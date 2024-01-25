The World's Most Iconic Strike Fighter Aircraft Since WWII

Strike fighter aircraft mark an important step in the evolution of military aircraft since World War II. Built to serve a few combat roles, these aircraft are capable of carrying out tactical strikes or bombings as well as engaging in air-to-air combat. Previous generations of aircraft attempted to merge these functions of combat aircraft, but it was not until the 1960s and 1970s that strike aircraft fully emerged as a class of its own. (This is every major fighter plane flown by the US Air Force. )

There is an important distinction to make between aircraft that might fall into this category. Although the term “strike fighter” emerged during World War II, the aircraft of that time did not truly fall into that category. Instead, many were fighter-bomber aircraft modified to accommodate more features, whether in a fighter or bomber aspect. Strike fighter aircraft were originally designed for this multirole.

Many of the strike fighter aircraft in military service today were first introduced during the third and fourth generations of fighter jets. The newest generation of aircraft being developed today is employing many of the aspects of strike fighter aircraft but with more of a focus on stealth.

To identify the world’s most iconic strike fighter aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We only included post-WWII aircraft that made it out of the prototype phase and had more than 100 units produced in total. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, year entered service, country of origin, manufacturer, units produced, top speed, and armament.

The F-15E Strike Eagle, true to its name, is one of the most iconic strike fighter aircraft of the fourth generation. It entered service in 1988 as a product of McDonnell Douglas and Boeing. The Strike Eagle is also one of the fastest aircraft in its class, capable of hitting top speeds over 1,600 mph.

In terms of armament, the Strike Eagle is outfitted with the standard automatic cannon and a series of air-to-air missiles, including Sidewinders and Sparrows. Additionally, Maverick air-to-ground missiles come standard along with laser-guided or conventional drop bombs.

Here is a look at the world’s most iconic strike fighter aircraft.