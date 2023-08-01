The Classic Long-Range Sniper Rifles of World War II

Simo Häyhä was one of the most famous soldiers to serve in World War II – a Finnish military sniper credited with more than 500 confirmed kills, earning him the nickname “The White Death”. Simo managed this accomplishment with his incredible sharpshooting skills, and is known as the deadliest sniper in all of the Second World War. His influence in the war would give more credence to the importance of the sniper’s role in any military.

The necessity for long-range engagements became increasingly significant as World War II raged on. As a result, various nations developed sniper rifles that were capable of hitting targets from great distances. These were distributed among sniper units that would carry out covert operations taking down high-value targets and slowing the enemy’s advance. These rifles and the men that used them left a mark on modern warfare for decades to come, enabling strategic maneuvers and placing significant stress on enemy ranks through their ability to eliminate targets from substantial distances. (Here’s a look at every sniper rifle currently used by the U.S. military.)

To determine the longest-range sniper rifles of World War II, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the sniper rifles used during that conflict cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We ranked the rifles according to their maximum effective range. Supplemental data on country of origin, first year of service, and caliber, cartridge, and feed of the ammunition used by each rifle also comes from Military Factory.

One of the most notable long-range sniper rifles used during World War II was the German Mauser Karabiner 98k. It was the standard-issue infantry rifle for the German forces, and with good precision optics attached, it had a maximum effective range of nearly 2,000 feet. This was an incredible accomplishment at the time, allowing German snipers to engage enemies before they were within the effective range of most standard infantry rifles. The Mauser Karabiner 98k offered a good counterbalance to the British Lee-Enfield rifle models of the era.

On the other side of the battlefield was the Springfield Model 1903. It was based partially on the German Mauser, which was also copied by a few other bolt-action rifles of the time. Known for its consistency, it was the standard infantry rifle for U.S. troops from 1903 until the mid-1930s when it began to be replaced by the semi-automatic M1 Garand. However, it found a role as a dedicated sniper rifle and in other support positions. (Here are 17 guns Americans used to fight World War II.)

Most of the sniper rifles on this list made their initial appearance before or during World War I, but as part of their evolution found their way into their specialized sniper role. Telescopic sights and newer versions of each rifle aided in improving accuracy and range as time went on.