Walgreens vs. CVS: How They Compare, Price Differences & More

Walgreens vs. CVS. That is a popular debate that often resonates with people who visit these stores. They are similar products. Additionally, you can get rewards for every time you spend something at their stores. Both stores do a lot of branded products and also offer some of the usual main brand products.

But which store is better? CVS? Or Walgreens? To analyze the CVS vs. Walgreens debate, you need to look at everything the stores offer and how they differ from one another. Mainly, you have to look at some of the basic items you might get at these stores. While you won’t do your main grocery shopping at these stores all the time, they are nice to have because of their convenience. It is good to know what products they offer and how much they cost.

We are looking at 25 products (in alphabetical order) at both stores. The goal is to compare select items while also showcasing how the reward systems work. It is not the most admired grocery store, but it is a good option. With that said, let’s take a look.

25. Acne Products

CVS Acne Control Cleanser: $6.59 (5 Ounce)

Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser: $5.49 (5 Ounce)

You may have pores or some acne you need to take care of. This still affects some adults. Walgreens dominates if you are purchasing acne products without a reward system. However, if you sign up for CVS reward systems, you can get 30 percent off any item on most Thursdays. CVS also offers little sale coupons that mark the original price down. Walgreens offers 1 percent for every dollar you spend at the store. If you are using the reward system, CVS wins.

24. Beauty Products

CVS Makeup Prime & Stay Finishing Powder: $4.00

Walgreens Prime & Stay Finishing Powder: $4.00

Makeup is subjective. But both companies have similar prices for their powers. But when it comes to the CVS vs. Walgreens battle, you probably can get slightly cheaper prices at CVS by using the reward system. If you are not getting a direct discount, you can use your 40 percent off marker at the start of the sale week.

23. Beer

16 Ounce Coors Light (15 Bottles) at CVS: $22.99

16 Ounce Coors Light (15 Bottles) at Walgreens: $15.99

You will probably get beer from one of these stores if you are on vacation, and they are the only stores nearby. This would likely be a scenario in a big city like New York and Las Vegas. If you need to go to one store, Walgreens is your pick. Even with a store discount, CVS still has higher-priced beer than Walgreens.

22. BOUNTY Select-A-Size Paper Towels

4 Double Rolls of BOUNTY Select-A Size Paper Towels at CVS: $16.99

4 Double Rolls of BOUNTY Select-A Size Paper Towels at Walgreens: $14.49

We all need paper towels. If you have to pick a winner in the CVS vs. Walgreens debate for this product, you should choose Walgreens. Overall, you might get a discount on paper towels from your weekly markdown. But Walgreens wins because you can also get some discounts off this. They have the head start and win this battle.

21. Bread

20-Ounce CVS Amelia’s Wheat Bread: $2.69

20-Ounce Hostess Classic Wheat Bread from Walgreens: $2.99

Sandwich bread can go a long way. You can put anything on it, from cheese to peanut butter or jelly. Ultimately, both stores have similar prices if you are looking to get your sandwich bread here. But Walgreens gets the slight edge by about 30 cents. If you are in desperate need of bread, you should get it at Walgreens.

20. Butter

CVS: No Butter Sold at The Store

Walgreens Sweet Cream Salted Butter 16 ounce: $2.49

You will not find butter at CVS. Yes, they don’t sell it. Walgreens wins by default for even having a product. You may need butter for your sandwich bread. Therefore, you will find no better options than the sweet cream salted butter you will get at Walgreens.

19. Cereal

CVS Cheerios 8.9 ounce: $6.79

Walgreens Cheerios 8.9 ounce: $5.99

If you don’t have bread or butter, you can opt for cereal. Both stores have the main brands of cereal that could be the perfect quick breakfast energy blast you need. If you are looking for something slightly healthier, both stores have Cheerios. At CVS, you will get an 8.9-ounce box for $6.79. Walgreens will cost you about $6. Walgreens is the better option here if you are looking for cereal.

18. Chocolate and Candy

CVS Peanut Milk Chocolate M&M’s 10.05 ounce: $6.29

Walgreens Chocolate Candies M&Ms 10.05 Ounce: $5.99

There is nothing like chocolate and candy to indulge in. Both CVS and Walgreens sell the main candy brands. If you want Peanut M&M’s, it will likely cost you $6.29 at CVS. The price at Walgreens will be around $5.99. Remember, you can also get some great discounts with your CVS reward system. Those savings will drop the price down, giving CVS the edge.

17. Cold Medicine

CVS Health Multi-Symptom Nighttime Cold & Flu Relief, 8 Ounces: $8.29

Walgreens Brand Nighttime Cold & Flu Liquid Cherry: $9.99

When it comes to the CVS vs. Walgreens discussion, health is something to consider. Many people go to these stores alone for cold medicine. CVS carries many options, like Dayquil and Nyquil. Additionally, Walgreens also carries the same products. Both stores have their own brands. But Walgreens wins the battle of the cold medicines.

16. Dove Nutritive Moisture Solutions, 12 Ounce

12 Ounce CVS Dove Nutritive Solutions Moisture Shampoo: $5.29

12 Ounce Walgreens Dove Nutritive Solutions Moisture Shampoo: $4.79

You can get Dove bars of soap (pictured above) or shampoo bottles at either store. If you are opting for the shampoo battles, both companies have the same exact product. But Walgreens has a slight edge on this. Moreover, you will get a better deal on other Dove products at Walgreens.

15. Eggs

Nellies Free Range Eggs at CVS: $6.29

Walgreens Grade AA Cage Free Eggs: $3.79

Everyone was talking about eggs over the last year and how the prices went up. It’s no different with CVS and Walgreens. If you are picking up breakfast supplies and need to get eggs, Walgreens is the choice. You can get a dozen eggs from Walgreens for about $3.79. CVS has them at around $6. Even with a discount, it does not come close to Walgreens.

14. Honey

12 Ounce Gold Embem Featured Honey at CVS: $6.99 (58.2 cents per ounce)

24 Ounce Nice Pure Honey at Walgreens: $4.99 (0.42 cents per ounce)

Honey is sweet and delicious and goes well with bread and cookies. In this case, you can get it at either store. A bottle of honey at CVS will cost you about $6.99. But you can get a larger bottle (by about 12 ounces) at Walgreens for $4.99. That is a significant difference! Walgreens has a bigger bottle and a better price by miles.

13. Jam and Jelly

Smuckers Strawberry Preserves from CVS: $4.39 for 16 ounces ($0.274 per ounce)

Premium Strawberry Preserves from Walgreens: $2.79 for 13.5 ounces ($0.207 per ounce)

You may want some jam for your bread. Both stores have these options for you if you need them. CVS has a a jam product that costs you about $4.39. If you go to Walgreens, a 13.5 – ounce bottle will run about $2.79. When counting the amount you spend per ounce, Walgreens has the edge.

12. Liquid Dish Soap

CVS Branded Liquid Dish Soap: 20-Ounce Bottle for $1.69 (0.085 cents per ounce)

Smile & Save Liquid Dish Soap from Walgreens: 32-Ounce Bottle for $1.99 (0.062 cents per ounce)

When the dishes pile up, you need liquid soap to wash them. CVS and Walgreens both have solid options for liquid dish soap. More importantly, both stores have their branded soap options. You may want a simple bottle for a short-term solution. That is where CVS offers you a 20-ounce bottle for $1.69. But if you are looking for a slightly-larger product, then Walgreens is a good option with a 32-ounce bottle for $1.99.

11. Milk

CVS Horizon Organic Reduced Fat 2% Milk: $5.79

Walgreens 2% Milk: $3.99 per gallon

Milk is the perfect nutritional drink for your morning. You can use it on cereal or with other foods. If you are in a jam and need to get milk at either CVS or Walgreens, you have some choices. If you go to CVS, a gallon of 2% milk will cost you about $6. The option at Walgreens is much cheaper, costing you over a dollar less. It is a great disparity and should help you choose Walgreens to get milk.

10. Nuts

Let’s break this into four categories, as there are several different catgories of nuts. But for this case, we will discuss almonds, cashews, honey-roasted nuts, and mixed nuts.

Almonds

16 Ounce Gold Emblem Abound Unsalted Raw Natural Almonds from CVS: $5.99

16 Ounce Blue Diamond Almonds Whole Natural from Walgreens: $6.99

Almonds are healthy. Everyone should have some as part of their nutritional diet. CVS has almonds that run for about $6. But Walgreens has a similar product that may cost you about $7. In this case, CVS wins.

Cashews

17.5 Ounce Gold Emblem Abound Unsalted Whole Cashews from CVS: $10.99 (62.5 cents per ounce)

8.5 Ounce Nice Roasted Cashews from Walgreens: $3.99 (47 cents per ounce)

Cashews are awesome. Both stores offer different varieties of cashews. CVS goes for the big box option, which offers a 17.5-ounce tub for around $11. Walgreens has the smaller option, which is an 8.5-ounce version for around $4. When you account for cents per ounce, Walgreens wins the battle of cashews.

Honey Roasted Peanuts

34.5 Ounce Gold Emblem Honey Roasted Peanuts at CVS: $9.49 (27.5 cents per ounce)

16 Ounce Planters Peanuts at Walgreens: $5.49 (34 cents per ounce)

Honey Roasted Peanuts are a little sweeter. Both CVS and Walgreens have their own versions of them. The larger tub at CVS will cost you around $10. If you are looking for a smaller choice, Walgreens has you covered. In this case, CVS is actually cheaper. Buying in bulk will save you some money and will give you more for a longer time.

