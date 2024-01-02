Special Report

Arizona's Unemployment Rate From Trump's Election to Today

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

In an era of economic uncertainty, the U.S. job market remains resilient. After falling to 3.7% in November 2023, the national unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months, the longest streak in over 50 years.

Of course, if history is any guide, much of the economy is subject to boom and bust cycles — and the job market is no exception. In the last seven years — a period that spanned three presidential administrations and included a global pandemic — the average annual unemployment rate in the U.S. has fluctuated between 3.6% and 8.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These same cyclical patterns are also evident in Arizona, where the job market is supported largely by the professional and scientific and retail trade industries. The annual unemployment rate in the state was 3.8% in 2022, a multi-decade low. However, conditions for job seekers have not always been so favorable.

According to BLS data going back to 2016, the year Donald Trump was elected president, the annual jobless rate has been as high as 7.9% in Arizona.

This is how Arizona’s job market has changed since 2016.

2016: 5.4% unemployment

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.4% (62.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Arizona: 177,617

2017: 4.9% unemployment

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.9% (4.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.7% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Arizona: 160,411

2018: 4.7% unemployment

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (3.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.2% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Arizona: 159,708

2019: 4.7% unemployment

Source: 4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (3.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.0% (63.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Arizona: 165,058

2020: 7.9% unemployment

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.9% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.4% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Arizona: 271,187

2021: 4.9% unemployment

Source: 4nadia / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.9% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.3% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Arizona: 178,381

2022: 3.8% unemployment

Source: BCFC / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.8% (3.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.7% (62.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Arizona: 138,128

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

Year Arizona unemployment rate (%) U.S. unemployment rate (%) Unemployed population in Arizona
2016 5.4 4.9 177,617
2017 4.9 4.4 160,411
2018 4.7 3.9 159,708
2019 4.7 3.7 165,058
2020 7.9 8.1 271,187
2021 4.9 5.3 178,381
2022 3.8 3.6 138,128

How To Get Ahead in 2024 (sponsored)

Finding a good financial advisor may be the key to getting ahead in 2024. Whether it’s planning for retirement, college, or that 20ft boat, they can help you navigate the ups and downs of the market to achieve success.

Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Read more: Special Report, BLS, how arizona’s job market compares to the US, the unemployment rate in arizona every year, unemployment in arizona since trump was elected, Labor

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

25 Most Dangerous Jobs in America

25 Highest Paying Jobs in America

Largest Employer in Every State

These Are the Highest Paying Jobs of 2019