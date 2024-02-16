18 American Military Guns From the 1990s

To identify American military guns introduced in the 1990s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.
Harris Gunworks had a series of anti-materiel and sniper rifles during this decade including the M92, M93, and M96. Like other anti-materiel rifles, these were meant to penetrate light armor vehicles or fortified targets. The Barrett M95 is another anti-materiel rifle that rose to prominence in this time as well.
The FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank weapon system was introduced to service in 1996 to replace the M47 Dragon from the Cold War era. It saw extensive use throughout the Middle East in the United States’ Global War on Terrorism. This weapons system is still employed by the U.S. Army as it has undergone continuous upgrades since its inception.
Many of the small arms mentioned in this list are still in active use in the U.S. Army, although others have been replaced by newer models as the U.S. military continues to improve on its arsenal. (These are the future military guns of the world.)
Here is a look at the American-made military guns of the 1990 decade:
AR-50
- Type: Anti-tank / anti-materiel rifle
- Year introduced: 1999
- Manufacturer: ArmaLite
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed 12.7x99mm NATO, .50 BMG, .416 Barrett; 10-round detachable box magazine
Barrett M90
- Type: Bullpup anti-materiel rifle
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed .50 BMG; 5-round detachable box magazine
Barrett M95
- Type: Anti-materiel rifle
- Year introduced: 1995
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed .50 BMG; 5-round detachable box magazine
Beretta M9
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Beretta
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
- Caliber and feed 9x19mm Parabellum; 15-round detachable box magazine
Calico M960
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Calico Light Weapons Systems
- Firing action: Roller-delayed blowback, semi / full-automatic
- Caliber and feed 9x19mm Parabellum; 50- or 100-round helical magazine
Colt Anaconda
- Type: Six-shot revolver
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Firing action: Double-action, repeating
- Caliber and feed .44 Special, .44 Magnum, .45 Colt; 6-shot rotating cylinder
Colt M16A4
- Type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
- Caliber and feed 5.56×45 NATO; 30-round detachable box magazine
Colt M4
- Type: Assault carbine
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Firing action: Gas-operated, semi / full-automatic, locking bolt
- Caliber and feed 5.56x45mm NATO; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
Colt M4A1 SOPMOD
- Type: Carbine rifle
- Year introduced: 1993
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Knight’s Armament
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Caliber and feed 5.56x45mm NATO; 30-round detachable box magazine
FGM-148 Javelin
- Type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
- Year introduced: 1996
- Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
- Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
- Caliber and feed 127mm; Single-shot, reusable launcher
Harris M92
- Type: Anti-materiel rifle
- Year introduced: 1992
- Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed .50 BMG; 5-round detachable box magazine
Harris M93
- Type: Anti-materiel / sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1993
- Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed 12.7x99mm NATO (.50 BMG); 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
Harris M96
- Type: Anti-materiel / sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1996
- Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed 12.7x99mm NATO (.50 BMG); 5-round detachable box magazine
Kimber Custom
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 1997
- Manufacturer: Kimber Manufacturing
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, single-action
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 7-, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine
McMillan TAC-308
- Type: Sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1995
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed .308 Winchester; 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
Mk 23 Mod 0 (SOCOM Pistol)
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 1996
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 10- or 12-round detachable box magazine
Smith & Wesson Sigma
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 1993
- Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, short recoil
- Caliber and feed .40 S&W, 9x19mm Parabellum; 14-, 16- or 17-round detachable box magazines
Stoner SR-25
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed 7.62x51mm NATO; 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
