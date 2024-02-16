Special Report

18 American Military Guns From the 1990s

Outisnn / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
The U.S. Army takes great pride in outfitting its soldiers with the best arms and equipment to make them one of the strongest fighting forces in the world. These small arms act as a force multiplier, making the output of one soldier much greater than it normally would be. The 1990s was a great decade for innovation in the U.S. military in terms of small arms with many anti-materiel and sniper rifles coming into service. (These are the 16 sniper rifles used by the U.S. military.)

To identify American military guns introduced in the 1990s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.

Harris Gunworks had a series of anti-materiel and sniper rifles during this decade including the M92, M93, and M96. Like other anti-materiel rifles, these were meant to penetrate light armor vehicles or fortified targets. The Barrett M95 is another anti-materiel rifle that rose to prominence in this time as well.

The FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank weapon system was introduced to service in 1996 to replace the M47 Dragon from the Cold War era. It saw extensive use throughout the Middle East in the United States’ Global War on Terrorism. This weapons system is still employed by the U.S. Army as it has undergone continuous upgrades since its inception.

Many of the small arms mentioned in this list are still in active use in the U.S. Army, although others have been replaced by newer models as the U.S. military continues to improve on its arsenal. (These are the future military guns of the world.)

Here is a look at the American-made military guns of the 1990 decade:

AR-50

Source: JohnC76 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Anti-tank / anti-materiel rifle
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Manufacturer: ArmaLite
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber and feed 12.7x99mm NATO, .50 BMG, .416 Barrett; 10-round detachable box magazine

Barrett M90

Source: Outisnn / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Bullpup anti-materiel rifle
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber and feed .50 BMG; 5-round detachable box magazine

Barrett M95

Source: John Torch II / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Anti-materiel rifle
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber and feed .50 BMG; 5-round detachable box magazine

Beretta M9

Source: Tivoly / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
  • Caliber and feed 9x19mm Parabellum; 15-round detachable box magazine

Calico M960

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Calico Light Weapons Systems
  • Firing action: Roller-delayed blowback, semi / full-automatic
  • Caliber and feed 9x19mm Parabellum; 50- or 100-round helical magazine

Colt Anaconda

Source: Courtesy of Colt
  • Type: Six-shot revolver
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Firing action: Double-action, repeating
  • Caliber and feed .44 Special, .44 Magnum, .45 Colt; 6-shot rotating cylinder

Colt M16A4

Source: zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
  • Caliber and feed 5.56×45 NATO; 30-round detachable box magazine

Colt M4

Source: Courtesy of Colt
  • Type: Assault carbine
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, semi / full-automatic, locking bolt
  • Caliber and feed 5.56x45mm NATO; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Carbine rifle
  • Year introduced: 1993
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Knight’s Armament
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Caliber and feed 5.56x45mm NATO; 30-round detachable box magazine

FGM-148 Javelin

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
  • Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
  • Caliber and feed 127mm; Single-shot, reusable launcher

Harris M92

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Anti-materiel rifle
  • Year introduced: 1992
  • Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber and feed .50 BMG; 5-round detachable box magazine

Harris M93

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Anti-materiel / sniper rifle
  • Year introduced: 1993
  • Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber and feed 12.7x99mm NATO (.50 BMG); 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

Harris M96

Source: Kistara / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Anti-materiel / sniper rifle
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Caliber and feed 12.7x99mm NATO (.50 BMG); 5-round detachable box magazine

Kimber Custom

Source: ranna / Flickr
  • Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Manufacturer: Kimber Manufacturing
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single-action
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 7-, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine

McMillan TAC-308

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Sniper rifle
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action system
  • Caliber and feed .308 Winchester; 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

Mk 23 Mod 0 (SOCOM Pistol)

Mk 23 suppressed by Joe Loong
Mk 23 suppressed (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Joe Loong
  • Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 10- or 12-round detachable box magazine

Smith & Wesson Sigma

Smith & Wesson Sigma by Rama
Smith & Wesson Sigma (CC BY-SA 2.0 FR DEED) by Rama
  • Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year introduced: 1993
  • Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, short recoil
  • Caliber and feed .40 S&W, 9x19mm Parabellum; 14-, 16- or 17-round detachable box magazines

Stoner SR-25

Source: zachievenor / Flickr
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Caliber and feed 7.62x51mm NATO; 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

