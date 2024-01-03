Special Report

Indiana's Unemployment Rate From Trump's Election to Today

Coy St. Clair / iStock via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

In an era of economic uncertainty, the U.S. job market remains resilient. After falling to 3.7% in November 2023, the national unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months, the longest streak in over 50 years.

Of course, if history is any guide, much of the economy is subject to boom and bust cycles — and the job market is no exception. In the last seven years — a period that spanned three presidential administrations and included a global pandemic — the average annual unemployment rate in the U.S. has fluctuated between 3.6% and 8.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These same cyclical patterns are also evident in Indiana, where the job market is supported largely by the manufacturing and retail trade industries. The annual unemployment rate in the state was 3.0% in 2022, a multi-decade low. However, conditions for job seekers have not always been so favorable.

According to BLS data going back to 2016, the year Donald Trump was elected president, the annual jobless rate has been as high as 7.1% in Indiana.

This is how Indiana’s job market has changed since 2016.

2016: 4.4% unemployment

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.4% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.7% (62.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Indiana: 145,401

2017: 3.6% unemployment

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.6% (4.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.2% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Indiana: 116,644

2018: 3.5% unemployment

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.5% (3.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.9% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Indiana: 115,774

2019: 3.3% unemployment

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.3% (3.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.7% (63.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Indiana: 112,371

2020: 7.1% unemployment

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.1% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.1% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Indiana: 243,638

2021: 3.6% unemployment

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.6% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.9% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Indiana: 130,582

2022: 3.0% unemployment

Source: Aaron Yoder / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.0% (3.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.5% (62.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Indiana: 101,811

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

Year Indiana unemployment rate (%) U.S. unemployment rate (%) Unemployed population in Indiana
2016 4.4 4.9 145,401
2017 3.6 4.4 116,644
2018 3.5 3.9 115,774
2019 3.3 3.7 112,371
2020 7.1 8.1 243,638
2021 3.6 5.3 130,582
2022 3.0 3.6 101,811

See The Top Credit Cards of 2024 – Unreal Bonuses (sponsored)

The top credit cards of 2024 have just been released, and there are some incredible bonuses. Whether you’re looking for cash back, 0% interest, or the best travel perks, there is something for everyone.

Use the card match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Read more: Special Report, BLS, how Indiana’s job market compares to the US, the unemployment rate in Indiana every year, unemployment in Indiana since trump was elected, Labor

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

25 Most Dangerous Jobs in America

25 Highest Paying Jobs in America

Largest Employer in Every State

These Are the Highest Paying Jobs of 2019