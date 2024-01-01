The Oldest and Newest Russian Tanks and Artillery

Historically, the Russian military has been known for its tanks and armored vehicles, and these weapons are on full display in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Over the course of this campaign, Russia has been forced to use a mix of old and new vehicles, some reaching back as far as the World War II era, while others were introduced within the past five years. (These are 20 wars Russia has fought since 1917.)
Though the geopolitical focus has shifted in recent weeks to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war is still ongoing. Russian tanks and artillery are used throughout the region, and some of Russia’s newest weapons are on display for the world to see.
To identify the oldest and newest modern Russian tanks and artillery, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of Russian military vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ordered these chronologically. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding year introduced, type, units produced, top speed, and armament.
Reportedly, Russia has been utilizing its most recent main battle tank, the T-14 Armata in Ukraine. Although the Armata has not participated in direct assault operations, it has still been present throughout the conflict. Russian state news agencies, according to Reuters, have reported that these tanks have been upgraded with extra protection and the crews have undergone training regarded as “combat coordination” in Ukraine.
The Armata features a 125mm smoothbore main gun, which aside from its normal munitions is capable of firing anti-tank guided missiles. This is complemented with 12.7mm and 7.62mm machine guns, and the option for a 30mm autocannon. Standard with most modern tanks, the Armata is outfitted with smoke grenade dischargers as well for tactical maneuvers. (These are the countries with the most tanks.)
Here is a look at the tanks and artillery of the modern Russian military:
43. KS-19
- Type: 100mm towed anti-aircraft gun
- Year introduced: 1950
- Total units produced: 5,000
- Top speed: Towed
- Armament: 100mm main gun
42. MT-12 / 2A19 (Rapira)
- Type: 100mm towed anti-tank gun
- Year introduced: 1955
- Total units produced: 7,500
- Top speed: Towed mph
- Armament: 100mm main gun
41. T-55
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1958
- Total units produced: 50,000
- Top speed: 31 mph
- Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
40. T-62
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1961
- Total units produced: 22,750
- Top speed: 28 mph
- Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun
39. D-30 / 2A18
- Type: 122mm towed field howitzer
- Year introduced: 1963
- Total units produced: 12,000
- Top speed: Towed
- Armament: 122mm main gun
38. BM-21 (Grad)
- Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
- Year introduced: 1964
- Total units produced: 4,000
- Top speed: 47 mph
- Armament: 122mm rocket launcher tubes
37. 9K52 Luna-M (Frog-7)
- Type: 8×8 mobile battlefield rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1965
- Total units produced: 3,000
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: Tactical battlefield rocket with conventional, chemical, or nuclear warhead/payload
36. ZSU-23-4 (Shilka)
- Type: Self-propelled anti-aircraft gun
- Year introduced: 1965
- Total units produced: 6,500
- Top speed: 31 mph
- Armament: 23mm AZP-23 automatic cannons, SA-16 or SA-18 surface-to-air missiles
35. T-64
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1966
- Total units produced: 13,000
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 125mm D-81T smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun
34. M-240
- Type: Heavy-class mortar system
- Year introduced: 1970
- Total units produced: 1,500
- Top speed: Towed
- Armament: 240mm caliber mortar
33. SA-6 / 2K12 (Gainful / Kub)
- Type: Surface-to-air missile system
- Year introduced: 1970
- Total units produced: 500
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 9M336 medium-range guided missiles
32. 2S3 Akatsiya (SO-152) / (M1973)
- Type: 152mm self-propelled artillery
- Year introduced: 1971
- Total units produced: 4,093
- Top speed: 39 mph
- Armament: 152mm D-series howitzer, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
31. 2S1 Gvozdika (M1974)
- Type: 122mm self-propelled artillery
- Year introduced: 1972
- Total units produced: 10,100
- Top speed: 38 mph
- Armament: 122mm 2A18 main gun barrel
30. SA-8 (Gecko) / 9K33 OSA
- Type: Surface-to-air missile system
- Year introduced: 1972
- Total units produced: 1,735
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Armament: 9M33 surface-to-air missiles
29. T-72 (Ural)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1972
- Total units produced: 25,000
- Top speed: 42 mph
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
28. 2A36 Giatsint-B (Hyacinth)
- Type: 152mm Towed field gun
- Year introduced: 1975
- Total units produced: 4,000
- Top speed: Towed
- Armament: 152mm main gun
27. 2S4 / SM-240 Tyulpan
- Type: Self-propelled mortar
- Year introduced: 1975
- Total units produced: 435
- Top speed: 28 mph
- Armament: 240mm Perm Machine Construction Works 2B8 mortar, 7.62mm PKT general purpose machine gun
26. BM-27 (Uragan / 9P140)
- Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
- Year introduced: 1975
- Total units produced: 1,500
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 220mm rockets in self-contained tubes
25. 2S7 Pion / Malka
- Type: 203mm tracked self-propelled howitzer
- Year introduced: 1976
- Total units produced: 1,000
- Top speed: 31 mph
- Armament: 203mm main gun
24. SS-21 (Scarab) OTR-21 Tochka
- Type: Ballistic missile launcher vehicle
- Year introduced: 1976
- Total units produced: 2,000
- Top speed: 47 mph
- Armament: Ballistic missile capable of HE, FRAG, or nuclear/biological warhead types
23. T-80 (MBT)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1976
- Total units produced: 5,500
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
22. 2S5 Giatsint-S (Hyacinth)
- Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle
- Year introduced: 1978
- Total units produced: 1,330
- Top speed: 39 mph
- Armament: 152mm main gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun
21. SA-10 (Grumble) / S-300
- Type: Anti-aircraft mobile defense system
- Year introduced: 1978
- Total units produced: 3,000
- Top speed: 38 mph
- Armament: S-300 long-range surface-to-air missiles
20. SA-11 (Gadfly) / 9K37 Buk
- Type: Surface-to-air missile system
- Year introduced: 1979
- Total units produced: 650
- Top speed: 38 mph
- Armament: Gadfly or Grizzly surface-to-air missiles
19. SA-13 (Gopher) / 9K35 Strela-10
- Type: Surface-to-air missile system
- Year introduced: 1979
- Total units produced: 1,000
- Top speed: 38 mph
- Armament: Grail or Gremlin surface-to-air missiles
18. 2S9 Nona
- Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle
- Year introduced: 1981
- Total units produced: 1,050
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Armament: 120mm 2A60 mortar, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
17. SA-19 (Grisom) / 2K22 Tunguska
- Type: Self-propelled air defense system
- Year introduced: 1982
- Total units produced: 600
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 30mm autocannons, SA-19 surface-to-air missiles
16. SS-25 / SS-27 / RT-2PM (Sickle / Topol)
- Type: Mobile intercontinental ballistic missile carrier vehicle
- Year introduced: 1985
- Total units produced: 100
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: Intercontinental ballistic missile
15. SA-15 (Gauntlet) / 9K330 Tor
- Type: Surface-to-air missile system
- Year introduced: 1986
- Total units produced: 550
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 9M330 surface-to-air missiles
14. 2A65 MSTA-B
- Type: 152mm Towed howitzer
- Year introduced: 1987
- Total units produced: 3,000
- Top speed: Towed
- Armament: 152mm main gun
13. SA-12 (Gladiator / Giant) / S-300V
- Type: Surface-to-air missile system
- Year introduced: 1988
- Total units produced: 600
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: Gladiator surface-to-air missiles
12. TOS-1 (TOC-1)
- Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
- Year introduced: 1988
- Total units produced: 650
- Top speed: 37 mph
- Armament: 220mm rocket launcher pack
11. 2S19 MSTA
- Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle
- Year introduced: 1989
- Total units produced: 1,000
- Top speed: 37 mph
- Armament: 152mm 2A64 howitzer main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
10. BM-30 (Smerch) / 9A52-2
- Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
- Year introduced: 1989
- Total units produced: 550
- Top speed: 37 mph
- Armament: 300mm 9M55 or 9M528 rockets
9. T-90
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1995
- Total units produced: 2,055
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
8. 2S34 Chosta
- Type: Self-propelled howitzer
- Year introduced: 2003
- Total units produced: 30
- Top speed: 37 mph
- Armament: 120mm 2A80 main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
7. SA-22 (Greyhound) / Pantsir-S1
- Type: Self-propelled anti-aircraft system
- Year introduced: 2003
- Total units produced: 32
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Armament: 57E6 surface-to-air missiles, 30mm 2A38M automatic cannons
6. SS-26 (Stone) / 9K720 Iskander
- Type: Mobile short-range battlefield missile launcher
- Year introduced: 2006
- Total units produced: 250
- Top speed: 47 mph
- Armament: Iskander-M or Iskander-E missiles
5. SA-21 (Growler) / S-400 Triumf
- Type: Surface-to-air missile system
- Year introduced: 2007
- Total units produced: 195
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 40N6 / 48N6 / 9M96 anti-aircraft missiles
4. 9A52-4 Tornado
- Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
- Year introduced: 2011
- Total units produced: 56
- Top speed: 56 mph
- Armament: 122mm, 220mm, or 300mm rocket launch tubes
3. KAMAZ Tornado-G
- Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
- Year introduced: 2014
- Total units produced: 151
- Top speed: 62 mph
- Armament: 122mm rocket-launching tubes
2. T-14 (Armata)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 2016
- Total units produced: 45
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
1. 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV
- Type: Self-propelled artillery vehicle
- Year introduced: 2018
- Total units produced: 20
- Top speed: 37 mph
- Armament: 152mm 2A88 howitzer, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
URGENT – New Seats Available (sponsored)
Top financial advisors are now accepting new clients for 2024! Finding the right advisor can be the difference between retiring early, or working forever. Don’t waste a moment matching with the right advisor for you. Every moment today can mean riches tomorrow, with the right advisor by your side.
Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.