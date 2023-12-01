26 Iconic Military Aircraft Built by Lockheed Martin Jorge Alberto Leonardi / Wikimedia Commons

Lockheed Martin is one of the biggest names in the defense industry today. Many companies manufacture guns or vehicles for militaries around the world, but Lockheed Martin’s specialty is aircraft. The U.S. military buys a large amount of aircraft from Lockheed Martin, and over the years, some of these have become some of the most iconic in the world. (Lockheed Martin profits more from war than any other company on earth.)

Lockheed Martin was formed in 1995 through a merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta. Both of these companies have their roots prior to World War II — and Lockheed Martin still produces and sells many of the aircraft that were manufactured prior to the merger.

To identify the most iconic aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of Lockheed Martin aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft used by militaries around the world. We ordered these aircraft chronologically and included supplemental information about when each aircraft was introduced, the type of aircraft, its top speed, and its armament. We excluded aircraft that did not did not make it out of the prototype or concept phase.

The C-130 Hercules aircraft, though it first entered service in the 1950s, is still wildly popular with militaries around the world for a series of roles. However, for the sake of this list, we are limiting the number of the aircraft’s variations as there are many variations for this aircraft in a number of roles, including, transport, tanker, electronic warfare, and bomber among others.

One of the newest and most iconic aircraft made by Lockheed Martin is the F-35 Lightning II. This fifth generation fighter jet has only entered service within the last decade. It can be outfitted for a number of operational needs and as such its arsenal includes Sidewinder missiles, AIM missiles, guided bombs, cluster bombs, and some are capable of carrying a nuclear ordnance.

The F-22 Raptor is another popular fighter jet that emerged in the last two decades. This jet is capable of hitting Mach 2, making it an ideal interceptor for air-to-air combat. Like the F-35, the F-22 Raptor is outfitted with a series of air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, cruise missiles, and guided bombs. (These are the 42 most popular fighter jets used in today’s air forces.)

Here is a look at the most iconic aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin:

26. P-38 Lightning

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1939

1939 Top speed: 414 mph

414 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, 12.7mm Browning heavy machine gun, aerial rockets, conventional drop bombs

25. Hudson

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole aircraft

Multirole aircraft Year introduced: 1939

1939 Top speed: 249 mph

249 mph Armament: Browning machine guns, conventional drop bombs, depth charges

24. Ventura / Harpoon

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bomber aircraft

Bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1942

1942 Top speed: 322 mph

322 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, torpedoes, depth charges

23. C-69 Constellation (Model L-049)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Electronic warfare / transport aircraft

Electronic warfare / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1945

1945 Top speed: 346 mph

346 mph Armament: None

22. P-80 / F-80 Shooting Star

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1945

1945 Top speed: 577 mph

577 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, conventional drop bombs, HVAR rockets

21. F-94 Starfire

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1950

1950 Top speed: 585 mph

585 mph Armament: 12.7mm Browning M3 machine guns, Mighty Mouse aerial rockets

20. U-2 Dragon Lady

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: High-altitude surveillance aircraft

High-altitude surveillance aircraft Year introduced: 1955

1955 Top speed: 475 mph

475 mph Armament: None

19. C-130 Hercules

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Top speed: 373 mph

373 mph Armament: None

18. F-104 Starfighter

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1958

1958 Top speed: 1320 mph

1320 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Selenia Aspide missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods

17. P-3 Orion

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Anti-submarine warfare aircraft

Anti-submarine warfare aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Top speed: 466 mph

466 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles

16. A-12 (Archangel 12)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: High-altitude strategic reconnaissance stealth aircraft

High-altitude strategic reconnaissance stealth aircraft Year introduced: 1963

1963 Top speed: 2212 mph

2212 mph Armament: None

15. SR-71 (Blackbird)

Type: High-altitude strategic reconnaissance stealth aircraft

High-altitude strategic reconnaissance stealth aircraft Year introduced: 1966

1966 Top speed: 2274 mph

2274 mph Armament: None

14. C-5 Galaxy

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft

Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Top speed: 578 mph

578 mph Armament: None

13. S-3 Viking

Type: Anti-submarine warfare aircraft

Anti-submarine warfare aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Top speed: 506 mph

506 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, Maverick missiles

12. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter

Lightweight multirole fighter Year introduced: 1978

1978 Top speed: 1317 mph

1317 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, guided bombs

11. F-117 Nighthawk

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Stealth strike aircraft

Stealth strike aircraft Year introduced: 1982

1982 Top speed: 646 mph

646 mph Armament: Laser guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, Maverick missiles, HARM anti-radiation / anti-radar missiles, Sidewinder missiles

10. A-4AR Fightinghawk

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Top speed: 671 mph

671 mph Armament: 20mm Colt Mk 12 internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, drop bombs, rocket pods

9. C-130J Super Hercules

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: None

8. F-16I Sufa (Storm)

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter

Lightweight multirole fighter Year introduced: 2004

2004 Top speed: 1501 mph

1501 mph Armament: 20mm internal cannon, short-range air-to-air missiles, guided bombs, rocket pods

7. F-22 Raptor

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Top speed: 1599 mph

1599 mph Armament: 20mm internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, cruise missiles, guided bombs

6. MC-130J Commando II

Type: Transport / special forces aerial refueler

Transport / special forces aerial refueler Year introduced: 2011

2011 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: None

5. HC-130J Combat King II

Type: Transport / search and rescue / aerial refueling aircraft

Transport / search and rescue / aerial refueling aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Top speed: 364 mph

364 mph Armament: None

4. F-35 Lightning II

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Top speed: 1199 mph

1199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U, Sidewinder missiles, AIM missiles, guided bombs, Brimstone missiles, Stormshadow missiles, cluster bombs

3. AC-130J Ghostrider

Type: Ground attack / close-air support special mission aircraft

Ground attack / close-air support special mission aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A, 105mm M102 field howitzer, AGM-176 Griffin missiles, GBU-44/B Viper Strike guided bombs, Hellfire guided missiles

2. F-16V (Viper)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fourth generation fighter

Fourth generation fighter Year introduced: 2017

2017 Top speed: 917 mph

917 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, guided bombs, rocket pods

1. VH-92 (Marine One)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift presidential / VIP helicopter

Medium-lift presidential / VIP helicopter Year introduced: 2021

2021 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: None

