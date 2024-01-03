Maryland's Unemployment Rate From Trump's Election to Today

Of course, if history is any guide, much of the economy is subject to boom and bust cycles — and the job market is no exception. In the last seven years — a period that spanned three presidential administrations and included a global pandemic — the average annual unemployment rate in the U.S. has fluctuated between 3.6% and 8.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
These same cyclical patterns are also evident in Maryland, where the job market is supported largely by the professional and scientific and public administration industries. The annual unemployment rate in the state was 3.2% in 2022, a multi-decade low. However, conditions for job seekers have not always been so favorable.
According to BLS data going back to 2016, the year Donald Trump was elected president, the annual jobless rate has been as high as 6.8% in Maryland.
This is how Maryland’s job market has changed since 2016.
2016: 4.5% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.5% (4.9% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 66.9% (62.8% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Maryland: 135,091
2017: 4.2% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.2% (4.4% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 67.6% (62.9% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Maryland: 129,316
2018: 3.9% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 3.9% (3.9% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 67.8% (62.9% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Maryland: 124,150
2019: 3.6% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 3.6% (3.7% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 68.8% (63.1% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Maryland: 113,048
2020: 6.8% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 6.8% (8.1% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 66.5% (61.7% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Maryland: 210,055
2021: 5.8% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.8% (5.3% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 65.0% (61.7% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Maryland: 168,222
2022: 3.2% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (3.6% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.9% (62.2% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Maryland: 102,813
|Year
|Maryland unemployment rate (%)
|U.S. unemployment rate (%)
|Unemployed population in Maryland
|2016
|4.5
|4.9
|135,091
|2017
|4.2
|4.4
|129,316
|2018
|3.9
|3.9
|124,150
|2019
|3.6
|3.7
|113,048
|2020
|6.8
|8.1
|210,055
|2021
|5.8
|5.3
|168,222
|2022
|3.2
|3.6
|102,813
