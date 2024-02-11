25 Worst Tourist Traps on Earth Eloi_Omella / iStock via Getty Images

Traveling is fun. We all want to do it. You will see many exciting places in your lifetime. But when you are traveling, you also want some peace. Going to the same place as everyone else is not fun. Think about the fact that you are squishing yourself into the same exact spot as everyone else. It does not make for a fun experience. You are also likely paying a lot of money for that.

We call that a tourist trap. It is the type of place that everyone wants to go to. It also is a place that will suck your wallet dry. Unfortunately, you are likely to spend much more money at these places than you would spend at a normal business. Some tourist trips don’t cost anything. But they still are just as uncomfortable to go to.

You already know what the 25 worst tourist traps in Europe are. Now, it’s time to look at the 25 worst tourist traps on Earth and look at the worst places to go. As we look at the worst tourist traps on Earth, we look at what makes them so bad and give better places for you to go on some locations. Come with us as we look at some places that may give you some claustrophobia.

25. Four Corners Monument

Source: YinYang / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There is nothing wrong with the Four Corners Monument. But think about what makes one place a tourist trap. In this case, it is a place where four states meet. Those states are Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah. But it costs some money to get here. Moreover, prepare yourself to shell out $8 just to see this monument. If you don’t like traffic, you should avoid this place. Four Corners Monument has such a long wait time that it feels like California traffic. These factors make it one of the worst tourist traps on Earth.

24. Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Source: dblight / E+ via Getty Images

Burj Khalifa is a beautiful spectacle. It is also relatively new, having opened in 2010. The building is 160 stories high. It also can cost over 700 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) to see the highest lounge in Burj Khalifa. Regular sky views cost about 80 AED. You have to pay something to see anything if you enter this structure. It is one of the worst tourist traps on Earth.

23. Graceland

Source: GDMatt66 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you liked Elvis Pressley, you probably would like Graceland. But the mansion that is dedicated to the career of one of the greatest musicians ever also comes with a price. The price for a tour price with a meal voucher is $225. If you want to tour without a meal voucher, it will still cost you $202. In addition to the tour costs, the gift shop also is pricey. Sunglasses worn by “The King” can run about $25. Graceland is one of the biggest tourist traps on Earth.

22. Rick’s Cafe in Morocco

If you ever go to Morocco, you may want to check out Rick’s Café Casablanca. This place is cool and hip. You need a reservation just to get in. Additionally, you need to dress in a certain way. But it is also completely overpriced. Look at the appetizers. The price for goat cheese with figs is 130 DHS. That would amount to about $35 in America. If you want a New York Grilled Steak, it will cost you about 225 DHS. It currently has a 4 rating on Trip Advisor. Some of the more critical reviews on the site included rude staff. There might be better places to check out if you are in Morocco.

21. Jemaa el-Fnaa Square

Source: Public Domain

After you are done going to Rick’s Cafe, you can take the train for a few hours and find yourself in Marrakesh. When you are here, you may find yourself in Jemaa el-Fnaa. Square. The square is nice itself. In fact, it even gets a 4 rating on Trip Advisor. But some people have complained about the spot being a tourist trap, with people attempting to sell overpriced merchandise. It is a tourist trap to avoid if you want to explore Morocco but save some money.

20. Uro’s Floating Islands in Peru

Source: Public Domain

A floating island seems cool. If you are in Peru, you will get a chance to see one. Uro’s Floating Islands in Peru offer a great highlight to anyone who visits. You can find this in Lake Titicaca, which is the largest lake in South America. You need to find a local operator to book a ticket. Some reviewers have called it a tourist trap because the local operator profits off the initial ticket. Then, any money the locals can get is pennies compared to the original price. Keep in mind that the people living on the Uros’ Floating Lakes have been there for centuries.

19. Wildlife Safaris at Kruger National Park

Wildlife Safaris at Kruger National Park are exceptional. But they are also costly. Prices can vary between $16,000 to $19,000 for several-day safaris. That takes a big chunk out of your wallet! Yes, you will see some cool animals. But you have to contend with an expensive bill and crowds. There are also many people who are also on the safari, which can make things especially crowded. That is what makes it one of the worst tourist traps you will ever encounter.

18. Sydney Harbor Bridge Climb

Source: ClaraNila / Getty Images

Sydney Harbor Bridge Climb is a place you should see if you have never been to the land down under before. But before you do, carefully think about the situation first. First, you will encounter a lot of people. Second, it will cost you at least 250 Australian dollars to make the climb at the highest climb. That is equivalent to $165 in US currency. You can get a slightly lower cost if you want to not do the full climb. Regardless, it is a very expensive climb and the ultimate tourist trap.

17. Asakusa Nakamise in Tokyo, Japan

Source: Public Domain

You might want to go to Japan. If you are in Tokyo, you might hear about Asakusa Nakamise. The Sensoji Temple is great. But the shops along the way are not. Think about it. You are trying to walk through and probably will be walking about two miles per hour. It is so crowded that it is difficult to move anywhere. That is not fun for anyone.

16. The Great Wall of China

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

It is one of the most majestic structures on Earth. You read about it in school. You heard about it all over the news. The Great Wall of China is legendary. But it costs money and can get crowded. Let’s face it: everyone wants to see it. It will cost you about $30 in US currency. Then, you have to squeeze in with every person on your tour group. It almost defeats the experience of seeing something so historic and legendary.

15. Mount Rushmore

Source: blackestockphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Speaking of legendary, Mount Rushmore stands out as the ultimate American landmark. Everyone always uses Mount Rushmore as an example when talking about the greatest players or performers from their respective industries. Here, you have four of the best presidents of all time hanging out in the same place at the same time. Yes, there is no entrance fee. But you have probably seen Mount Rushmore so many times in pictures. It is not worth the hassle to go all the way there.

14. Stonehenge

Source: nicolamargaret / E+ via Getty Images

Stonehenge is nice. It has a lot of historical value. It also costs you 23 pounds to get in to see. Sometimes, it is better to just drive by and take pictures. In this case, the average rating on Trip Advisor is a 4 of 5. The most common complaints among the reviewers are the costs and the wait. Many suggested an alternative trip to Avebury, which is less of a tourist trap.

13. Hollywood Walk of Fame

Source: photoquest7 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is still historic. When you go, you will see some of the most famous names in Hollywood history. But a study by Stasher revealed that it was ranked one of the worst tourist traps ever. Most people who gave the bad reviews noted that it was due to safety factors. California has had a homeless problem in recent years, and Los Angeles, especially the downtown area, has been affected.

12. Blue Lagoon

Source: Public Domain

We’re not talking about the movie with Brooke Shields. This Blue Lagoon is much colder. It is also in Iceland. It is a natural hot spring that is overpriced and crowded. Most reviews complained about the cost. Remember, Iceland has a lot of hot springs. This is a popular spot. But you can find a cheaper hot spring elsewhere.

11. Victoria Peak

Source: balipadma / Getty Images

Victoria Peak does not cost anything to enter. That is where the buck stops. Moreover, everything else will cost you. Taking the tram will cost you money. Being on the observation deck also costs you something. If you choose to walk the trail without paying money, it will take you about an hour. There are cheap restaurants and fast-food places like Burger King to check out. The cafe is solid. But like other places, you will deal with crowds, which makes this place uncomfortable.

11. Niagara Falls

Source: bloodua / iStock via Getty Images

Niagara Falls has no entrance fee. The views of the falls are absolutely breathtaking. The tourist traps near the falls will get you. You will pay a little more if you want to eat at a restaurant nearby. The Table Rock House Restaurant is an expensive restaurant on the Canadian side. One example of a pricey item on the menu is the Canadian Prime Rib Burger, which is 25 CAD. And that’s just the lunch menu. The cheapest entre on the dinner menu is the Moroccan Falafel Tahine, which costs 37 CAD. You will pay a lot if you want to eat here after the falls spray you with some water.

10. Nyhavn

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

When you go to Copenhagen, you may check out Nyhavn. If we are being honest, Nyhavn is a really great place to go to. Trip Advisor has it rated a lot higher than a lot of the other places on this list. However, when something is really popular, everyone is going to go. That means this place is overcrowded. That is the number-one complaint on the travel website. When there are a lot of people that go to the same place, the place will be very busy. When the place gets busy, it gets slow. That makes Nyhavn one of the worst tourist traps on Earth.

9. Damnoen Saduak Floating Market

Source: Public Domain

Damnoen Saduak Floating Market is one of the worst tourist traps on Earth because of how crowded and expensive it is. A lot of places have a 4 rating on Trip Advisor. This place has a 3. It is mediocre. You will pay 2500 per Thai Baht to ride in a canal with expensive food and gift shops. Not the most fun experience.

8. Disneyland

Source: FrozenShutter / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth? Hardly! Disneyland in California is probably the king of tourist traps. A ticket can cost as much as $104. If you want to buy a two-day ticket to see both parks, that will run about $300. Once you finally get your ticket, expect to spend a lot of time waiting in lines. You will be lucky to get on at least four rides. If you want a nearby theme park, try Knotts Berry Farm. The ticket is half the price and the food is tastier too.

7. The London Eye

Source: Daniel Lange / iStock via Getty Images

Expect to pay 42 euros to get on the London Eye. What does that get you? Not much. It’s just an overpriced Ferris wheel that gives you a small view of London. There are multiple Ferris wheels you can find for half the price.

6. The Louvre

Source: TomasSereda / Getty Images

It’s all about perception. The Louvre itself is not so much of a tourist trap as much as the Mona Lisa. It will cost you 22 euros to get in. You may want to plan ahead to avoid the crowds. Otherwise, avoid the Louvre.

5. The Eiffel Tower

Source: saiko3p / iStock via Getty Images

The Eiffel Tower is considered one of the most romantic structures in the world. You may see a proposal or two. Even you can do that if you are with someone special and have that ring ready. Just don’t go inside. Why? It will cost you 20 euros. You will also be dealing with everyone else who wants to be inside. There is likely a long line to get into the historic structure.

4. Times Square

Source: Klod / iStock via Getty Images

Times Square is always moving. If you are not careful, something will pass you by. You also might step on something you might regret. That is one of the biggest complaints about Times Square on Trip Advisor. Notably, the top complaint was about the crowds. People also stated how dirty the area was. There are numerous scammers lying in wait also. It is one of the places to avoid.

3. Trevi Fountain

Source: Nicola Forenza / Getty Images

The Trevi Fountain is one of the worst tourist traps on Earth because of how overpopulated it gets. You won’t have room to move. About 1,200 people visit every day.There are also the people trying to sell you overpriced gifts near the fountain. It makes for a headache of an experience.

2. Dole Plantation

Do you like pineapples? Maybe not on pizza. But the Dole Plantation is the heaven for pineapple lovers. It is also something that is very cool to do if you are in Hawaii. It also does not cost anything to go in. You can even cut a pineapple for free or even make some chocolate without going into your wallet. There are tours that do cost money. Remember, this is Hawaii. If you go in the summer, you are going at the same time as everyone else. That means it will be packed to the brim with people.

1. Fisherman’s Wharf

Source: AndreyKrav / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pier 39 at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco has so much history. There are a few reasons why you should avoid going there. First, you have to pay $6 an hour just to park, and it is almost impossible to find a spot. Like many places on this list, Fisherman’s Wharf is crowded, and people will be pushy. If you are coming to Alcatraz, you should avoid Fisherman’s Wharf because there is nothing to do but shop or dine. When you explore the shops and the restaurants, you will pay much more than an average meal. It is a spot to avoid.