Mixed Nuts

10.3 Ounce Planters Regular Mixed Nuts at CVS: $7.99 (77.6 cents per ounce)

10.3 Ounce Mixed Nuts at Walgreens: $7.79 (.76 cents per ounce)

Mixed nuts are pretty similar at both stores. Both stores offer a similar size and product for the same price. Ultimately, Walgreens has a slightly lower price and is the better option if you want mixed nuts.

9. Oats

Quaker Oats at CVS: $3.49 for 18 ounces ($0.193 per ounce)

Quaker Oats at Walgreens: $5.29 for 24 ounces ($0.22 per ounce)

You might want some oatmeal for breakfast. CVS and Walgreens both offer Quaker Oats at their respective stores. Interestingly enough, CVS has the cheaper option for Quaker Oats oatmeal, even though they offer a smaller selection. Walgreens usually wins the head-to-head battle of identical products. But in this scenario, CVS takes the win.

8. Olive Oil

16 Ounce Gold Emblem Olive Oil: $10.79

8 Ounce Goya Olive Oil: $4.99

You might want to cook a meal. Therefore, you probably need some olive oil to cook up that next meal. CVS has a large option that will cost you approximately $11. But Walgreens has a smaller version that will only cost about $5. In the long run, the smaller version is cheaper and will be a great quick fix for what you need.

7. Pasta

16 Ounce CVS Barilla Penne: $1.99

16 Ounce Walgreens Barilla Penne: $1.99

If you cannot get olive oil, you may want to boil water for some pasta. In this scenario, both stores have the same Barilla brand at the same price. It is one of those rare occurrences where either store works. If you need pasta, go to the closest store available and you will find some good options for your quick and easy meal.

6. Peanut Butter

16 Ounce Jif Creamy Peanut Butter: $4.49

28-Ounce Jif Creamy Peanut Butter: $5.79 regular price ($3.99 with rewards)

You have your bread and jelly. Now, you need peanut butter. You can find Jif and Skippy brands at both CVS and Walgreens. It will cost you just over $4 to get some peanut butter at CVS. While the version at Walgreens is almost $6, it is around $4 when you put in your discounts. It really pays off to have some discounts and rewards with you.

5. Prescriptions

This is the only thing on the list with no real set prices. The price of your prescriptions will often depend on the health insurance you have. Then, it will also depend on what you need. Both stores combine for more than 40 percent of the prescription market. You can pick up your prescriptions curbside when you go to Walgreens. But CVS offers drive-thru options. Bottom line? You have some options to pick from when it comes to either store if you ever need prescriptions.

4. Sleep Medicine:

CVS Sleep Gummies (48 Count): $16.49

Wal-Sleep Z Pure Gummies at Walgreens (48 Count): $13.99

You might have trouble sleeping. In this case, you might want to get some sleep medication. Sleep gummies are a nice way to get the melatonin you need and go to sleep peacefully. CVS has several versions (as pictured above), including their own branded option for just over $16. Walgreens has their own version that will run around $14. Walgreens is the better choice because of the price.

3. Stomach Remedies

CVS Kaopectate 11 Ounce: $9.29

Walgreens Kaopectate 11 Ounce: $8.99

Your stomach hurts sometimes. When this happens, you will need a remedy. CVS and Walgreens each have a Kaopectate version they sell to the public. Likewise, you can find a store-brand version at CVSin vanilla flavor. The regular price is just over $7. But if you are a rewards member, you can get about 40 percent off the product. This can bring it down to less than $5. That is an amazing deal!

2. Tide Simply +Oxi Laundry Detergent, 31 fl. oz.

31 fluid ounce Tide Simply +Oxi Laundry Detergent at CVS: $3.79

31 fluid ounce Tide Simply +Oxi Laundry Detergent at Walgreens: $5.29

You probably made a mess or have a lot of dirty clothes and need some laundry detergent. When this happens, CVS or Walgreens might be the closest stores available. Both sell the same size Tide degergent. But CVS has the significantly cheaper option at just under $4 while Walgreens is a little over $5. CVS is the choice here.

1. Water Bottles

16.9 Ounce Gold Embrlem Purified Water Bottles (24 Count) from CVS: $3.49

16.9 Ounce Purified Water Bottles (24 Count) from Walgreens: $3.99

We all need water. When you need a large supply of it, you want the best prices. In this case, CVS has the slightly better option, with a 24-case of water bottles costing you just over $3. Walgreens will cost you at least $4. You have choices with your water selection, and each provides a different but respectable product.

