18 American Military Guns From the 1990s

To identify American military guns introduced in the 1990s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.

Harris Gunworks had a series of anti-materiel and sniper rifles during this decade including the M92, M93, and M96. Like other anti-materiel rifles, these were meant to penetrate light armor vehicles or fortified targets. The Barrett M95 is another anti-materiel rifle that rose to prominence in this time as well.

The FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank weapon system was introduced to service in 1996 to replace the M47 Dragon from the Cold War era. It saw extensive use throughout the Middle East in the United States’ Global War on Terrorism. This weapons system is still employed by the U.S. Army as it has undergone continuous upgrades since its inception.

Many of the small arms mentioned in this list are still in active use in the U.S. Army, although others have been replaced by newer models as the U.S. military continues to improve on its arsenal.

Here is a look at the American-made military guns of the 1990 decade: