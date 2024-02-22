Every US Navy Aircraft

Aircraft carriers are considered some of the most valuable military assets in the world, not because of their inherent firepower but because of the fleet of aircraft they carry. The U.S. Navy has 11 aircraft carriers, and each of these house a host of aircraft fulfilling various rolls. Fighter jets, transports and tankers are some of the main staples of U.S. naval aircraft that ultimately support its aircraft carriers and other vessels, making the United States a global military superpower. (Here is every aircraft carrier in U.S. Navy history. )

In terms of its aircraft, the U.S. Navy outranks all but three nations in the world with 2,438 total aircraft. Compared to other global military powers, the Navy has the sixth most helicopters with over 600 in its fleet.

To identify every aircraft in the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and how many of these aircraft are on order.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet is the most widely used aircraft by the U.S. Navy with nearly 600 units in active service. These aircraft are designed to be launched and landed on aircraft carriers, and they are capable of equipping a wide range of ordnance for whatever strategic objectives need to be accomplished. The Super Hornets played an important role as strike aircraft throughout the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts of the early 2000s. (There are America’s 15 carrier-borne planes and helicopters.)

The S-70 Black Hawk helicopter plays a variety of roles within the U.S. Navy. Black Hawks are capable of laying down heavy fire in combat situations with a series of machine guns, rocket pods, and Hellfire missiles. This series of helicopters has been in service since 1979 and has earned a reputation as a workhorse that will not quit, which is why the Navy employs over 450 Black Hawks in their service.

Here is a look at every aircraft currently in service in the U.S. Marine Corps: