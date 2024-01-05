Special Report

The American Guns Used to Fight the Global War on Terror

The Global War on Terrorism quickly followed the events of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. American soldiers outfitted with some of the best arms, aircraft, and vehicles descended on the Middle East for the next two decades, aiming to quell terrorist activities in the region.

Although aircraft, naval vessels, and armored vehicles were some of the most valuable assets deployed, infantry troops were ultimately the ones to maintain order. These troops were outfitted with a series of American-made guns — sniper rifles, shotguns, battle rifles, and more — some with service lives dating back more than half a century. (These are the 50 most popular guns of all time.)

To identify the American guns used in the Global War on Terrorism, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed multiple catalogs of modern American firearms from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used in militaries worldwide. We ordered these weapons alphabetically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of weapon, year introduced, manufacturer, maximum effective range, and caliber of each weapon.

The Remington M2010 ESR (Enhanced Sniper Rifle) was introduced to service in 2011 as a standard tactical sniper rifle. It is a modern iteration of the Remington Model 700, which was renowned for its accuracy and consistency. The M2010 ESR is chambered for the Winchester 300 magnum round with a 5-round magazine, comes standard with the Leupold Mk IV tactical scope, and it has a maximum effective range of 3,935 ft. (These are the classic long-range sniper rifles of World War II.)

Sniper rifles were not the only guns issued to troops during this conflict. Shotguns like the Mossberg Model 590 or carbines the Colt M4 came standard issue, as did sidearms like Colt M1911. All of these guns and more added to the combat effectiveness of American troops when they fought the Global War on Terror.

Here are the American guns used to fight the Global War on Terrorism:

Barrett M107

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • > Type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • > Year introduced: 2008
  • > Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,850
  • > Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)

Barrett M82

Source: Zachi Evenor / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
  • > Year introduced: 1982
  • > Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,850
  • > Caliber: 12.7x99mm NATO

Beretta M9

Source: Tivoly / iStock via Getty Images
  • > Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • > Year introduced: 1990
  • > Manufacturer: Beretta
  • > Maximum effective range: 164
  • > Caliber: 9×19 parabellum

BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Anti-tank guided-missile system
  • > Year introduced: 1970
  • > Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
  • > Maximum effective range: 12,303
  • > Caliber: 127mm / 152mm

Browning M2

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: General purpose machine gun
  • > Year introduced: 1921
  • > Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • > Maximum effective range: 6,550
  • > Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)

Colt / AAI M203

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Single-shot breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
  • > Year introduced: 1969
  • > Manufacturer: AAI Corporation / Colt Firearms / Airtronic
  • > Maximum effective range: 480
  • > Caliber: 40c46mm

Colt M16A2

Source: Armémuseum (The Swedish Army Museum) / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Assault rifle
  • > Year introduced: 1983
  • > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,969
  • > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

Colt M16A4

Source: zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • > Type: Assault rifle
  • > Year introduced: 1990
  • > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,968
  • > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

Colt M1911

Source: falcon_33 / Flickr
  • > Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • > Year introduced: 1911
  • > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • > Maximum effective range: 82
  • > Caliber: .45 ACP

Colt M4

Source: Bulgac / iStock via Getty Images
  • > Type: Assault carbine
  • > Year introduced: 1994
  • > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Remington Arms
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,640
  • > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

Colt M45 MEU

Source: Icikas8azp / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • > Year introduced: 1986
  • > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • > Maximum effective range: 165
  • > Caliber: .45 ACP

Colt Model 635

Colt SMG 635 by Quickload
Colt SMG 635 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Quickload
  • > Type: Submachine gun
  • > Year introduced: 1982
  • > Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • > Maximum effective range: 328
  • > Caliber: 9x19mm parabellum

Fabrique Nationale M240

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: General purpose machine gun
  • > Year introduced: 1977
  • > Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • > Maximum effective range: 5,905
  • > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Light machine gun
  • > Year introduced: 1984
  • > Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • > Maximum effective range: 2,600
  • > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO

FGM-148 Javelin

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
  • > Year introduced: 1996
  • > Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
  • > Maximum effective range: 8,202
  • > Caliber: 127mm

FIM-92 Stinger

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Air defense missile system
  • > Year introduced: 1981
  • > Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
  • > Maximum effective range: 15,750
  • > Caliber: 70mm

FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

Source: Arbal01 / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Automatic assault rifle
  • > Year introduced: 2009
  • > Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,640
  • > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO

GAU-17/A Minigun

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Six-barrel gatling gun
  • > Year introduced: 1965
  • > Manufacturer: General Electric
  • > Maximum effective range: 3,280
  • > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

HK M27 IAR

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • > Year introduced: 2011
  • > Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,800
  • > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

HK XM25 CDTE

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Smart grenade launcher
  • > Year introduced: 2015
  • > Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,640
  • > Caliber: 25x40mm grenade

Kel-Tec KSG

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Pump-action bullpup shotgun
  • > Year introduced: 2011
  • > Manufacturer: Kel-Tec CNC Industries
  • > Maximum effective range: 130
  • > Caliber: 12-gauge

Kimber Custom

Source: ranna / Flickr
  • > Type: Semi-automatic single-action pistol
  • > Year introduced: 1997
  • > Manufacturer: Kimber Manufacturing
  • > Maximum effective range: 165
  • > Caliber: .45 ACP

M110 SASS

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • > Year introduced: 2007
  • > Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • > Maximum effective range: 2,624
  • > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

M134 Minigun

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Six-barrel gattling gun
  • > Year introduced: 1963
  • > Manufacturer: General Electric
  • > Maximum effective range: 3,280
  • > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • > Type: Man-portable, disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
  • > Year introduced: 1987
  • > Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
  • > Maximum effective range: 985
  • > Caliber: 84mm

M21 Sniper Weapon System

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
  • > Year introduced: 1969
  • > Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
  • > Maximum effective range: 2,263
  • > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

M231 FPW

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Special vehicle carbine
  • > Year introduced: 1980
  • > Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
  • > Maximum effective range: 984
  • > Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

M32 MGL

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Six-shot grenade launcher
  • > Year introduced: 2006
  • > Manufacturer: Milkor
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,315
  • > Caliber: 40x46mm grenade

M39 EMR

M39 EMR by aUTHOR
M39 EMR (CC BY 3.0 DEED) by aUTHOR
  • > Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • > Year introduced: 2008
  • > Manufacturer: USMC Armorers
  • > Maximum effective range: 2,550
  • > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

M72 LAW

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • > Year introduced: 1963
  • > Manufacturer: Talley Industries
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,640
  • > Caliber: 66mm

M79

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Single-shot grenade launcher
  • > Year introduced: 1961
  • > Manufacturer: Various contractors
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,150
  • > Caliber: 40x46mm

Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • > Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • > Year introduced: 2004
  • > Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
  • > Maximum effective range: 1,500
  • > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

Mossberg Model 590

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Pump-action shotgun
  • > Year introduced: 1975
  • > Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • > Maximum effective range: 130
  • > Caliber: 12-gauge

Remington M2010 ESR

Source: MathKnight / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • > Year introduced: 2011
  • > Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • > Maximum effective range: 3,935
  • > Caliber: .300 Winchester Magnum

Remington M24 SWS

Source: zachievenor / Flickr
  • > Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • > Year introduced: 1987
  • > Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • > Maximum effective range: 2,624
  • > Caliber: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO

Remington M40

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • > Year introduced: 1966
  • > Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • > Maximum effective range: 3,280
  • > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

Remington M870

Source: Burnyburnout / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Pump-action shotgun
  • > Year introduced: 1950
  • > Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • > Maximum effective range: 120
  • > Caliber: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge

Remington MSR

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • > Year introduced: 2013
  • > Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • > Maximum effective range: 4,920
  • > Caliber: .338 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO

Saco Mk 19

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • > Type: Automatic grenade launcher
  • > Year introduced: 1967
  • > Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • > Maximum effective range: 4,500
  • > Caliber: 40x53mm

Stoner SR-25

Source: zachievenor / Flickr
  • > Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • > Year introduced: 1990
  • > Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • > Maximum effective range: 2,625
  • > Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

