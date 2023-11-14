Every Major Fighter Plane Flown by the US Air Force Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The F-35 Lightning II is the new face of U.S. military aircraft. It comes as the fifth generation of modern fighter jets is now in play on the world stage. Fifth-generation fighter jets are designed with an emphasis on stealth technology and radar evasion. These modern fighter jets build on decades of technology and the numerous fighter planes of previous generations dating back to World War II.

The common denominator with all these fighter planes is that they are all meant for air-to-air engagement. Many of the modern jets are capable of engaging enemy forces in the air as well as on the ground. The United States has been at the forefront of manufacturing these aircraft, and as it stands now, has the most comprehensive fleet of fighter jets in the world. (These are every plane in the U.S. military.)

To determine every major fighter plane used by the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of U.S. aircraft from Military Factory. We ordered these aircraft chronologically by the year they were introduced. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, manufacturer, total aircraft produced, and top speed. We excluded some lesser-known aircraft and those with smaller production runs.

All of the aircraft listed are capable of takeoff from standard runways, but there has been a critical evolution in how fighter planes take off since World War II. At that time, the importance of aircraft carriers was fully realized, having played a pivotal role in the Pacific Theater. As such, many of the fighter planes and aircraft that followed were adapted for carrier-based takeoff and landing. Some of these aircraft even have variants that are capable of vertical takeoff and landing. (These are America’s 15 planes that fly on aircraft carriers.)

The AV-8B Harrier II is a perfect example of such carrier-based aircraft. These fighter jets entered service in 1985 and can take off or land practically anywhere, fully utilizing their VTOL system. The Harrier II is capable of carrying laser-guided bombs, air-to-air missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and they come standard with a 25mm GAU-12U Equalizer machine gun in an under-fuselage pod.

Following the Harrier II and F-18 Hornets of the early 1980s, the F/A-18 Super Hornet was the next evolution of carrier-based aircraft. This jet entered service in 1999 and is capable of hitting supersonic speeds of roughly 1,200 mph. It can be outfitted with Sidewinder, Harpoon, HARM, and Maverick missiles, as well as a series of laser-guided bombs or nuclear bombs. Currently, only seven nations — outside of the United States — have these jets in their possession.

Here is a look at every major fighter plane in the U.S. military:

40. Curtiss P-36 Hawk (Hawk 75/Mohawk)

Year introduced: 1938

1938 Type: Monoplane fighter aircraft

Monoplane fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Curtiss Aeroplane Company

Curtiss Aeroplane Company Total aircraft produced: 1,115

1,115 Top speed: 322 mph

39. Brewster F2A (Buffalo)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1939

1939 Type: Monoplane fighter

Monoplane fighter Manufacturer: Brewster Aeronautical Corporation

Brewster Aeronautical Corporation Total aircraft produced: 509

509 Top speed: 321 mph

38. Lockheed P-38 Lightning

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Year introduced: 1939

1939 Type: Heavy fighter-bomber aircraft

Heavy fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Lockheed Aircraft Corporation

Lockheed Aircraft Corporation Total aircraft produced: 9,923

9,923 Top speed: 414 mph

37. Grumman F4F Wildcat

Source: KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1940

1940 Type: Carrierborne monoplane fighter aircraft

Carrierborne monoplane fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Total aircraft produced: 7,722

7,722 Top speed: 332 mph

36. Bell P-39 Airacobra

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1941

1941 Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft

Bell Aircraft Total aircraft produced: 9588

9588 Top speed: 386 mph

35. Curtiss P-40 Warhawk

Source: Fox Photos / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1941

1941 Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Total aircraft produced: 16,800

16,800 Top speed: 378 mph

34. Douglas A-20 Havoc / Boston

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1941

1941 Type: Night-fighter aircraft

Night-fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft Company

Douglas Aircraft Company Total aircraft produced: 7,478

7,478 Top speed: 339 mph

33. North American P-51 Mustang

Source: Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1942

1942 Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Total aircraft produced: 15,586

15,586 Top speed: 437 mph

32. Republic P-47 Thunderbolt

Year introduced: 1942

1942 Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Republic Aviation Corporation

Republic Aviation Corporation Total aircraft produced: 15,660

15,660 Top speed: 433 mph

31. Vought F4U Corsair

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1942

1942 Type: Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft

Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Vought

Vought Total aircraft produced: 12,571

12,571 Top speed: 446 mph

30. Bell P-63 Kingcobra

Source: richard neville / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1943

1943 Type: Fighter aircraft

Fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft

Bell Aircraft Total aircraft produced: 3,303

3,303 Top speed: 410 mph

29. Brewster F3A (F4U-1) Corsair

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1943

1943 Type: Carrierborne single-engine fighter

Carrierborne single-engine fighter Manufacturer: Brewster Aeronautical Corporation

Brewster Aeronautical Corporation Total aircraft produced: 600

600 Top speed: 416 mph

28. Grumman F6F Hellcat

Source: rancho_runner / iStock via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1943

1943 Type: Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft

Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Total aircraft produced: 12,272

12,272 Top speed: 380 mph

27. Northrop P-61 / F-61 Black Widow

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1943

1943 Type: Night fighter aircraft

Night fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Northrop

Northrop Total aircraft produced: 742

742 Top speed: 366 mph

26. Grumman F8F Bearcat

Source: KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1945

1945 Type: Carrierborne fighter / interceptor aircraft

Carrierborne fighter / interceptor aircraft Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Total aircraft produced: 1,266

1,266 Top speed: 421 mph

25. Lockheed P-80 / F-80 Shooting Star

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1945

1945 Type: Jet-powered fighter-bomber aircraft

Jet-powered fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Lockheed Aircraft Corporation

Lockheed Aircraft Corporation Total aircraft produced: 1,715

1,715 Top speed: 577 mph

24. Grumman F9F Panther

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Year introduced: 1949

1949 Type: Carrierborne fighter

Carrierborne fighter Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Total aircraft produced: 1,382

1,382 Top speed: 545 mph

23. Lockheed F-94 Starfire

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Year introduced: 1950

1950 Type: All-weather interceptor aircraft

All-weather interceptor aircraft Manufacturer: Lockheed Aircraft Corporation

Lockheed Aircraft Corporation Total aircraft produced: 853

853 Top speed: 585 mph

22. Grumman F9F Cougar

Source: 37467370@N08 / Flickr

Year introduced: 1952

1952 Type: Carrierborne fighter aircraft

Carrierborne fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Total aircraft produced: 1,392

1,392 Top speed: 647 mph

21. F-100 Super Saber

Source: Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1954

1954 Type: Tactical reconnaissance / bomber aircraft

Tactical reconnaissance / bomber aircraft Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Total aircraft produced: 2,294

2,294 Top speed: 864 mph

20. North American F-100 Super Sabre

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1954

1954 Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Total aircraft produced: 2,294

2,294 Top speed: 864 mph

19. North American FJ-2 / FJ-3 Fury

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1954

1954 Type: Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft

Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Total aircraft produced: 741

741 Top speed: 676 mph

18. CONVAIR F-102 Delta Dagger

Year introduced: 1956

1956 Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Manufacturer: CONVAIR

CONVAIR Total aircraft produced: 1,000

1,000 Top speed: 825 mph

17. Douglas A-4 Skyhawk

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1956

1956 Type: Light attack carrierborne fighter aircraft

Light attack carrierborne fighter aircraft Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Total aircraft produced: 2,960

2,960 Top speed: 645 mph

16. F-102 Delta Dagger

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Year introduced: 1956

1956 Type: Single-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft

Single-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft Manufacturer: CONVAIR

CONVAIR Total aircraft produced: 1,000

1,000 Top speed: 825 mph

15. F-101 Voodoo

Source: Evening Standard / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1957

1957 Type: Twin-engine interceptor

Twin-engine interceptor Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Total aircraft produced: 885

885 Top speed: 1,134 mph

14. Vought F-8 Crusader

Year introduced: 1957

1957 Type: Carrierborne naval fighter aircraft

Carrierborne naval fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Vought

Vought Total aircraft produced: 1,219

1,219 Top speed: 1,118 mph

13. F-104 Starfighter

Year introduced: 1958

1958 Type: Single-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft

Single-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft Manufacturer: Lockheed Aircraft Corporation

Lockheed Aircraft Corporation Total aircraft produced: 2,578

2,578 Top speed: 1,320 mph

12. F-106 Delta Dart

Year introduced: 1959

1959 Type: Single-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft

Single-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft Manufacturer: CONVAIR

CONVAIR Total aircraft produced: 350

350 Top speed: 1,487 mph

11. F-4 Phantom II

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1960

1960 Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Total aircraft produced: 5,195

5,195 Top speed: 1,473 mph

10. F-111 Aardvark

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Year introduced: 1967

1967 Type: Long-range strategic medium bomber / Tactical strike aircraft

Long-range strategic medium bomber / Tactical strike aircraft Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Total aircraft produced: 554

554 Top speed: 1,650 mph

9. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1974

1974 Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Total aircraft produced: 712

712 Top speed: 1,544 mph

8. F-15 Eagle

Year introduced: 1976

1976 Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Total aircraft produced: 1,500

1,500 Top speed: 1,875 mph

7. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Year introduced: 1978

1978 Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin Total aircraft produced: 4,604

4,604 Top speed: 1,317 mph

6. F/A-18 Hornet

Source: JohnnyPowell / E+ via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1983

1983 Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop Total aircraft produced: 1,480

1,480 Top speed: 1,190 mph

5. AV-8B Harrier II

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1985

1985 Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems Total aircraft produced: 500

500 Top speed: 665 mph

4. F-15E Strike Eagle

Year introduced: 1988

1988 Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Total aircraft produced: 420

420 Top speed: 1,653 mph

3. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Year introduced: 1999

1999 Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Total aircraft produced: 615

615 Top speed: 1,187 mph

2. F-22 Raptor

Year introduced: 2005

2005 Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft

Air dominance fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

Boeing / Lockheed Martin Total aircraft produced: 195

195 Top speed: 1,599 mph

1. F-35 Lightning II

Year introduced: 2016

2016 Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft

Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems Total aircraft produced: 785

785 Top speed: 1,199 mph

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.