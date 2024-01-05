The American Guns Used to Fight the Global War on Terror

The Global War on Terrorism quickly followed the events of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. American soldiers outfitted with some of the best arms, aircraft, and vehicles descended on the Middle East for the next two decades, aiming to quell terrorist activities in the region.
Although aircraft, naval vessels, and armored vehicles were some of the most valuable assets deployed, infantry troops were ultimately the ones to maintain order. These troops were outfitted with a series of American-made guns — sniper rifles, shotguns, battle rifles, and more — some with service lives dating back more than half a century. (These are the 50 most popular guns of all time.)
To identify the American guns used in the Global War on Terrorism, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed multiple catalogs of modern American firearms from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used in militaries worldwide. We ordered these weapons alphabetically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of weapon, year introduced, manufacturer, maximum effective range, and caliber of each weapon.
The Remington M2010 ESR (Enhanced Sniper Rifle) was introduced to service in 2011 as a standard tactical sniper rifle. It is a modern iteration of the Remington Model 700, which was renowned for its accuracy and consistency. The M2010 ESR is chambered for the Winchester 300 magnum round with a 5-round magazine, comes standard with the Leupold Mk IV tactical scope, and it has a maximum effective range of 3,935 ft. (These are the classic long-range sniper rifles of World War II.)
Sniper rifles were not the only guns issued to troops during this conflict. Shotguns like the Mossberg Model 590 or carbines the Colt M4 came standard issue, as did sidearms like Colt M1911. All of these guns and more added to the combat effectiveness of American troops when they fought the Global War on Terror.
Here are the American guns used to fight the Global War on Terrorism:
Barrett M107
- > Type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
- > Year introduced: 2008
- > Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- > Maximum effective range: 1,850
- > Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)
Barrett M82
- > Type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
- > Year introduced: 1982
- > Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- > Maximum effective range: 1,850
- > Caliber: 12.7x99mm NATO
Beretta M9
- > Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- > Year introduced: 1990
- > Manufacturer: Beretta
- > Maximum effective range: 164
- > Caliber: 9×19 parabellum
BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2
- > Type: Anti-tank guided-missile system
- > Year introduced: 1970
- > Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
- > Maximum effective range: 12,303
- > Caliber: 127mm / 152mm
Browning M2
- > Type: General purpose machine gun
- > Year introduced: 1921
- > Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- > Maximum effective range: 6,550
- > Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)
Colt / AAI M203
- > Type: Single-shot breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
- > Year introduced: 1969
- > Manufacturer: AAI Corporation / Colt Firearms / Airtronic
- > Maximum effective range: 480
- > Caliber: 40c46mm
Colt M16A2
- > Type: Assault rifle
- > Year introduced: 1983
- > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- > Maximum effective range: 1,969
- > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO
Colt M16A4
- > Type: Assault rifle
- > Year introduced: 1990
- > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- > Maximum effective range: 1,968
- > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO
Colt M1911
- > Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- > Year introduced: 1911
- > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- > Maximum effective range: 82
- > Caliber: .45 ACP
Colt M4
- > Type: Assault carbine
- > Year introduced: 1994
- > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Remington Arms
- > Maximum effective range: 1,640
- > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO
Colt M45 MEU
- > Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- > Year introduced: 1986
- > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- > Maximum effective range: 165
- > Caliber: .45 ACP
Colt Model 635
- > Type: Submachine gun
- > Year introduced: 1982
- > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- > Maximum effective range: 328
- > Caliber: 9x19mm parabellum
Fabrique Nationale M240
- > Type: General purpose machine gun
- > Year introduced: 1977
- > Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- > Maximum effective range: 5,905
- > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG
- > Type: Light machine gun
- > Year introduced: 1984
- > Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- > Maximum effective range: 2,600
- > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO
FGM-148 Javelin
- > Type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
- > Year introduced: 1996
- > Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
- > Maximum effective range: 8,202
- > Caliber: 127mm
FIM-92 Stinger
- > Type: Air defense missile system
- > Year introduced: 1981
- > Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
- > Maximum effective range: 15,750
- > Caliber: 70mm
FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)
- > Type: Automatic assault rifle
- > Year introduced: 2009
- > Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- > Maximum effective range: 1,640
- > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO
GAU-17/A Minigun
- > Type: Six-barrel gatling gun
- > Year introduced: 1965
- > Manufacturer: General Electric
- > Maximum effective range: 3,280
- > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
HK M27 IAR
- > Type: Designated marksman rifle
- > Year introduced: 2011
- > Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- > Maximum effective range: 1,800
- > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO
HK XM25 CDTE
- > Type: Smart grenade launcher
- > Year introduced: 2015
- > Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- > Maximum effective range: 1,640
- > Caliber: 25x40mm grenade
Kel-Tec KSG
- > Type: Pump-action bullpup shotgun
- > Year introduced: 2011
- > Manufacturer: Kel-Tec CNC Industries
- > Maximum effective range: 130
- > Caliber: 12-gauge
Kimber Custom
- > Type: Semi-automatic single-action pistol
- > Year introduced: 1997
- > Manufacturer: Kimber Manufacturing
- > Maximum effective range: 165
- > Caliber: .45 ACP
M110 SASS
- > Type: Designated marksman rifle
- > Year introduced: 2007
- > Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- > Maximum effective range: 2,624
- > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
M134 Minigun
- > Type: Six-barrel gattling gun
- > Year introduced: 1963
- > Manufacturer: General Electric
- > Maximum effective range: 3,280
- > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)
- > Type: Man-portable, disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
- > Year introduced: 1987
- > Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
- > Maximum effective range: 985
- > Caliber: 84mm
M21 Sniper Weapon System
- > Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- > Year introduced: 1969
- > Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
- > Maximum effective range: 2,263
- > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
M231 FPW
- > Type: Special vehicle carbine
- > Year introduced: 1980
- > Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
- > Maximum effective range: 984
- > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO
M32 MGL
- > Type: Six-shot grenade launcher
- > Year introduced: 2006
- > Manufacturer: Milkor
- > Maximum effective range: 1,315
- > Caliber: 40x46mm grenade
M39 EMR
- > Type: Designated marksman rifle
- > Year introduced: 2008
- > Manufacturer: USMC Armorers
- > Maximum effective range: 2,550
- > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
M72 LAW
- > Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- > Year introduced: 1963
- > Manufacturer: Talley Industries
- > Maximum effective range: 1,640
- > Caliber: 66mm
M79
- > Type: Single-shot grenade launcher
- > Year introduced: 1961
- > Manufacturer: Various contractors
- > Maximum effective range: 1,150
- > Caliber: 40x46mm
Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR
- > Type: Designated marksman rifle
- > Year introduced: 2004
- > Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
- > Maximum effective range: 1,500
- > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
Mossberg Model 590
- > Type: Pump-action shotgun
- > Year introduced: 1975
- > Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
- > Maximum effective range: 130
- > Caliber: 12-gauge
Remington M2010 ESR
- > Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- > Year introduced: 2011
- > Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- > Maximum effective range: 3,935
- > Caliber: .300 Winchester Magnum
Remington M24 SWS
- > Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- > Year introduced: 1987
- > Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- > Maximum effective range: 2,624
- > Caliber: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO
Remington M40
- > Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- > Year introduced: 1966
- > Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- > Maximum effective range: 3,280
- > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
Remington M870
- > Type: Pump-action shotgun
- > Year introduced: 1950
- > Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- > Maximum effective range: 120
- > Caliber: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge
Remington MSR
- > Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- > Year introduced: 2013
- > Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- > Maximum effective range: 4,920
- > Caliber: .338 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO
Saco Mk 19
- > Type: Automatic grenade launcher
- > Year introduced: 1967
- > Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- > Maximum effective range: 4,500
- > Caliber: 40x53mm
Stoner SR-25
- > Type: Designated marksman rifle
- > Year introduced: 1990
- > Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- > Maximum effective range: 2,625
- > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
