For better or worse, many American cities are defined largely by their local economy. Places like Las Vegas and Miami are major international tourist hubs, while Houston is a global energy leader, and Detroit is practically synonymous with the U.S. auto industry. (Here is a look at the most iconic job in every state.)

Similarly, there are many cities in the United States that stand out for having a large creative class workforce. Creative class occupations — defined as those that typically require high levels of creative thinking — span multiple industries, including architecture, the arts, engineering, technology, and business. These types of jobs usually require at least a bachelor’s degree and tend to be well paying. They are also a key driver of innovation, economic growth, and culture in the United States.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the cities with the largest creative classes. We ranked metro areas on employment within “creative class” occupations — based on classifications from the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture — as a percentage of all occupations in 2022.

Among the 40 metro areas on this list, creative class occupations make up anywhere from 16.7% to over 30% of all jobs. Several of these places are large, so-called “superstar” cities that regularly draw in young, college-educated, and upwardly mobile professionals. These cities include Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

While this list includes places that are well known for the presence of creative class jobs, such as Silicon Valley and Washington D.C., others have only recently emerged as creative class hubs. Metro areas like Charlotte, North Carolina; Des Moines, Iowa; and Lincoln, Nebraska — all of which rank on this list — have reported greater than 40% increases in creative class employment in the last five years alone. (Here is a look at America’s 25 booming industries.)

These are the U.S. cities with the largest creative classes.