA-21 (Growler) / S-400 Triumf

Type: Surface-to-air missile system

Surface-to-air missile system Year introduced: 2007

2007 Total units produced: 195

195 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 40N6 / 48N6 / 9M96 anti-aircraft missiles

4. 9A52-4 Tornado

Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Year introduced: 2011

2011 Total units produced: 56

56 Top speed: 56 mph

56 mph Armament: 122mm, 220mm, or 300mm rocket launch tubes

3. KAMAZ Tornado-G

Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Year introduced: 2014

2014 Total units produced: 151

151 Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: 122mm rocket-launching tubes

2. T-14 (Armata)

Source: rusm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 2016

2016 Total units produced: 45

45 Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

1. 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV

Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle

Self-propelled artillery vehicle Year introduced: 2018

2018 Total units produced: 20

20 Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 152mm 2A88 howitzer, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers