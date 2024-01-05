The American Guns Used to Fight the Global War on Terror

The Global War on Terrorism quickly followed the events of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. American soldiers outfitted with some of the best arms, aircraft, and vehicles descended on the Middle East for the next two decades, aiming to quell terrorist activities in the region.

Although aircraft, naval vessels, and armored vehicles were some of the most valuable assets deployed, infantry troops were ultimately the ones to maintain order. These troops were outfitted with a series of American-made guns — sniper rifles, shotguns, battle rifles, and more — some with service lives dating back more than half a century. (These are the 50 most popular guns of all time.)

To identify the American guns used in the Global War on Terrorism, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed multiple catalogs of modern American firearms from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used in militaries worldwide. We ordered these weapons alphabetically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of weapon, year introduced, manufacturer, maximum effective range, and caliber of each weapon.

The Remington M2010 ESR (Enhanced Sniper Rifle) was introduced to service in 2011 as a standard tactical sniper rifle. It is a modern iteration of the Remington Model 700, which was renowned for its accuracy and consistency. The M2010 ESR is chambered for the Winchester 300 magnum round with a 5-round magazine, comes standard with the Leupold Mk IV tactical scope, and it has a maximum effective range of 3,935 ft. (These are the classic long-range sniper rifles of World War II.)

Sniper rifles were not the only guns issued to troops during this conflict. Shotguns like the Mossberg Model 590 or carbines the Colt M4 came standard issue, as did sidearms like Colt M1911. All of these guns and more added to the combat effectiveness of American troops when they fought the Global War on Terror.

Here are the American guns used to fight the Global War on Terrorism: