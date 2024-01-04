Special Report

How Wisconsin's Job Market Has Fared Since Trump Was Elected

In an era of economic uncertainty, the U.S. job market remains resilient. After falling to 3.7% in November 2023, the national unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months, the longest streak in over 50 years.

Of course, if history is any guide, much of the economy is subject to boom and bust cycles — and the job market is no exception. In the last seven years — a period that spanned three presidential administrations and included a global pandemic — the average annual unemployment rate in the U.S. has fluctuated between 3.6% and 8.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These same cyclical patterns are also evident in Wisconsin, where the job market is supported largely by the manufacturing and retail trade industries. The annual unemployment rate in the state was 2.9% in 2022, a multi-decade low. However, conditions for job seekers have not always been so favorable.

According to BLS data going back to 2016, the year Donald Trump was elected president, the annual jobless rate has been as high as 6.3% in Wisconsin.

This is how Wisconsin’s job market has changed since 2016.

2016: 4.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.0% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.1% (62.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Wisconsin: 121,722

2017: 3.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.3% (4.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.0% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Wisconsin: 102,409

2018: 3.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.0% (3.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.3% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Wisconsin: 93,239

2019: 3.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.3% (3.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.6% (63.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Wisconsin: 98,901

2020: 6.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.8% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Wisconsin: 197,294

2021: 3.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.8% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.7% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Wisconsin: 118,698

2022: 2.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 2.9% (3.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.0% (62.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Wisconsin: 90,079

Year Wisconsin unemployment rate (%) U.S. unemployment rate (%) Unemployed population in Wisconsin
2016 4.0 4.9 121,722
2017 3.3 4.4 102,409
2018 3.0 3.9 93,239
2019 3.3 3.7 98,901
2020 6.3 8.1 197,294
2021 3.8 5.3 118,698
2022 2.9 3.6 90,079

