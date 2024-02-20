Armored all-terrain fighting vehicles, known as tanks, first entered the battlefield in World War I. These tanks began the age of mechanized warfare where machines are now instrumental in determining the outcome of conflicts around the globe. Now much a countries military strength can be attributed to how many aircraft, navy vessels or tanks are in its arsenal for any given conflict. (This is the latest generation of modern era tanks. )

To identify the countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

While the United States may have the strongest military on the planet, it pales in comparison to only a handful of other nations when it comes to its tank arsenal, numerically speaking. The U.S. military primarily relies on its Navy and Air Force for projecting power around the world, but when there are troops on the ground tanks are there to back them up.

Surprisingly, North Korea has more tanks than the United States and practically every other nation. However, its arsenal is aging with many tanks from the 1950s and 1960s, many of Soviet origin or left over from the Korean War.

Although tanks may not be as important now as they once were, as military technology and tactics continue to evolve, they are still an integral part in any ground defense or invasion providing armored support to troops and holding the front line. (These are revolutionary vehicles that transformed warfare.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most tanks: