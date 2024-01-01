Special Report

The Oldest and Newest Russian Tanks and Artillery

Historically, the Russian military has been known for its tanks and armored vehicles, and these weapons are on full display in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Over the course of this campaign, Russia has been forced to use a mix of old and new vehicles, some reaching back as far as the World War II era, while others were introduced within the past five years. (These are 20 wars Russia has fought since 1917.)

Though the geopolitical focus has shifted in recent weeks to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war is still ongoing. Russian tanks and artillery are used throughout the region, and some of Russia’s newest weapons are on display for the world to see.

To identify the oldest and newest modern Russian tanks and artillery, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of Russian military vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ordered these chronologically. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding year introduced, type, units produced, top speed, and armament.

Reportedly, Russia has been utilizing its most recent main battle tank, the T-14 Armata in Ukraine. Although the Armata has not participated in direct assault operations, it has still been present throughout the conflict. Russian state news agencies, according to Reuters, have reported that these tanks have been upgraded with extra protection and the crews have undergone training regarded as “combat coordination” in Ukraine.

The Armata features a 125mm smoothbore main gun, which aside from its normal munitions is capable of firing anti-tank guided missiles. This is complemented with 12.7mm and 7.62mm machine guns, and the option for a 30mm autocannon. Standard with most modern tanks, the Armata is outfitted with smoke grenade dischargers as well for tactical maneuvers. (These are the countries with the most tanks.)

Here is a look at the tanks and artillery of the modern Russian military:

43. KS-19

Stalin line by Lvova Anastasiya
Stalin line (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Lvova Anastasiya
  • Type: 100mm towed anti-aircraft gun
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Total units produced: 5,000
  • Top speed: Towed
  • Armament: 100mm main gun

42. MT-12 / 2A19 (Rapira)

ParkPatriot2015part6 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
ParkPatriot2015part6 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: 100mm towed anti-tank gun
  • Year introduced: 1955
  • Total units produced: 7,500
  • Top speed: Towed mph
  • Armament: 100mm main gun

41. T-55

T-55 by John Harwood
T-55 (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by John Harwood
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1958
  • Total units produced: 50,000
  • Top speed: 31 mph
  • Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

40. T-62

Tank, probably Soviet T-62 by Marco Metzler
Tank, probably Soviet T-62 (CC BY 2.0) by Marco Metzler
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Total units produced: 22,750
  • Top speed: 28 mph
  • Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

39. D-30 / 2A18

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: 122mm towed field howitzer
  • Year introduced: 1963
  • Total units produced: 12,000
  • Top speed: Towed
  • Armament: 122mm main gun

38. BM-21 (Grad)

BM-21 "Grad" by Giles Thomas
BM-21 "Grad" (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Giles Thomas
  • Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
  • Year introduced: 1964
  • Total units produced: 4,000
  • Top speed: 47 mph
  • Armament: 122mm rocket launcher tubes

37. 9K52 Luna-M (Frog-7)

Luna m frog 7 hameenlinna 1 by Balcer~commonswiki
Luna m frog 7 hameenlinna 1 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Balcer~commonswiki
  • Type: 8×8 mobile battlefield rocket launcher
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Total units produced: 3,000
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: Tactical battlefield rocket with conventional, chemical, or nuclear warhead/payload

36. ZSU-23-4 (Shilka)

ZSU-23-4+Shilka | ZSU-23-4 'Shilka'
Source: camperdown
  • Type: Self-propelled anti-aircraft gun
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Total units produced: 6,500
  • Top speed: 31 mph
  • Armament: 23mm AZP-23 automatic cannons, SA-16 or SA-18 surface-to-air missiles

35. T-64

T-64BV mod 2017, Kyiv 2021, 16 by VoidWanderer
T-64BV mod 2017, Kyiv 2021, 16 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by VoidWanderer
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Total units produced: 13,000
  • Top speed: 43 mph
  • Armament: 125mm D-81T smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

34. M-240

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Heavy-class mortar system
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Total units produced: 1,500
  • Top speed: Towed
  • Armament: 240mm caliber mortar

33. SA-6 / 2K12 (Gainful / Kub)

2P25 VS 2 by Sru0111an Popoviu0107
2P25 VS 2 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Sru0111an Popoviu0107
  • Type: Surface-to-air missile system
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Total units produced: 500
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 9M336 medium-range guided missiles

32. 2S3 Akatsiya (SO-152) / (M1973)

2S3 Akatsiya 3261 by Zimin.V.G.
2S3 Akatsiya 3261 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Zimin.V.G.
  • Type: 152mm self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1971
  • Total units produced: 4,093
  • Top speed: 39 mph
  • Armament: 152mm D-series howitzer, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

31. 2S1 Gvozdika (M1974)

ÃÂ¡ÃÂÃÂ£ 2ÃÂ¡1 "ÃÂÃÂ²ÃÂ¾ÃÂ·ÃÂ´ÃÂ¸ÃÂºÃÂ°"... by Andrey Korchagin
ÃÂ¡ÃÂÃÂ£ 2ÃÂ¡1 "ÃÂÃÂ²ÃÂ¾ÃÂ·ÃÂ´ÃÂ¸ÃÂºÃÂ°"... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Type: 122mm self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Total units produced: 10,100
  • Top speed: 38 mph
  • Armament: 122mm 2A18 main gun barrel

30. SA-8 (Gecko) / 9K33 OSA

ParkPatriot2015part8-28 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
ParkPatriot2015part8-28 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Surface-to-air missile system
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Total units produced: 1,735
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: 9M33 surface-to-air missiles

29. T-72 (Ural)

Islamic Republic of Iran Army Day, 2023, Tehran by Tayebeh Dalaei
Islamic Republic of Iran Army Day, 2023, Tehran (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by Tayebeh Dalaei
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Total units produced: 25,000
  • Top speed: 42 mph
  • Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

28. 2A36 Giatsint-B (Hyacinth)

ParkPatriot2015part6-62 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
ParkPatriot2015part6-62 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: 152mm Towed field gun
  • Year introduced: 1975
  • Total units produced: 4,000
  • Top speed: Towed
  • Armament: 152mm main gun

27. 2S4 / SM-240 Tyulpan

ParkPatriot2015part5-54 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
ParkPatriot2015part5-54 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Self-propelled mortar
  • Year introduced: 1975
  • Total units produced: 435
  • Top speed: 28 mph
  • Armament: 240mm Perm Machine Construction Works 2B8 mortar, 7.62mm PKT general purpose machine gun

26. BM-27 (Uragan / 9P140)

9K57 Uragan 2 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
9K57 Uragan 2 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
  • Year introduced: 1975
  • Total units produced: 1,500
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 220mm rockets in self-contained tubes

25. 2S7 Pion / Malka

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: 203mm tracked self-propelled howitzer
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Total units produced: 1,000
  • Top speed: 31 mph
  • Armament: 203mm main gun

24. SS-21 (Scarab) OTR-21 Tochka

Tochka-U rep parad Yekat by u0412u043bu0430u0434u0438u0441u043bu0430u0432 u0424u0430u043bu044cu0448u0438u0432u043eu043cu043eu043du0435u0442u0447u0438u043a
Tochka-U rep parad Yekat (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by u0412u043bu0430u0434u0438u0441u043bu0430u0432 u0424u0430u043bu044cu0448u0438u0432u043eu043cu043eu043du0435u0442u0447u0438u043a
  • Type: Ballistic missile launcher vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Total units produced: 2,000
  • Top speed: 47 mph
  • Armament: Ballistic missile capable of HE, FRAG, or nuclear/biological warhead types

23. T-80 (MBT)

Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... by Andrey Korchagin
Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Total units produced: 5,500
  • Top speed: 43 mph
  • Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

22. 2S5 Giatsint-S (Hyacinth)

ParkPatriot2015part5-56 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
ParkPatriot2015part5-56 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Total units produced: 1,330
  • Top speed: 39 mph
  • Armament: 152mm main gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun

21. SA-10 (Grumble) / S-300

S-300 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
S-300 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Anti-aircraft mobile defense system
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Total units produced: 3,000
  • Top speed: 38 mph
  • Armament: S-300 long-range surface-to-air missiles

20. SA-11 (Gadfly) / 9K37 Buk

Buk-M1-2 air defence system in 2010 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Buk-M1-2 air defence system in 2010 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Surface-to-air missile system
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Total units produced: 650
  • Top speed: 38 mph
  • Armament: Gadfly or Grizzly surface-to-air missiles

19. SA-13 (Gopher) / 9K35 Strela-10

Sa-13 Gopher by Ed Brambley
Sa-13 Gopher (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ed Brambley
  • Type: Surface-to-air missile system
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Total units produced: 1,000
  • Top speed: 38 mph
  • Armament: Grail or Gremlin surface-to-air missiles

18. 2S9 Nona

2S9 Nona. ÃÂ¡ÃÂÃÂ£ 2ÃÂ¡9 "ÃÂÃÂ¾ÃÂ½Ã... by Andrey Korchagin
2S9 Nona. ÃÂ¡ÃÂÃÂ£ 2ÃÂ¡9 "ÃÂÃÂ¾ÃÂ½Ã... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Total units produced: 1,050
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: 120mm 2A60 mortar, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

17. SA-19 (Grisom) / 2K22 Tunguska

2008 Moscow Victory Day Parade - 9K22 Tunguska by u041fu043eu043bu044cu0437u043eu0432u0430u0442u0435u043bu044c
2008 Moscow Victory Day Parade - 9K22 Tunguska (CC BY 3.0 DEED) by u041fu043eu043bu044cu0437u043eu0432u0430u0442u0435u043bu044c
  • Type: Self-propelled air defense system
  • Year introduced: 1982
  • Total units produced: 600
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 30mm autocannons, SA-19 surface-to-air missiles

16. SS-25 / SS-27 / RT-2PM (Sickle / Topol)

2008 Moscow May Parade... by Vovan
2008 Moscow May Parade... (CC BY 3.0) by Vovan
  • Type: Mobile intercontinental ballistic missile carrier vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Total units produced: 100
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: Intercontinental ballistic missile

15. SA-15 (Gauntlet) / 9K330 Tor

Tor-M1 SAM by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Tor-M1 SAM (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Surface-to-air missile system
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Total units produced: 550
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 9M330 surface-to-air missiles

14. 2A65 MSTA-B

ChebarkulExercise2017 by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
ChebarkulExercise2017 (CC BY 4.0) by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
  • Type: 152mm Towed howitzer
  • Year introduced: 1987
  • Total units produced: 3,000
  • Top speed: Towed
  • Armament: 152mm main gun

13. SA-12 (Gladiator / Giant) / S-300V

ParkPatriot2015part8-21 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
ParkPatriot2015part8-21 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Surface-to-air missile system
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Total units produced: 600
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: Gladiator surface-to-air missiles

12. TOS-1 (TOC-1)

Heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepyok" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition (front view) by Kirill Borisenko
Heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepyok" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition (front view) (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Kirill Borisenko
  • Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Total units produced: 650
  • Top speed: 37 mph
  • Armament: 220mm rocket launcher pack

11. 2S19 MSTA

2S19 Msta-S by Dmitriy Fomin
2S19 Msta-S (CC BY 2.0) by Dmitriy Fomin
  • Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1989
  • Total units produced: 1,000
  • Top speed: 37 mph
  • Armament: 152mm 2A64 howitzer main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

10. BM-30 (Smerch) / 9A52-2

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
  • Year introduced: 1989
  • Total units produced: 550
  • Top speed: 37 mph
  • Armament: 300mm 9M55 or 9M528 rockets

9. T-90

T-90M by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
T-90M (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Total units produced: 2,055
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

8. 2S34 Chosta

2S34+Chosta | 2022_07_18_Ukraine_Shield_of_Europe_exhibition_4_2S19_2S34_Chosta_self-propelled_mortar_002
Source: Public Domain / Flickr
  • Type: Self-propelled howitzer
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Total units produced: 30
  • Top speed: 37 mph
  • Armament: 120mm 2A80 main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

7. SA-22 (Greyhound) / Pantsir-S1

MAKS Airshow 2013 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
MAKS Airshow 2013 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Self-propelled anti-aircraft system
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Total units produced: 32
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: 57E6 surface-to-air missiles, 30mm 2A38M automatic cannons

6. SS-26 (Stone) / 9K720 Iskander

9K720 Iskander (SS-26 Stone) by Dmitriy Fomin
9K720 Iskander (SS-26 Stone) (CC BY 2.0) by Dmitriy Fomin
  • Type: Mobile short-range battlefield missile launcher
  • Year introduced: 2006
  • Total units produced: 250
  • Top speed: 47 mph
  • Armament: Iskander-M or Iskander-E missiles

5. SA-21 (Growler) / S-400 Triumf

u0421-400 by u0421u043eu043au043eu043bu0440u0443u0441
u0421-400 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by u0421u043eu043au043eu043bu0440u0443u0441
  • Type: Surface-to-air missile system
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Total units produced: 195
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 40N6 / 48N6 / 9M96 anti-aircraft missiles

4. 9A52-4 Tornado

Soviet Heavy Multiple Rocket L... by Andrey Korchagin
Soviet Heavy Multiple Rocket L... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
  • Year introduced: 2011
  • Total units produced: 56
  • Top speed: 56 mph
  • Armament: 122mm, 220mm, or 300mm rocket launch tubes

3. KAMAZ Tornado-G

9A52-4 Smerch combat vehicle at Engineering Technologies by Mike1979 Russia
9A52-4 Smerch combat vehicle at Engineering Technologies (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Mike1979 Russia
  • Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Total units produced: 151
  • Top speed: 62 mph
  • Armament: 122mm rocket-launching tubes

2. T-14 (Armata)

Source: rusm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Total units produced: 45
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

1. 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV

9may2015Moscow-35 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
9may2015Moscow-35 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle
  • Year introduced: 2018
  • Total units produced: 20
  • Top speed: 37 mph
  • Armament: 152mm 2A88 howitzer, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

